Baltimore, MD

Harbaugh Denies Report Ravens Rookie Tyler Linderbaum Has Lisfranc Injury

By Todd Karpovich
 3 days ago

Ravens coach John Harbaugh denied reports by the NFL Network that rookie center Tyler Linderbaum has suffered a Lisfranc injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh denied reports by the NFL Network that rookie center Tyler Linderbaum has suffered a Lisfranc injury.

"That’s not true. It’s not a Lisfranc sprain," Harbaugh said. "There is a ligament, it’s not that ligament. It’s a different ligament. There’s no Lisfranc sprain, per se. That’s my understanding"

Linderbaum is still expected to miss one or two weeks of practice.

Linderbaum is expected to be the starting center this season for the Ravens.

Linderbaum, 6-foot-3, 291 pounds, was a two-time all-Big Ten first-team selection, a unanimous All-American, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, and the Rimington Trophy winner, which is awarded to the nation's top center.

Linderbaum began his career at defensive tackle but he made the transition to center by the end of his freshman season. Linderbaum is durable and played 908 of Iowa’s 934 snaps in 2021 and was only removed during blowout wins.

Linderbaum is the first offensive lineman the Ravens selected in the first round since 2016 when they took Ronnie Stanley.

Expectations are just as high.

"There’s going to be a lot of competition for the starting spots, a certain one spot in particular, but then there’s going to be competition for those backup spots, big time," coach John Harbaugh said. "The thing we’re trying to do is be a physical, punishing offensive line. We want that kind of a mindset in our group, and that’s what Tyler Linderbaum brings to us, Pat Mekari is like that already, and a lot of our guys are. This guy [Tyler Linderbaum] adds to it.”

