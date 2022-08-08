ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Football Focus features Tank Bigsby in 'names in the spotlight' list

By Taylor Jones
 2 days ago
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tank Bigsby carried the load last season for the Auburn offense, becoming the team’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Kerryon Johnson in 2017.

Bigsby looks to make the move from Auburn’s most valuable player to one of College Football’s elite backs. Pro Football Focus believes that this season will be the best yet for Bigsby.

The college football stats analytics site recently dropped their watchlist for the game’s best running back and has listed Bigsby among their 12 candidates for the Doak Walker Award.

Pro Football Focus broke down their picks by hierarchy. The “top dog” goes to Bijan Robinson of Texas. Bigsby is ranked in the second tier, joining Sean Tucker of Syracuse, Devone Achane of Texas A&M, and Deuce Vaughn of Kansas State as “names in the spotlight.”

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus says that Bigsby is a perfect combination of speed and power.

Bigsby rushed for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, and yet he is still talked about as a player who has not reached his full potential. At 6-foot and 213 pounds, Bigsby checks all the physical boxes you want from a running back. His frame is built for power points of contact, yet his lower body shows off some impressive speed when he gets into the open field.

Auburn head coach Brian Harsin called Bigsby’s work ethic “second to none,” which is likely a key factor in his ascension to the top of the depth chart even through a coaching change.

Other key running backs joining the list are Alabama‘s Jahmyr Gibbs, Ole Miss’ Zach Evans, and Eric Gray of Oklahoma.

