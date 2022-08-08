ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
TheStreet

Should You Convert Your Regular IRA to a Roth IRA?

Individual retirement accounts are a tried and true vehicle to save for retirement. The basic idea is that your savings grow tax-free, giving them a boost. With standard IRAs, you pay no income tax on the money you put into your IRA account. You can take the money out beginning at age 59½. When you do, you pay taxes on the withdrawals at your regular income tax rate.
Investopedia

Can You Be a Retirement Plan Educator?

If you’re interested in retirement – either because you are planning your own, or because you find the subject fascinating – you might have wondered if you can share your knowledge in a formal way. The good news is that this is certainly possible – there are courses that help people learn about retirement, led by specialists in the field.
ValueWalk

Robo-Advisors vs. Target-Date Funds

While most people understand that investing is indispensable for a comfortable retirement, where and how to invest your money can be less clear. Fortunately, more tools and services are available to the average investor than ever before. Robo-advisors and target-date funds are generally inexpensive ways to acquire a diversified portfolio that can be foundational for your retirement.
Motley Fool

How Do You Stack Up to Other Retirement Savers Your Age?

Knowing what other retirement savers your age have in their accounts can serve as a baseline. But if you want a comfortable retirement, you need a custom plan based on your own goals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Retirement Daily

Financial and Retirement Planning for Women - Retirement Daily Roundtable

In today's roundtable Dana Anspach, Nancy Fellinger, and Kathy Mealey from Sensible Money sit down to discuss the differences in financial planning and retirement for women. Dana: You know, every time this question comes up, the first thing that comes to my mind is it's very similar. I think this topic comes up a lot because in the past, there's this sense that women have been reluctant to seek advice. Maybe they feel like they don't know enough yet. So they're intimidated by coming to talk to someone.
Motley Fool

How to 10X Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger

It's tough to save for retirement, especially in this economic climate. There are a few best practices to make the most of your savings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Entrepreneur

12 Tips for Making Your Retirement Savings Last

It's an interesting time to think about retirement with so much uncertainty in the world. At the same time, planning for the future is essential. If you don't already have a savings plan, now is the perfect time to start thinking about how you'll support yourself and your family during your golden years.
