Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Jane Palmer
Jane Palmer, age 84, native of Newton County and resident of Bon Wier, TX, transitioned on July 31, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at True Temple CHS, 4538 FM 1416 Bon Wier. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Belgrade Cemetery under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
kogt.com
Jerry Wayne Stanley, Jr.
Aka “JWayne”, aka “The Big Deal”. He was a process operator at Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, TX and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and loved exploring Austin with his wife and babygirl. Jerry Wayne Stanley, Jr., 39, of Vidor, TX, resident of Orange County, TX passed away on...
kogt.com
Accident On Texas Ave. In BC
Bridge City Police and Fire Departments responded to a one vehicle accident Tuesday night at the intersection of Texas Ave. and Osborne Rd. Around 9pm a Chevrolet Malibu occupied by four people struck a utility pole, knocking out power to some customers, and also breaking a water valve. All four were transported to a Beaumont hospital with unknown injuries.
Port Arthur News
Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 1-7
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7. Courtney Kowalski, 39, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency. Charles Inge, 64, warrant other agency/evading arrest with vehicle. Kevin Kozma, 29, Nederland warrants. Luke Potter, 24, driving while intoxicated. Sherry Laird, 52, warrant other agency. Nicholas Kluck, 22,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plane crashes into Lake Livingston while fighting fires in Corrigan, Texas
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A firefighting plane crashed into Lake Livingston on Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Around 5 p.m., a Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper crashed into the lake while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas A&M Forest Service said it was asked to...
Lake Charles American Press
8/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Timilyon Keorty Fisher, 18, Port Arthur, Texas — maximum speed limit; no seat belt; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; when passing on the right is permitted; hit-and-run driving; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; resisting an officer.
Airplane helping fight wildfires in Polk County crashes in Lake Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a press release following an aircraft crash in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while helping fight wildfires in Polk County. According to the Lone Start State Incident Management Team’s […]
Port Arthur News
Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found
A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTRE
Active fires reported in counties of Polk, Tyler
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two wildfires in Tyler County and one in Polk County. Teran Teran Fire in Tyler County is 150 acres and 70 percent contained. It is in the north part of the county, west of U.S. 69. Trouble Fire is just south east of Teran Teran. It is 121.7 acres and 80 percent contained.
kjas.com
BPD officers in DWI crash two years after Powell killed and Fells injured
There has been another crash involving an allegedly drunk driver crashing into a Beaumont police car, and it happened exactly two years to the day after one officer was killed and another injured when they were hit head-on by a drunk driver. The latest incident occurred shortly before 9:00 Tuesday night on South 11th at Hollywood, about a half-mile north of College.
KTRE
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
Tuesday evening Murchison City Council met with a standing-room-only crowd and many people waiting outside the meeting hoping to get answers on why the city water rate has gone up. City of Tyler works to improve traffic through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. This morning,...
Lumberton woman dies in fiery single-car wreck Sunday night in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 23-year-old Lumberton woman was killed in a fiery single car wreck late Sunday night on the south side of Beaumont. Police and firefighters responded to the wreck along southbound Cardinal Drive at Texas Highway 347 at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday night according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Police investigating fatal crash of Lumberton woman
BEAUMONT — Madison "Madi" Hope Thibodeau, 23, of Lumberton, died in a traffic accident Sunday, August 7, 2022. A severe traffic collision involving one vehicle occurred near Cardinal Drive and Highway 347 in Beaumont, according to Beaumont police. Officers arrived to find a two-door Jeep engulfed in flames in the grass.
kjas.com
Lumberton resident dies in fiery crash on south side of Beaumont
Funeral services will be held this weekend in Silsbee for a young Lumberton woman who died in a fiery weekend crash in Beaumont. Beaumont Police say 23-year-old Madison Hope Thibodeau was a passenger in a Jeep that was found wrecked and completely engulfed in flames on Sunday at the Highway 69/347 split in far southeast Beaumont.
Woman facing charges after leading Orange Police on chase with child passenger in SUV
ORANGE, Texas — A woman in Orange was arrested early Wednesday morning following a low-speed chase with a child passenger in her SUV. Officers in Orange attempted to stop a 2008 Chevy SUV driven by Evelyn Marie Dargin, 41, for a traffic violation in the 100 block of 6th St according to Sargent Medina of the Orange Police Department.
kjas.com
Close call for Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman escaped injury on Tuesday when another vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with the truck he was driving. The accident occurred shortly after 3:00 at the intersection of Highway 190 west and Farm to Market Road 777, near the Jasper County Airport. A report...
Orange Leader
Area businesswoman breaks down how she was scammed for $1,000; warns other potential victims
A Southeast Texas businesswoman is telling how she was scammed out of $1,000 in hopes to save others from the same. Cheryl Underhill feels psychologically and financially violated after becoming a victim of a jury duty scam. The scam involves a caller pretending to be law enforcement and claims the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AIRCRAFT FIGHTING FIRE IN POLK COUNTY HAS CRASHED IN LAKE LIVINGSTON
At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County.
kogt.com
Do You Recognize This Thief?
On August 6th, 2022, officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the Orange Inn and Suites located at 2900 Lutcher Drive in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one vehicle had been burglarized. If anyone recognizes the man in the video,...
Bond lowered for man accused of killing Port Arthur woman by throwing her out moving car in 2021
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 48-year-old man who is set to face trial in September for the 2021 death of a Port Arthur woman had his bond reduced by more than $100,000. (Editor's note: The above video is from a December 8, 2021 newscast.) Lonnie Rogers is charged with...
Comments / 0