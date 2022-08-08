ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Motley Fool

Working in Retirement? Here's Why It's Great -- and Why It's Really Not

The Social Security annual earnings limit for working retirees is $19,560 in 2022. Reduced Social Security benefits from the retirement earnings test will be added back once someone turns their full retirement age. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
MarketRealist

How to Use Life Insurance While You’re Alive

Once you’ve decided that life insurance is worth it, you may be wondering how to use it while you’re still alive. Depending on the policy type, a life insurance plan can benefit you in life and in death. Article continues below advertisement. As the saying goes, you can't...
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
GOBankingRates

9 Signs You’re Ready for Retirement

For most workers, an enjoyable retirement is the reward for years of dedicated saving and investing. In decades past, most employees would work until they received a gold watch and a pension at age 65...
internationaltechnology.com

Fidelity Life: How Much Is Life Insurance for a Healthy 65-Year-Old-

Life insurance is one of the most trusted ways to provide for loved ones after you've passed. But deciding which policy is right for you can be challenging. What kind of senior life insurance should you have? How much is enough? What's the best life insurance to have at your age? The days of thinking life insurance is unaffordable for seniors are long over. Today, there are more options than ever to help accommodate healthy seniors and find a plan that covers your needs while remaining affordable.
Motley Fool

Less Than Half of Workers Think They'll Meet Their Retirement Savings Goals. Do These Things if You Have to Catch Up

It's important to enter retirement with a nest egg you're comfortable with. If you feel you've fallen behind, here are some essential moves to make. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
internationaltechnology.com

How a Critical Illness Can Affect Your Finances

Critical illnesses can take a toll on more than just your health. It can also have a significant impact on your finances. Some of the financial burdens that could come with a critical illness include increased expenses, loss of income, and bankruptcy. Having a critical illness insurance policy can help lessen the financial impact of a critical illness. Here's what you should know about how a critical illness can affect your finances.
internationaltechnology.com

Fidelity Life: Life Insurance Online Rates by Generation

We understand that trying to find the best life insurance policy for your family can often seem like a tedious process. We hope to help streamline your efforts, saving you time and money. It's no secret that life insurance rates can vary greatly depending on health and age, from Millennials...
internationaltechnology.com

4 Reasons to Get a Cash Advance for Poor Credit This Summer

No one ever knows when they may fall short on cash or an unexpected expense will occur. When you're pursuing a traditional loan, having poor credit can make getting approved for one more difficult. There are a variety of reasons to consider getting a cash advance. You may need it to fund an essential expense or take care of an emergency. Here are some of the reasons to consider getting a cash advance for poor credit this summer:
internationaltechnology.com

Fidelity Life: Here's How Getting Life Insurance as a Senior Could be Easier Than People Think in 2022

As an overall demographic, seniors are the group most likely to need life insurance in the next decade, yet those without coverage may find limited options when they start to shop around. Many life insurers only offer policies to younger age groups - up to age 65, or in some cases only up to age 55 - and those who do offer life insurance for seniors charge much higher premiums to account for the increased risk.
internationaltechnology.com

Fidelity Life: How Can People Determine How Much Life Insurance They Need-

Death, just like taxes, is inevitable, though most people may not be keen to dwell on it. But ensuring that you have the right financial resources in place, including life insurance, is important if you have loved ones who depend on your income. Life insurance can help cover funeral and burial expenses, pay off lingering debts, and make managing day-to-day living expenses less burdensome for those you leave behind.
