Lincoln, NE

College Football News predicts the Huskers record

By Evan Bredeson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

It’s another day and another 2022 Nebraska Cornhuskers season record prediction. The team at College Football News has predicted the record of all 131 college football teams in Division I College Football. Later this week, we’ll break down their predictions for the Big Ten West and East but today is for Nebraska predictions. The College Football News team has been up and down when it comes to the accuracy of predicting Nebraska’s record.

College Football News Prediction 2019: (6-6)

Actual Record in 2019: (5-7)

College Football News Prediction 2020: (6-6)

Actual Record in 2020: (3-5)

College Football News Prediction 2021: (5-7)

Actual Record in 2021: (3-9)

College Football News Prediction 2022: (Scroll Below)

Actual Record in 2022: (Games Still to be Played)

Stay tuned as the Cornhusker Wire Staff will make our predictions for the upcoming season record, standings, and even bowl games (fingers crossed). We’re officially under 20 days till kickoff, and I, for one, could not be more excited. Find all the latest Nebraska coverage here.

Northwestern - August 27th - 11:30 am (Dublin, Ireland) (WIN)

North Dakota - September 3rd - 2:30 pm (WIN)

Georgia Southern - September 10th - 6:30 pm (WIN)

Oklahoma - September 17th - 11:00 am (LOSS)

Indiana - October 1st - TBA (WIN)

@ Rutgers - September 7th - 6:00 pm (LOSS)

@ Purdue - September 15th - TBA (WIN)

Illinois - October 29th - TBA (WIN)

Minnesota - November 5th - TBA (WIN)

@ Michigan - November 12th - TBA (LOSS)

Wisconsin - November 19th - TBA (LOSS)

@ Iowa - November 25th - 3:00 pm CT (LOSS)

FINAL RECORD: 7-5

