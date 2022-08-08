ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

PIX11

Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units launched a search for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

MS-13 Members Sentenced for Killing Victim with Machetes

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced today that Luis Alejandro Varela, age 24, of Mineola, was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison and 27-year-old William Reyes-Fuentes, of Uniondale, was sentedced to 20 years to life in prison for the murder of Carlos Rivas-Majano. Varela and Reyes-Fuentes pleaded...
MINEOLA, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Cops Seeking Trio of Catalytic Converter Thieves

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole catalytic converters from multiple vehicles this month. Three people stole multiple catalytic converters on August 4 at approximately 5:20 a.m. in Centereach. The...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for Huntington Station Hit and Run

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash. A white pickup truck struck a parked, unoccupied 2002 Nissan Pathfinder on East 3 rd St....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
islipbulletin.net

Man arrested for over a dozen burglaries in Town of Islip

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Kings Park man for burglarizing more than a dozen businesses throughout the county since May. Robert Porter was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. when Third Precinct Anti-Crime Officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Animal rights advocates protest Suffolk County business Sloth Encounters

ISLIP, N.Y. -- There is a heated battle on Long Island over Sloth Encounters LI.The business provides a so-called "one-of-a-kind experience," allowing one-on-one holding and feeding of the small mammals.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday, animal advocates say they are demanding its closure.Animal specialist Larry Wallach, along with investors, opened Sloth Encounters LI in Hauppauge this spring, delighting enthusiasts."My business is to educate the public on wildlife. If you go to any other sloth encounter it's nowhere near this," Wallach said. "Humidity, state-of-the-art heaters, enclosures. They have tons of room."But animal rights advocates, led by anthrozoologist John Di Leonardo...
ISLIP, NY
PIX11

Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Police locate missing woman in Seaford

Earlier today, Nassau County police were looking for a woman who went missing in Seaford during the late afternoon of Aug. 8. Trina Scannapieco, 42, had been seen driving a blue Honda CR-V, with a license plate HNU1950, on Neptune Avenue. She was wearing blue jean shorts, a floral top, black sandals and eyeglasses.
SEAFORD, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for More Than a Dozen Commercial Burglaries

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Kings Park man for burglarizing more than a dozen businesses throughout the county since May. Robert Porter was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. when Third Precinct Anti-Crime Officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues

The search for a chief for the Southampton Village Police — the department has been without a permanent chief for nearly a year — will continue, and while village officials... more. Joshua Lekanides, 30, of Ridge was pulled over on Montauk Highway just before 3 a.m. on August...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
PIX11

People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said,  “Even the bars know the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Search continues for swimmer who disappeared in East Rockaway Inlet

NEW YORK -- A search continues in Queens for a missing swimmer who disappeared after an early-morning dip into the East Rockaway Inlet on Monday. According to the swimmer's family, he jumped in to cool off and never resurfaced, CBS2's Thalia Perez reported. Family members identified the missing swimmer as 25-year-old Berman Gutierrez. They said he's a hard worker who came to the U.S. from Nicaragua almost two years ago in search of better work opportunities. Now, those dreams may be shattered. In Spanish, Gutierrez's uncle Noel Torres told CBS2 his nephew came to the beach with friends and a cousin. They were relaxing,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

