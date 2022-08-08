Read full article on original website
Business Insider
I had to take a W-2 job just to get a mortgage, and nobody cared when I quit a few months later
After my divorce I wanted to buy my ex out of his equity in our house, but I couldn't get a mortgage. I didn't have two years of documentation showing my income as a freelancer. So I quickly found a W-2 job and qualified, then quit the job months later...
10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
Motley Fool
Working in Retirement? Here's Why It's Great -- and Why It's Really Not
The Social Security annual earnings limit for working retirees is $19,560 in 2022. Reduced Social Security benefits from the retirement earnings test will be added back once someone turns their full retirement age. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About
The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. See: Best...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know
Here's what you may have missed over the past number of months.
How to Use Life Insurance While You’re Alive
Once you’ve decided that life insurance is worth it, you may be wondering how to use it while you’re still alive. Depending on the policy type, a life insurance plan can benefit you in life and in death. Article continues below advertisement. As the saying goes, you can't...
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
9 Signs You’re Ready for Retirement
For most workers, an enjoyable retirement is the reward for years of dedicated saving and investing. In decades past, most employees would work until they received a gold watch and a pension at age 65...
Should You Consider Converting Retirement Savings to a Roth IRA?
Both traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are great ways to save for retirement, but the characteristics of the two are nearly opposite in nature. With a traditional IRA, you can get a tax deduction on...
14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small...
internationaltechnology.com
Fidelity Life: How Much Is Life Insurance for a Healthy 65-Year-Old-
Life insurance is one of the most trusted ways to provide for loved ones after you've passed. But deciding which policy is right for you can be challenging. What kind of senior life insurance should you have? How much is enough? What's the best life insurance to have at your age? The days of thinking life insurance is unaffordable for seniors are long over. Today, there are more options than ever to help accommodate healthy seniors and find a plan that covers your needs while remaining affordable.
Motley Fool
Less Than Half of Workers Think They'll Meet Their Retirement Savings Goals. Do These Things if You Have to Catch Up
It's important to enter retirement with a nest egg you're comfortable with. If you feel you've fallen behind, here are some essential moves to make. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
internationaltechnology.com
How a Critical Illness Can Affect Your Finances
Critical illnesses can take a toll on more than just your health. It can also have a significant impact on your finances. Some of the financial burdens that could come with a critical illness include increased expenses, loss of income, and bankruptcy. Having a critical illness insurance policy can help lessen the financial impact of a critical illness. Here's what you should know about how a critical illness can affect your finances.
internationaltechnology.com
Fidelity Life: Life Insurance Online Rates by Generation
We understand that trying to find the best life insurance policy for your family can often seem like a tedious process. We hope to help streamline your efforts, saving you time and money. It's no secret that life insurance rates can vary greatly depending on health and age, from Millennials...
internationaltechnology.com
4 Reasons to Get a Cash Advance for Poor Credit This Summer
No one ever knows when they may fall short on cash or an unexpected expense will occur. When you're pursuing a traditional loan, having poor credit can make getting approved for one more difficult. There are a variety of reasons to consider getting a cash advance. You may need it to fund an essential expense or take care of an emergency. Here are some of the reasons to consider getting a cash advance for poor credit this summer:
internationaltechnology.com
Fidelity Life: Here's How Getting Life Insurance as a Senior Could be Easier Than People Think in 2022
As an overall demographic, seniors are the group most likely to need life insurance in the next decade, yet those without coverage may find limited options when they start to shop around. Many life insurers only offer policies to younger age groups - up to age 65, or in some cases only up to age 55 - and those who do offer life insurance for seniors charge much higher premiums to account for the increased risk.
internationaltechnology.com
Fidelity Life: How Can People Determine How Much Life Insurance They Need-
Death, just like taxes, is inevitable, though most people may not be keen to dwell on it. But ensuring that you have the right financial resources in place, including life insurance, is important if you have loved ones who depend on your income. Life insurance can help cover funeral and burial expenses, pay off lingering debts, and make managing day-to-day living expenses less burdensome for those you leave behind.
3 Retirement Accounts for Your Side Gig Money
If you've taken on a side gig, you may only think of it as a small source of additional income. But when you work a side gig, you are technically operating your own business, and this can open up some...
