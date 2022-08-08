ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
ECONOMY
CBS News

What happens if your debt is sent to collections?

If you have debts in collection, you're not alone. In August 2021, 64 million Americans had collections on their credit report – and that was an improvement from prior years, according to nonprofit research group the Urban Institute. Fortunately, you – and the other millions of Americans in the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

When is the second cost of living payment due?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are currently receiving their first instalment of the money.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the first tranche of £326 began being paid into accounts from Thursday 14 July, and will continue to go out until Sunday 31, with...
ECONOMY
Economy
Personal Finance
Credits & Loans
Amazon
Washington Examiner

Direct gas tax refund payments worth hundreds can be claimed this month in Missouri

Missouri drivers feeling pain at the pump still have time to claim a gas tax refund to help ease expenses. Consumers who fueled up at gas pumps anytime between Oct. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, can now submit a claim for their purchases at the pump. The refunds will be processed by the Missouri Department of Revenue in the order they are received, and the department will be required to pay interest to filers if they are refunded after 45 days of filing, according to the department.
MISSOURI STATE
Kiplinger

Still Awaiting Your Federal Tax Refund? You're Not Alone

Service may be part of the IRS's official name, but the tax agency has been lacking in this area, especially over the past couple of years. It's not all the IRS's fault. Credit the perfect storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of stimulus-related tax law changes passed by Congress for the IRS to administer, years of budget cuts, and a shrunken workforce. All of these, plus other factors, has helped lead to the IRS's backlog of millions of unprocessed returns and delayed tax refund payments.
INCOME TAX
SFGate

5 Best Personal Loans of August 2022

Compare quotes from multiple lenders. Get $200 if you find a better rate elsewhere. Offers some of the longest loan terms in the market. If you're not satisfied after closing, you get $100. Loans for up to $100k. Apply entirely online for a streamlined process. Offers unemployment protection. Unemployed individuals...
CREDITS & LOANS
internationaltechnology.com

4 Reasons to Get a Cash Advance for Poor Credit This Summer

No one ever knows when they may fall short on cash or an unexpected expense will occur. When you're pursuing a traditional loan, having poor credit can make getting approved for one more difficult. There are a variety of reasons to consider getting a cash advance. You may need it to fund an essential expense or take care of an emergency. Here are some of the reasons to consider getting a cash advance for poor credit this summer:
CREDITS & LOANS
internationaltechnology.com

4 Benefits of Checking Your Credit Score

Credit scores are often a case of out-of-site, out-of-mind for many Americans. In fact, some will never check their score or only wait until they need to borrow to check it. But since it takes time to improve your credit score, it's important to check it frequently. If you're wondering whether checking your credit score lowers it and what the advantages are, here are four benefits:
CREDITS & LOANS
internationaltechnology.com

Fidelity Life: How Much Is Life Insurance for a Healthy 65-Year-Old-

Life insurance is one of the most trusted ways to provide for loved ones after you've passed. But deciding which policy is right for you can be challenging. What kind of senior life insurance should you have? How much is enough? What's the best life insurance to have at your age? The days of thinking life insurance is unaffordable for seniors are long over. Today, there are more options than ever to help accommodate healthy seniors and find a plan that covers your needs while remaining affordable.
PERSONAL FINANCE
internationaltechnology.com

Fidelity Life: How Can People Determine How Much Life Insurance They Need-

Death, just like taxes, is inevitable, though most people may not be keen to dwell on it. But ensuring that you have the right financial resources in place, including life insurance, is important if you have loved ones who depend on your income. Life insurance can help cover funeral and burial expenses, pay off lingering debts, and make managing day-to-day living expenses less burdensome for those you leave behind.
PERSONAL FINANCE
internationaltechnology.com

Fidelity Life: Life Insurance Online Rates by Generation

We understand that trying to find the best life insurance policy for your family can often seem like a tedious process. We hope to help streamline your efforts, saving you time and money. It's no secret that life insurance rates can vary greatly depending on health and age, from Millennials...
PERSONAL FINANCE

