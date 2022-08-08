ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

UF College of Nursing receives $3.6 million to help with nursing shortage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida's top-ranked nursing college will receive $3.6 million in state grants known as Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) funding for fiscal year 2023, according to a press release from UF Health. The College of Nursing plans...
Florida gas prices plunge down more than a dollar since June

Florida gas prices have now reached its lowest average prices since March 4th, now being $3.79 per gallon. AAA- The Auto Club spokesperson, Mark Jenkins, says the average price has declined 14 cents since last week. In total, Jenkins say prices have now declined a $1.10 per gallon, since setting...
