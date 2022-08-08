Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office returns stolen engine hoist, 2 arrested
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests Aug. 7 in relation to a stolen engine hoist, per report. The sheriff’s office reports that the engine hoist was reported stolen from 701 Auto, LLC on Aug. 5. The hoist had previously been kept outside the garage.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in drug-related arrests
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office continuing to ramp up its efforts to eliminate drugs being sold in the county. It has been just over a year since the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Launched “Operation Take Back Columbus.”. Part of the initiative...
WMBF
Latta man charged in 3 Marion shootings, police say
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County man is facing charges in three separate shootings dating back over a year. The Marion Police Department said 28-year-old Javon Rhieen Brunson was arrested Monday in connection to the separate incidents in the city that happened on Feb. 25, 2021, June 10, 2021 and Jan. 25, 2022.
nrcolumbus.com
SBI investigating ‘serious assault’ at Columbus County jail
A detainee at Columbus County Detention Center is in serious condition and the incident that led to his assault is being investigated by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. “I can confirm that Sheriff Jody Greene and I made a concurrent request for an SBI investigation involving a serious assault...
WMBF
Police investigating deadly shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday. The Florence Police Department said it was called to the 1100 block of Maxwell Street at around 1:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Responding officers found one person dead inside a home,...
Multiple first responders hit in Florence highway crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Several first responders were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway Tuesday night, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said a paramedic, police officer and a trooper were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway at South Cascade Avenue in Florence. He said the first […]
WMBF
Robeson County deputies search for woman last seen Friday
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 66-year-old woman last seen on August 5. Carmen Almodovar, of Maxton, was reported missing Tuesday. She was last seen at her residence on Sanbryer Ln. Maxton on Friday, around 7:30 a.m. Almodovar has black hair...
foxwilmington.com
Convicted felon charged in 1995 rape case
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man currently serving time in prison has been charged in connection to a rape that occurred in 1995. The Wilmington Police Department says a recently processed DNA rape kit linked Freddie Jackson, 55, to the crime. Jackson has been charged with First Degree Rape,...
WECT
‘It’s always shocking:’ city councilman reacts to shooting arrest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four months after a deadly shooting in Wilmington, Cameron Gerald, 21, is charged with first-degree murder. Gerald made his first courtroom appearance on Tuesday. In addition to the murder charge, he’s facing charges for failure to appear on a felony charge and possession of stolen guns. The judge offered no bond, meaning he will remain behind bars until his next appearance on September 1.
foxwilmington.com
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities confirmed that two people, including a paramedic, were killed during a crash investigation in Florence County. The Florence County Emergency Medical Services said on Monday night paramedics, law enforcement and firefighters were investigating a crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence. While they were...
1 flown to hospital after Lumberton shooting that injured 2
LUMBERTON, N.C. — One person was flown to the hospital Saturday evening after two people were shot outside of a motel in Lumberton, according to police. An 18-year-old was found on the ground after police were called to the Royal Inn, located on Lackey Street, according to authorities. A second victim, who is 17, was […]
Paramedic among 2 killed when car hits first responders at Florence County crash scene
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect corrected information on the location of the crash. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist she was treating at the scene of a crash were killed Tuesday night in a series of events that unfolded in the 1900 block of Pamplico Highway. […]
WMBF
Several detained, firearms recovered after search warrant served near Mr. Joe White Avenue, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An ongoing investigation into drug sales has led to a massive law enforcement response in Myrtle Beach. WMBF News saw police activity in the area of Blue Street and Orange Avenue, which is just off Mr. Joe White Avenue. MBPD spokesperson Master Cpl. Tom Vest...
1 stabbed in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday after a stabbing in Florence County, according to authorities. The stabbing happened at the Suburban hotel on West Lucas Street, according to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s condition was not immediately known. Investigators remained at the […]
wfxb.com
Two People Found Shot After Truck Crashes into Home in Lumberton
Two people with gunshot wounds were found in a crashed truck yesterday afternoon in Lumberton. Officers with the Lumberton Police Department responded to the area of Front Street around 1:25 p.m. and found that a vehicle had hit the porch of a home near Martin Luther King Drive. There were bullet holes and blood inside of the vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and an 18 year-old was flown to the hospital. No other information is currently available.
cbs17
K9 sniffs out heroin-fentanyl mixture from woman with child in car in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A New Jersey woman is facing charges after law enforcement said she worked as drug courier to get narcotics from New Jersey to North Carolina. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. Burrows was sentenced to seven years in prison.
NC woman nabbed on drug charges after car stopped by deputies
The woman was held on a $100,000 secured bond after marijuana and a trafficking amount of opiates were found in the car, deputies said.
WMBF
Police seek information after 2 teens found shot at Lumberton motels
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is asking the community for information after two teenagers were found shot over the weekend. Officers were called just before 8 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Inn on Lackey Street where they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound. The 18-year-old...
6th Richmond County suspect charged in McColl club shooting
ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted for murder in connection to a South Carolina club shooting is facing extradition from the Richmond County Jail. Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Trey Lamar Little, of Ellerbe, on Sunday, Aug. 7 on outstanding charges, according to a press release issued Monday morning.
Former LPD officer saves 2 lives in Cape Fear River rescue
ELIZABETHTOWN — The instant response by a former Lumberton police officer saved the life of a 20-year-old man on Thursday. At
