Columbus County, NC

Latta man charged in 3 Marion shootings, police say

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County man is facing charges in three separate shootings dating back over a year. The Marion Police Department said 28-year-old Javon Rhieen Brunson was arrested Monday in connection to the separate incidents in the city that happened on Feb. 25, 2021, June 10, 2021 and Jan. 25, 2022.
SBI investigating ‘serious assault’ at Columbus County jail

A detainee at Columbus County Detention Center is in serious condition and the incident that led to his assault is being investigated by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. “I can confirm that Sheriff Jody Greene and I made a concurrent request for an SBI investigation involving a serious assault...
Police investigating deadly shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday. The Florence Police Department said it was called to the 1100 block of Maxwell Street at around 1:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Responding officers found one person dead inside a home,...
Multiple first responders hit in Florence highway crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Several first responders were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway Tuesday night, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said a paramedic, police officer and a trooper were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway at South Cascade Avenue in Florence. He said the first […]
Robeson County deputies search for woman last seen Friday

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 66-year-old woman last seen on August 5. Carmen Almodovar, of Maxton, was reported missing Tuesday. She was last seen at her residence on Sanbryer Ln. Maxton on Friday, around 7:30 a.m. Almodovar has black hair...
Convicted felon charged in 1995 rape case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man currently serving time in prison has been charged in connection to a rape that occurred in 1995. The Wilmington Police Department says a recently processed DNA rape kit linked Freddie Jackson, 55, to the crime. Jackson has been charged with First Degree Rape,...
‘It’s always shocking:’ city councilman reacts to shooting arrest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four months after a deadly shooting in Wilmington, Cameron Gerald, 21, is charged with first-degree murder. Gerald made his first courtroom appearance on Tuesday. In addition to the murder charge, he’s facing charges for failure to appear on a felony charge and possession of stolen guns. The judge offered no bond, meaning he will remain behind bars until his next appearance on September 1.
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities confirmed that two people, including a paramedic, were killed during a crash investigation in Florence County. The Florence County Emergency Medical Services said on Monday night paramedics, law enforcement and firefighters were investigating a crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence. While they were...
1 flown to hospital after Lumberton shooting that injured 2

LUMBERTON, N.C. — One person was flown to the hospital Saturday evening after two people were shot outside of a motel in Lumberton, according to police. An 18-year-old was found on the ground after police were called to the Royal Inn, located on Lackey Street, according to authorities. A second victim, who is 17, was […]
1 stabbed in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday after a stabbing in Florence County, according to authorities. The stabbing happened at the Suburban hotel on West Lucas Street, according to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s condition was not immediately known. Investigators remained at the […]
Two People Found Shot After Truck Crashes into Home in Lumberton

Two people with gunshot wounds were found in a crashed truck yesterday afternoon in Lumberton. Officers with the Lumberton Police Department responded to the area of Front Street around 1:25 p.m. and found that a vehicle had hit the porch of a home near Martin Luther King Drive. There were bullet holes and blood inside of the vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and an 18 year-old was flown to the hospital. No other information is currently available.
K9 sniffs out heroin-fentanyl mixture from woman with child in car in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A New Jersey woman is facing charges after law enforcement said she worked as drug courier to get narcotics from New Jersey to North Carolina. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. Burrows was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Police seek information after 2 teens found shot at Lumberton motels

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is asking the community for information after two teenagers were found shot over the weekend. Officers were called just before 8 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Inn on Lackey Street where they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound. The 18-year-old...
