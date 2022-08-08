Read full article on original website
Student Loan Forgiveness: This New Waiver Makes It Simpler Than Ever To Shed Your Loan
Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is urging Americans to apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) to see if they're eligible. At the same time, the Biden...
A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made
A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
CNET
Student Loan Payments Restart in 4 Weeks: Is Another Extension Coming?
In remarks at a White house press conference on April 28, President Joe Biden said he'd make a decision on student loan debt forgiveness "in the next couple of weeks." Fourteen weeks later, student loan borrowers are still waiting. Even worse, the current pause on federal student loan payments and...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
CNBC
Biden has promised a student loan forgiveness decision this month. Here are 5 things borrowers can do while they wait
President Joe Biden has said he'll be making his decision on student loan forgiveness this month. Here's what to know while waiting for more news, as well as some steps you can take to be prepared for a possible announcement. President Joe Biden has promised to make his decision on...
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
200,000 student-loan borrowers get a 'grand slam' after a federal judge moves them closer to $6 billion in debt cancellation
After Biden's Education Dept. reached a settlement with defrauded student-loan borrowers, a judge granted preliminary approval of the debt relief.
CNET
Denied a Loan Because of Equifax's Credit Report Error? Here's How to Find Out
Credit monitoring company Equifax recorded inaccurate credit scores for millions of US consumers and sent them to lenders between mid-March and early April. Some scores were incorrectly increased or decreased by more than 20 points, affecting interest rates lenders offered and, in some cases, prompting them to deny loan applications.
Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt With These 11 Steps
Debt was already a significant hurdle for Americans in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic; back in 2018, a study by Northwestern Mutual found that average personal debt (exclusive of home...
U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers
One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to increase sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.
CNBC
More than half of federal student loan borrowers owe less than $20,000 — here’s where everyone else stands
With all the ongoing conversations around President Joe Biden forgiving $10,000 in debt for federal student loan borrowers — a decision reported to be announced sometime this summer — Americans have been left wondering just how many people this would leave completely debt free. According to recent data...
Student loan servicers told not to contact borrowers as payment pause deadline nears
WASHINGTON — A little more than a month before the student debt moratorium is scheduled to end, the federal government has told loan servicers not to contact borrowers about resuming payments, a trade group official said Monday. The Education Department has been telling loan servicers not to reach out...
If Student Loans Were Forgiven, What Would You Put the Money Toward Instead?
In 2021, GOBankingRates conducted a poll in which 52% of the 3,600 respondents noted they were in favor of blanket student loan forgiveness. Forbes estimates that there is $1.75 trillion in total...
SFGate
5 Best Personal Loans of August 2022
Compare quotes from multiple lenders. Get $200 if you find a better rate elsewhere. Offers some of the longest loan terms in the market. If you're not satisfied after closing, you get $100. Loans for up to $100k. Apply entirely online for a streamlined process. Offers unemployment protection. Unemployed individuals...
How much does missing student loan payments hurt your credit score?
A U.S. freeze on federal student loan payments during the COVID-19 pandemic has offered a vital financial reprieve to millions of Americans. But borrowers could soon be on the hook again, with the moratorium set to lapse at the end of the month. More than 79% of those with student...
Student-loan borrowers can now submit comments to Biden's Education Department on its plans to improve debt relief
Biden's Education Department released a list of proposals to reform the student-loan industry. The public can now submit comments on those proposals for the next 30 days. The reforms included improvements to targeted loan forgiveness programs, like PSLF.
FOXBusiness
What are Parent PLUS Loans?
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. If...
SoFi Predicts Six More Months of Student Loan Moratorium Ahead of Official Word From Biden
With no word yet from the White House on an official extension to the student loan payment moratorium and the September 1 repayment start-up date quickly approaching, lenders have no choice but to go...
