Married couples are being urged to take advantage of an allowance which could reduce the amount of tax they pay.The marriage allowance allows couples or people in civil partnerships to share their personal tax allowance and save money on up to four years of tax. Couples may be eligible if one partner earns below the personal allowance threshold of £12,570 and and the other pays Income Tax at the basic rate – usually on an income between £12,571 and £50,270.If eligible, couples can transfer 10 per cent of their tax-free allowance to their partner and reduce the amount of tax...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 7 DAYS AGO