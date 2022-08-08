ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 31 points, Teaira McCowan had 16 points and nine rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 86-77 on Monday night to clinch a playoff berth. Dallas (17-16), which has won five straight games for the first time since the 2018 season, can clinch the sixth playoff spot with a win over the Liberty on Wednesday. New York (13-20) fell a game behind Phoenix for the final playoff spot despite an incredible second half by Sabrina Ionescu. She scored 32 points for New York, one shy of tying her career-high. Ionescu scored 18 of her points in the third quarter, including a four-point possession with a three-point play and a technical free throw. Mabrey scored the first four points of the fourth quarter for a 67-64 lead and Dallas never looked back. Mabrey’s third 3-pointer of the game, to set a career-high for points, gave Dallas a 79-71 lead.

