CNBC
With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits
The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
The IRS Sends Billions More In Fourth Stimulus Checks
Many have wondered if there will be more federal stimulus checks. The likelihood of these payments was uncertain. Thus, many states have taken the lead in sending payouts to their residents:
The IRS Could Owe You Additional Tax Return Money — Here’s Why
In its final 2022 Filing Season Statistics report, the IRS stated that it has processed more than 140 million individual income tax returns, including more than 96 million refunds for a total of over $282 billion, with an average refund of $3,039. Know: Stimulus Check Updates To Know for July...
CNET
More Tax Refund Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending out Payments This Week
Many states are addressing rampant inflation and the growing threat of a recession with tax rebates and stimulus checks: California will issue a "middle-class tax refund" worth as much as $1,050 starting in October. A number of states are issuing payments in August: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation speeding...
CNET
Child Tax Credit 2022: Could You Get $300 Per Child From Your State?
The enhanced monthly child tax credit payments provided financial relief to millions of families across the country last year from July to December. Since the final monthly payment was sent, the number of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17% and put 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Child Tax Credit 2022 update — Deadline for $750 direct payment is just weeks away – see if you qualify
ALTHOUGH the federal government ended the expanded child tax credit program in December, families can still find relief from their state. A dozen states offer some form of child tax credits, and millions of low-income families are eligible as a result. For instance, Connecticut residents can claim a tax rebate...
Social Security: Can You Receive Payments If You Never Paid In? How Spousal Benefits Work
Social Security is designed to support workers and their families by providing a guaranteed source of retirement income for those who meet certain criteria. Social Security Administration (SSA)...
IRS Issues Incorrect Balance Due Notices, Cites “Systematic Error”
The United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has confirmed that a "systematic" error led to erroneous balance due notices being issued to some married couples who filed their taxes jointly this year.
Be Careful With Autopay — It Could Raise Your Bills by $133 per Month
Putting all of your subscriptions and bills on autopay is a convenient way to ensure you never miss a payment -- but it can also mean you lose track of how much you are paying for these monthly...
Still Awaiting Your Federal Tax Refund? You're Not Alone
Service may be part of the IRS's official name, but the tax agency has been lacking in this area, especially over the past couple of years. It's not all the IRS's fault. Credit the perfect storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of stimulus-related tax law changes passed by Congress for the IRS to administer, years of budget cuts, and a shrunken workforce. All of these, plus other factors, has helped lead to the IRS's backlog of millions of unprocessed returns and delayed tax refund payments.
Social Security: How to Boost Your Monthly Income by $800 With Spousal Benefits
Spousal benefits are one of the best ways to boost your monthly Social Security check -- or give you a Social Security check if you don't qualify on your own. When a worker applies for retirement...
Should You Consider Converting Retirement Savings to a Roth IRA?
Both traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are great ways to save for retirement, but the characteristics of the two are nearly opposite in nature. With a traditional IRA, you can get a tax deduction on...
internationaltechnology.com
4 Reasons to Get a Cash Advance for Poor Credit This Summer
No one ever knows when they may fall short on cash or an unexpected expense will occur. When you're pursuing a traditional loan, having poor credit can make getting approved for one more difficult. There are a variety of reasons to consider getting a cash advance. You may need it to fund an essential expense or take care of an emergency. Here are some of the reasons to consider getting a cash advance for poor credit this summer:
Couples urged to apply for marriage allowance to save on tax
Married couples are being urged to take advantage of an allowance which could reduce the amount of tax they pay.The marriage allowance allows couples or people in civil partnerships to share their personal tax allowance and save money on up to four years of tax. Couples may be eligible if one partner earns below the personal allowance threshold of £12,570 and and the other pays Income Tax at the basic rate – usually on an income between £12,571 and £50,270.If eligible, couples can transfer 10 per cent of their tax-free allowance to their partner and reduce the amount of tax...
How Inflation Can Impact Your Taxes
Inflation. Inflation. Inflation. You’re hearing and thinking about it a lot lately – especially when you go to the store for “just a few items” and see a sky-high amount on your receipt. That’s because inflation in the U.S. is currently at a 40-year high of 9.1%, according to a recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
The Democrats' big climate and tax bill could bring an extra benefit — making your tax refund come on time
The new spending bill from Senate Democrats will funnel nearly $80 billion to the IRS over the next decade. The agency has been understaffed and underfunded, and backed up with unprocessed tax returns. The new funding could ease that and amp up tax audits on wealthy Americans and corporations. For...
CNBC
Inflation Reduction Act extends 'pass-through' tax break limits for 2 more years. Here's what that means for entrepreneurs
The Inflation Reduction Act, which Senate Democrats passed on Sunday, would extend a tax limitation on pass-through businesses for two more years. The limitation on how businesses can use losses to reduce taxes is supposed to expire at the start of 2027. The measure wasn't in Democrats' initial legislative proposal.
internationaltechnology.com
4 Benefits of Checking Your Credit Score
Credit scores are often a case of out-of-site, out-of-mind for many Americans. In fact, some will never check their score or only wait until they need to borrow to check it. But since it takes time to improve your credit score, it's important to check it frequently. If you're wondering whether checking your credit score lowers it and what the advantages are, here are four benefits:
