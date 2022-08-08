ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kitchn

Before & After: A “Dark and Dingy” Kitchen Is Transformed with a $500 Makeover

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re looking to make major change to flooring, countertops, walls, or cabinets but don’t want to make any MAJOR purchases, consider peel-and-stick coverings. They can create major change without breaking the bank — plus they’re non-permanent, and thus often renter-friendly.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

Bamboo Wood Doors Meet IKEA Cabinet Frames in This London Apartment’s Kitchen

A console table topped with an oversize vase, a staircase covered in a runner, a large mirror for last-minute outfit checks—these are the kinds of things you expect to see when you walk through someone’s front door. But a washer and dryer? That’s not your typical “welcome, come in” setup. Interior decorator Lizzie Green, who was tasked with overhauling this apartment in North London, knows this. The thing was, Green didn’t have any wiggle room to move the utility room away from the entry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Sold-Out Outdoor Furniture Collection Is Back in Stock (And on Rare Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we still have a few solid weeks of summer left, there’s no denying that many of us have turned our sights to cozy sweaters, cooler temps, and all things fall. And while I’m just as excited as anyone about all the autumnal goodness yet to come, I’m here with an important PSA: Don’t write summer off yet.
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
Architectural Digest

Inside Renzo Piano’s Latest Design—a Residential Tower Built on New Land in Monaco

Monaco, indeed the entire French Riviera, has no need for marketing its beauty. One good picture does what no words can: offer a sensory display of deep blue water breaking over ochre rocks as palm trees nod near harbored superyachts. If it’s not a picture, then it’s the famous Monte Carlo Casino that has attracted celebrities and dignitaries by the sheer gravity of its own legend. Over the span of a few decades, these appeals have radically transformed Monaco into the apogee of wealth.
DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Love the Textured Wall Art Trend? Here’s Where to Get the Look, Starting at Just $14

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one decor trend I’ve been seeing all over my social media feeds the past few months, it’s textured wall art — most commonly, a simple, abstract white design on canvas made from plaster or painted brushstrokes in relief. These pieces have come in all different cool 3D shapes (arches! waves! geometric lines!) and sizes, each just as unique-looking and beautifully made as the next. I’ve also scrolled past my fair share of DIY textured wall art tutorials, breaking down how to easily recreate the look in your own home. Either way, I love that this tactile style feels fully one-of-a-kind and doubles as the perfect gallery wall addition or standalone statement piece in a hallway or above the bed.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Tyla

Woman shares cheap bathroom cleaning hack

With the cost of living crisis showing no signs of letting up and inflation at a 40-year high, it's of the utmost importance to save money when you can. This brilliant £5 cleaning hack is on hand to do just that, and it promises to leave your bathroom sparkling without breaking the bank. Watch below:
BUSINESS
Apartment Therapy

The $20 IKEA LACK Shelf Might Actually Be a Better Small Space Storage Solution for Your Closet than Your Home Office

Savannah is Assistant Editor for the Home Team at Apartment Therapy. When she's not writing about style tips, product launches, or interviewing designers, you can catch her re-watching Gossip Girl or on Facetime with her grandma. Savannah is a proud HBCU graduate and Clark Atlanta University alumna who believes there's nothing good food can't fix.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

