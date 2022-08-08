ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
Child Tax Credit 2022: Could You Get $300 Per Child From Your State?

The enhanced monthly child tax credit payments provided financial relief to millions of families across the country last year from July to December. Since the final monthly payment was sent, the number of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17% and put 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Still Awaiting Your Federal Tax Refund? You're Not Alone

Service may be part of the IRS's official name, but the tax agency has been lacking in this area, especially over the past couple of years. It's not all the IRS's fault. Credit the perfect storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of stimulus-related tax law changes passed by Congress for the IRS to administer, years of budget cuts, and a shrunken workforce. All of these, plus other factors, has helped lead to the IRS's backlog of millions of unprocessed returns and delayed tax refund payments.
4 Reasons to Get a Cash Advance for Poor Credit This Summer

No one ever knows when they may fall short on cash or an unexpected expense will occur. When you're pursuing a traditional loan, having poor credit can make getting approved for one more difficult. There are a variety of reasons to consider getting a cash advance. You may need it to fund an essential expense or take care of an emergency. Here are some of the reasons to consider getting a cash advance for poor credit this summer:
Couples urged to apply for marriage allowance to save on tax

Married couples are being urged to take advantage of an allowance which could reduce the amount of tax they pay.The marriage allowance allows couples or people in civil partnerships to share their personal tax allowance and save money on up to four years of tax. Couples may be eligible if one partner earns below the personal allowance threshold of £12,570 and and the other pays Income Tax at the basic rate – usually on an income between £12,571 and £50,270.If eligible, couples can transfer 10 per cent of their tax-free allowance to their partner and reduce the amount of tax...
How Inflation Can Impact Your Taxes

Inflation. Inflation. Inflation. You’re hearing and thinking about it a lot lately – especially when you go to the store for “just a few items” and see a sky-high amount on your receipt. That’s because inflation in the U.S. is currently at a 40-year high of 9.1%, according to a recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
4 Benefits of Checking Your Credit Score

Credit scores are often a case of out-of-site, out-of-mind for many Americans. In fact, some will never check their score or only wait until they need to borrow to check it. But since it takes time to improve your credit score, it's important to check it frequently. If you're wondering whether checking your credit score lowers it and what the advantages are, here are four benefits:
