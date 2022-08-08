Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
We're flipping out over Olympian Suni Lee's incredible first pitch before Minnesota Twins game
Sports fans watched Suni Lee tumble, balance, twist and flip her way to an Olympic all-around victory in Tokyo last year — and recently, those fans got to see another impressive move from the gymnastics great. On Friday, Lee went absolutely head over heels as she threw out the...
Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees
The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
Orioles reset: With patience and execution, rookies Adley Rutschman, Terrin Vavra exemplify offense Baltimore trying to build
After the first of Terrin Vavra’s three hits Friday night, the Orioles’ starting rotation stared out at him at first base, cupping their hands around their eyes as they begged for Vavra to do the club’s customary binoculars celebration. On Saturday, when he singled in the first inning to score Adley Rutschman, he wasted little time in circling his eyes toward the dugout, yet another example of ...
FOX Sports
Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11
BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
numberfire.com
Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
Yardbarker
Longtime Minnesota Twins Pitcher Released
Exactly seven years after making his major league debut with the Twins, Tyler Duffey was designated for assignment by the team on Aug. 5. On Monday, the right-hander was released, officially parting Duffey from the only big league club he has ever pitched for. The 31-year-old is now a free agent.
numberfire.com
Ryan McKenna returning to Orioles' bench Tuesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. McKenna was the Orioles' leadoff man and starting right fielder in Monday's series opener, but he's returning to the bench a day later. Anthony Santander will shift to right field and Cedric Mullins will be at the top of the order for Baltimore. Terrin Vavra will enter the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
numberfire.com
Whit Merrifield moving to Blue Jays' bench Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Whit Merrifield is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles. Merrifield started the past two contests and he is batting .286 through his first six games with the Blue Jays. Raimel Tapia will move to center field while Teoscar Hernandez returns to right field and the cleanup spot.
