American alligator surrendered to Long Island authorities
A 5-foot American alligator was surrendered to Suffolk County officials by an owner no longer able to care for the wild reptile.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units launched a search for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, […]
Herald Community Newspapers
Body recovered in Broad Channel identified as Far Rockaway resident Berman Gutierrez
The body of a person found floating in Broad Channel near Lawrence at 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 9, was identified as Far Rockaway resident Berman Gutierrez, Nassau County police said. Gutierrez, 30, went swimming off Rockaway Beach on Monday night. Emergency responders responded to Beach 13th Street and Seagirt Boulevard near 2 a.m. on Aug. 8.
longisland.com
MS-13 Members Sentenced for Killing Victim with Machetes
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced today that Luis Alejandro Varela, age 24, of Mineola, was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison and 27-year-old William Reyes-Fuentes, of Uniondale, was sentedced to 20 years to life in prison for the murder of Carlos Rivas-Majano. Varela and Reyes-Fuentes pleaded...
longisland.com
Suffolk Cops Seeking Trio of Catalytic Converter Thieves
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole catalytic converters from multiple vehicles this month. Three people stole multiple catalytic converters on August 4 at approximately 5:20 a.m. in Centereach. The...
longisland.com
Wanted for Huntington Station Hit and Run
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash. A white pickup truck struck a parked, unoccupied 2002 Nissan Pathfinder on East 3 rd St....
Robert Porter, 55, is accused of the break-ins at 11 different businesses.
islipbulletin.net
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Kings Park man for burglarizing more than a dozen businesses throughout the county since May. Robert Porter was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. when Third Precinct Anti-Crime Officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine.
Animal rights advocates protest Suffolk County business Sloth Encounters
ISLIP, N.Y. -- There is a heated battle on Long Island over Sloth Encounters LI.The business provides a so-called "one-of-a-kind experience," allowing one-on-one holding and feeding of the small mammals.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday, animal advocates say they are demanding its closure.Animal specialist Larry Wallach, along with investors, opened Sloth Encounters LI in Hauppauge this spring, delighting enthusiasts."My business is to educate the public on wildlife. If you go to any other sloth encounter it's nowhere near this," Wallach said. "Humidity, state-of-the-art heaters, enclosures. They have tons of room."But animal rights advocates, led by anthrozoologist John Di Leonardo...
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
Herald Community Newspapers
Police locate missing woman in Seaford
Earlier today, Nassau County police were looking for a woman who went missing in Seaford during the late afternoon of Aug. 8. Trina Scannapieco, 42, had been seen driving a blue Honda CR-V, with a license plate HNU1950, on Neptune Avenue. She was wearing blue jean shorts, a floral top, black sandals and eyeglasses.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Kings Park man for burglarizing more than a dozen businesses throughout the county since May. Robert Porter was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. when Third Precinct Anti-Crime Officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine.
27east.com
Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues
The search for a chief for the Southampton Village Police — the department has been without a permanent chief for nearly a year — will continue, and while village officials... more. Joshua Lekanides, 30, of Ridge was pulled over on Montauk Highway just before 3 a.m. on August...
Hempstead Woman Admits To Hiding Mom's Death, Stealing $240K In Pension Benefits
A New York woman is facing prison time after admitting that she hid her mother’s death for years in order to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in her teacher pension benefits. Long Island resident Cynthia Rozzell, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said, “Even the bars know the […]
ID Released For Man Found Floating IN Sag Harbor Cove
Police have released the name of a man whose body was found floating along the shoreline of a Long Island cove. Keith Viagas, age 63, of Noyac, a hamlet of Southampton, was found around 11:45 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9. According to Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police, a caller...
Search continues for swimmer who disappeared in East Rockaway Inlet
NEW YORK -- A search continues in Queens for a missing swimmer who disappeared after an early-morning dip into the East Rockaway Inlet on Monday. According to the swimmer's family, he jumped in to cool off and never resurfaced, CBS2's Thalia Perez reported. Family members identified the missing swimmer as 25-year-old Berman Gutierrez. They said he's a hard worker who came to the U.S. from Nicaragua almost two years ago in search of better work opportunities. Now, those dreams may be shattered. In Spanish, Gutierrez's uncle Noel Torres told CBS2 his nephew came to the beach with friends and a cousin. They were relaxing,...
Fetty Wap Busted By Feds For Making Death Threat, Flashing Gun On Facetime While Free On Bond
Paterson rapper Fetty Wap is in custody again, this time for flashing a gun and threatening to kill a “rat” during a Facetime call while he was free on bond in another case, federal authorities said. The Dec. 11, 2021 video call violated conditions of the hip-hop artist’s...
NBC New York
Amid Shelter Crisis, NYC Agency Fires Official Who Pushed Back on ‘Lies': Source
The chief spokesperson for New York City's Department of Homeless Services was fired Friday after pushing back against alleged lies and omissions by her boss regarding illegal conditions in the city's homeless shelter system, according to a source familiar with the situation. Email and text messages provided to the News...
