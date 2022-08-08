Read full article on original website
BBC
Chelmsford homes evacuated as fire rips through gardens
Forty people were evacuated from their homes when fire swept through a cul-de-sac, destroying several gardens. Firefighters were called to Greenwood Close, in Chelmsford, Essex at 22:00 BST on Saturday, when a garden fire spread to a group of conifers. It then took hold in other gardens, multiple sheds and...
BBC
Swanage Railway suspends heritage steam trains after fire
A heritage railway has suspended its steam services after a spark from one of its trains ignited a fire. Firefighters were called to the blaze at a railway embankment between Harman's Cross and Corfe Castle in Dorset on Saturday. The fire spread to adjoining fields before being brought under control.
BBC
Rubery quarry fire believed to have been started deliberately
A large fire at a former quarry is believed to have been started deliberately, fire investigators said. The blaze broke out at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday at a former quarry off Cock Hill Lane in Rubery, West Midlands. West Midlands Fire Service said they received more than 60 calls...
BBC
Wildfire warnings as firefighters battle numerous blazes in the West
Fire services across the West have been battling a number of blazes in the last few days as temperatures have risen. In the latest incident, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to flames off Hall Lane, Horton in south Gloucestershire on Monday. They said a combine harvester and...
BBC
Wildfire risk 'very high' warns Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service
The risk of wildfires is "very high to exceptional", Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has warned as the county continues to see hot temperatures. Firefighters dealt with several fires on Monday evening following a "busy weekend". These included a grass fire at Redmoor, Bodmin, where about 100 metres of hedges...
Massive sinkhole swallows home just days after it survived a devastating flood as incredible aerial pictures show the huge crater now left behind
An Australian farm house has been destroyed after extensive flooding and wild weather merged to form a massive sinkhole. The picturesque cottage in Richmond Lowlands, north west of Sydney, crumbled into an enormous crater on Monday following heavy rain and flooding along the Hawkesbury River. The sinkhole stretches from the...
Lake Mead Drought Exposes Creepy Long Lost Boat Loaded With Artifacts
Scuba diver and treasure hunter Dallas Rowley discovered a myriad of strange things on the shipwreck, including an old phone and a plaque.
At least 13 dead after going into open water during heatwave
At least 13 people have died in open water over the heatwave period and water safety organisations are concerned that the toll may climb as schools break up for the summer holidays. At least four people under the age of 17 have died in open water since Saturday, with the...
North Carolina Lake Disappears Making Hundreds of Fish Suffocate to Death
Lake Wilson has dropped six feet below its usual level due to an ongoing drought in the state and extreme heat.
Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In
A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
Two Northern California campers go missing in national forest — one found dead
A Northern California man remains missing days after his camping companion, a 14-year-old whose father was the man’s close friend, was found dead by an embankment in Plumas National Forest. Christopher Stephenson, a 57-year-old man, remains missing after he was first reported missing during a camping trip near the...
sciencealert.com
Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir
A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
Ship that sank during 'incredible storm' in 1842 discovered in Lake Michigan
A shipwreck lost nearly two centuries ago off the eastern shores of Lake Michigan has been rediscovered by a pair of adventurous scuba divers. The ill-fated ship, the Milwaukie, went down in the freezing cold waters of the lake near the small city of Saugatuck, Mich., during a blustery winter night on Nov. 16, 1842, that kicked off the wickedly snowy and chilly winter of 1842, according to The Chicago Tribune.
AOL Corp
Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities
A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
Don’t flush water down the toilet
Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door
Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
Death Valley Flooding an 'Extremely Rare, 1,000-Year Event'
Over the weekend, nearly a year's worth of rain fell on the California national park in just three hours.
CBS News
New wildfire ignites in Red Feather Lakes, evacuations ordered
A wildfire has been reported in the Red Feather Lakes area of northern Colorado. Authorities have ordered mandatory evacuations. All residents and visitors inside the following boundaries should leave: From Fox Acres north of Larimer County Road 74E, east to include the Dowdy Lake area, and west to Larimer County Road 73C.
