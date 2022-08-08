Read full article on original website
Related
Before & After: A “Dark and Dingy” Kitchen Is Transformed with a $500 Makeover
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re looking to make major change to flooring, countertops, walls, or cabinets but don’t want to make any MAJOR purchases, consider peel-and-stick coverings. They can create major change without breaking the bank — plus they’re non-permanent, and thus often renter-friendly.
A 500-Square-Foot Singapore Studio Is Small But Smart
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Type of Home: Two-Room Flexi Flat, equivalent to a studio. Time lived in: Three months, owned. Redzuan, who has been a freelancer for...
domino
Bamboo Wood Doors Meet IKEA Cabinet Frames in This London Apartment’s Kitchen
A console table topped with an oversize vase, a staircase covered in a runner, a large mirror for last-minute outfit checks—these are the kinds of things you expect to see when you walk through someone’s front door. But a washer and dryer? That’s not your typical “welcome, come in” setup. Interior decorator Lizzie Green, who was tasked with overhauling this apartment in North London, knows this. The thing was, Green didn’t have any wiggle room to move the utility room away from the entry.
This Sold-Out Outdoor Furniture Collection Is Back in Stock (And on Rare Sale!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we still have a few solid weeks of summer left, there’s no denying that many of us have turned our sights to cozy sweaters, cooler temps, and all things fall. And while I’m just as excited as anyone about all the autumnal goodness yet to come, I’m here with an important PSA: Don’t write summer off yet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
15 Useful Gifts for Women in Their 70s
Buying a gift for a woman in her 70s? We found a slew of ideas that whoever you're shopping for will love and actually use — details
Nate Berkus Shares Advice For Designing Your Bathroom And Kitchen
Design the right bathroom and kitchen for your own style with the advice shared by Nate Berkus. Learn to make things the way you want them to be!
Domaine
How One Designer Turned a 1923 Vintage Mercantile Store Into Her Forever Home
If there’s something we never get tired of seeing, it’s a great makeover. Whether it’s transforming a retro bathroom into a modern oasis or giving a lackluster bedroom a fresh look, pros perform these design miracles all the time. To give designers a chance to showcase their...
Europe's most beautiful towns
15 of the most beautiful small towns in Europe, from Italy to Spain and France.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Things People Forget to Do While Downsizing, According to Experts
Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, covering all things real estate and home improvement. When she's not watching house flipping shows or dreaming about buying a vacation home, she writes fiction. Barbara's debut novel is due out later this year. published Yesterday. I was watching an...
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
How To Make A Statement With Your Dining Room
If you're looking for ways to make your dining room stand out from the rest of your home, these ideas could be just the inspiration you need!
Inside Renzo Piano’s Latest Design—a Residential Tower Built on New Land in Monaco
Monaco, indeed the entire French Riviera, has no need for marketing its beauty. One good picture does what no words can: offer a sensory display of deep blue water breaking over ochre rocks as palm trees nod near harbored superyachts. If it’s not a picture, then it’s the famous Monte Carlo Casino that has attracted celebrities and dignitaries by the sheer gravity of its own legend. Over the span of a few decades, these appeals have radically transformed Monaco into the apogee of wealth.
Love the Textured Wall Art Trend? Here’s Where to Get the Look, Starting at Just $14
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one decor trend I’ve been seeing all over my social media feeds the past few months, it’s textured wall art — most commonly, a simple, abstract white design on canvas made from plaster or painted brushstrokes in relief. These pieces have come in all different cool 3D shapes (arches! waves! geometric lines!) and sizes, each just as unique-looking and beautifully made as the next. I’ve also scrolled past my fair share of DIY textured wall art tutorials, breaking down how to easily recreate the look in your own home. Either way, I love that this tactile style feels fully one-of-a-kind and doubles as the perfect gallery wall addition or standalone statement piece in a hallway or above the bed.
How To Style A Fireplace In Any Room Of The House
A fireplace is a focal point that can make any space in your home feel more cozy and luxurious. Here's how to style a fireplace in any room of the house.
Valspar’s 2023 Colors of the Year Will Evoke Positive Emotions
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s that time once again! Some of our favorite brands are announcing their colors of the year for 2023, and for Valspar, that means a whole bunch of shades to choose from.
Woman shares cheap bathroom cleaning hack
With the cost of living crisis showing no signs of letting up and inflation at a 40-year high, it's of the utmost importance to save money when you can. This brilliant £5 cleaning hack is on hand to do just that, and it promises to leave your bathroom sparkling without breaking the bank. Watch below:
The $20 IKEA LACK Shelf Might Actually Be a Better Small Space Storage Solution for Your Closet than Your Home Office
Savannah is Assistant Editor for the Home Team at Apartment Therapy. When she's not writing about style tips, product launches, or interviewing designers, you can catch her re-watching Gossip Girl or on Facetime with her grandma. Savannah is a proud HBCU graduate and Clark Atlanta University alumna who believes there's nothing good food can't fix.
Trader Joe’s Is Selling Staghorn Ferns, So Go Check Your Local Store
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
A ‘Golden Girls’-Themed Restaurant Popped Up In Beverly Hills
A Golden Girls-themed restaurant is now in Beverly Hills for a limited time! While the show has been off the air for quite some time, its popularity has never faded. So, fans are coming from near and far to experience the food and ambiance at the Golden Girls Kitchen. For...
Apartment Therapy
53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0