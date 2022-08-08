ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buna, TX

kjas.com

Jane Palmer

Jane Palmer, age 84, native of Newton County and resident of Bon Wier, TX, transitioned on July 31, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at True Temple CHS, 4538 FM 1416 Bon Wier. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Belgrade Cemetery under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
BON WIER, TX
kogt.com

Jerry Wayne Stanley, Jr.

Aka “JWayne”, aka “The Big Deal”. He was a process operator at Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, TX and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and loved exploring Austin with his wife and babygirl. Jerry Wayne Stanley, Jr., 39, of Vidor, TX, resident of Orange County, TX passed away on...
VIDOR, TX
kogt.com

Accident On Texas Ave. In BC

Bridge City Police and Fire Departments responded to a one vehicle accident Tuesday night at the intersection of Texas Ave. and Osborne Rd. Around 9pm a Chevrolet Malibu occupied by four people struck a utility pole, knocking out power to some customers, and also breaking a water valve. All four were transported to a Beaumont hospital with unknown injuries.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 1-7

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7. Courtney Kowalski, 39, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency. Charles Inge, 64, warrant other agency/evading arrest with vehicle. Kevin Kozma, 29, Nederland warrants. Luke Potter, 24, driving while intoxicated. Sherry Laird, 52, warrant other agency. Nicholas Kluck, 22,...
NEDERLAND, TX
Lake Charles American Press

8/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Timilyon Keorty Fisher, 18, Port Arthur, Texas — maximum speed limit; no seat belt; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; when passing on the right is permitted; hit-and-run driving; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; resisting an officer.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Airplane helping fight wildfires in Polk County crashes in Lake Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a press release following an aircraft crash in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while helping fight wildfires in Polk County. According to the Lone Start State Incident Management Team’s […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found

A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
PORT NECHES, TX
KTRE

Active fires reported in counties of Polk, Tyler

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two wildfires in Tyler County and one in Polk County. Teran Teran Fire in Tyler County is 150 acres and 70 percent contained. It is in the north part of the county, west of U.S. 69. Trouble Fire is just south east of Teran Teran. It is 121.7 acres and 80 percent contained.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

BPD officers in DWI crash two years after Powell killed and Fells injured

There has been another crash involving an allegedly drunk driver crashing into a Beaumont police car, and it happened exactly two years to the day after one officer was killed and another injured when they were hit head-on by a drunk driver. The latest incident occurred shortly before 9:00 Tuesday night on South 11th at Hollywood, about a half-mile north of College.
BEAUMONT, TX
KTRE

Crews respond to fires in Tyler County

Tuesday evening Murchison City Council met with a standing-room-only crowd and many people waiting outside the meeting hoping to get answers on why the city water rate has gone up. City of Tyler works to improve traffic through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. This morning,...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont Police investigating fatal crash of Lumberton woman

BEAUMONT — Madison "Madi" Hope Thibodeau, 23, of Lumberton, died in a traffic accident Sunday, August 7, 2022. A severe traffic collision involving one vehicle occurred near Cardinal Drive and Highway 347 in Beaumont, according to Beaumont police. Officers arrived to find a two-door Jeep engulfed in flames in the grass.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Lumberton resident dies in fiery crash on south side of Beaumont

Funeral services will be held this weekend in Silsbee for a young Lumberton woman who died in a fiery weekend crash in Beaumont. Beaumont Police say 23-year-old Madison Hope Thibodeau was a passenger in a Jeep that was found wrecked and completely engulfed in flames on Sunday at the Highway 69/347 split in far southeast Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Close call for Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman escaped injury on Tuesday when another vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with the truck he was driving. The accident occurred shortly after 3:00 at the intersection of Highway 190 west and Farm to Market Road 777, near the Jasper County Airport. A report...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

POLK COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Do You Recognize This Thief?

On August 6th, 2022, officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the Orange Inn and Suites located at 2900 Lutcher Drive in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one vehicle had been burglarized. If anyone recognizes the man in the video,...
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ

