Average premiums for Medicare prescription drug coverage are set to dip to about $31.50 a month in 2023, deductibles to rise
A small drop in monthly premiums to roughly $31.50 from $32.08 is expected for Part D prescription drug coverage in 2023, the government announced late last week. The maximum deductible for Part D coverage is projected to rise to $505 in 2023, up from $480 this year, according to information released in April by Medicare officials.
Fidelity Life: How Much Is Life Insurance for a Healthy 65-Year-Old-
Life insurance is one of the most trusted ways to provide for loved ones after you've passed. But deciding which policy is right for you can be challenging. What kind of senior life insurance should you have? How much is enough? What's the best life insurance to have at your age? The days of thinking life insurance is unaffordable for seniors are long over. Today, there are more options than ever to help accommodate healthy seniors and find a plan that covers your needs while remaining affordable.
Fidelity Life: How Can People Determine How Much Life Insurance They Need-
Death, just like taxes, is inevitable, though most people may not be keen to dwell on it. But ensuring that you have the right financial resources in place, including life insurance, is important if you have loved ones who depend on your income. Life insurance can help cover funeral and burial expenses, pay off lingering debts, and make managing day-to-day living expenses less burdensome for those you leave behind.
How much do nurses make? A breakdown of salaries by nursing career.
On the low end, nurses can make around $33,000 annually, but they can also make more than $200,000. Here's how much different nurses earn per year.
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Is Buying Long-Term Care Insurance Worth It?
Seventy percent of all current retirees will require some form of long-term care in old age.
What Is Private Health Insurance?
You can get health insurance in many ways, but you can generally group plans under two large categories: private and public. Private health insurance is the most common way Americans get coverage. Here’s how it works. Types of Private Health Insurance. Private health insurance is coverage provided by a...
Fidelity Life: Life Insurance Online Rates by Generation
We understand that trying to find the best life insurance policy for your family can often seem like a tedious process. We hope to help streamline your efforts, saving you time and money. It's no secret that life insurance rates can vary greatly depending on health and age, from Millennials...
4 Reasons to Get a Cash Advance for Poor Credit This Summer
No one ever knows when they may fall short on cash or an unexpected expense will occur. When you're pursuing a traditional loan, having poor credit can make getting approved for one more difficult. There are a variety of reasons to consider getting a cash advance. You may need it to fund an essential expense or take care of an emergency. Here are some of the reasons to consider getting a cash advance for poor credit this summer:
Study shows PPE was highly effective against COVID-19 in emergency department workers
Workers in America's emergency departments were more likely to contract COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic in community settings or at home rather than when providing patient care in a hospital setting, according to new research conducted at emergency departments across the nation. The study, part of the...
Nearly 98 million Americans skipped treatments, cut back on food, gas or utilities to pay for healthcare in early 2022
Higher healthcare prices have driven 38% of American adults—representing an estimated 98 million people—to either delay or skip treatment, cut back on driving, utilities, and food, or borrow money to pay medical bills in the last six months, according to a new survey conducted by West Health and Gallup. The survey was conducted in June 2022, the same month inflation reached 9.1%, a new 40-year high.
10 part-time jobs that offer health insurance
Gas prices are high, food prices are high and utilities are high. People across the country feel the economic pinch, and we want to help you ease the burden. Americans spend more money on prescription drugs than any other country, to the tune of $358 billion in 2020 alone. You may think there’s no way to avoid those high costs, but you’d be wrong. A prescription refill can cost $100 in one store and $10 in another. Tap or click here to save up to 80% on medications.
Most Medicare beneficiaries concerned about healthcare cost inflation, survey finds
About 95% of Medicare beneficiaries are anxious about inflation’s impact on healthcare costs, with 45% saying costs have already increased because of inflation, a recent survey by eHealth found. Santa Clara, California-based eHealth is a private online marketplace for health insurance. The survey collected responses online throughout July from...
How a Critical Illness Can Affect Your Finances
Critical illnesses can take a toll on more than just your health. It can also have a significant impact on your finances. Some of the financial burdens that could come with a critical illness include increased expenses, loss of income, and bankruptcy. Having a critical illness insurance policy can help lessen the financial impact of a critical illness. Here's what you should know about how a critical illness can affect your finances.
Opinion: Should Physicians Take On Some Of The Patient Check-In Burdens?
Sustainable For The Long Term Or Not; Some Physicians Take The Patient Check-In Responsibility On Empathetic Grounds. Not very long ago, I published a short article titled "Digital Patient Clinic check-in for the modern Medical Practice." The idea was to shed some light on today's continually shifting medical practice landscape by focusing on the "stat poll" conducted by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) on May 3rd, 2022.
4 Benefits of Checking Your Credit Score
Credit scores are often a case of out-of-site, out-of-mind for many Americans. In fact, some will never check their score or only wait until they need to borrow to check it. But since it takes time to improve your credit score, it's important to check it frequently. If you're wondering whether checking your credit score lowers it and what the advantages are, here are four benefits:
Measuring the 'woodwork effect' in medical insurance
Not everyone who qualifies for health insurance signs up for it. Consider Medicaid, the national health insurance plan for low-income people. Across the U.S., about 14% of eligible adults and 7% of eligible children are not enrolled in Medicaid. As it happens, when adults do enroll in Medicaid, some of...
Opioid-free orthopedic surgery: Why (and how) my patients go opioid free after surgery
Primum non nocere. First, do no harm. All doctors are familiar with this credo. From ancient precepts such as the Hippocratic Oath promising to abstain from doing harm to the modern bioethics principle of nonmaleficence, the calling of physicians involves striving to help alleviate suffering and avoid making it worse. In our increasingly complex health care and data environment, avoiding inadvertent harm can be more difficult than one might expect.
CHLPI & NVHR Statement on New CDC Data Revealing Impact of Insurance Barriers on Hepatitis C Treatment Access
The Center for Health Law & Policy Innovation (CHLPI) at Harvard Law School and the National Viral Hepatitis Roundtable (NVHR) today released the following joint statement from Robert Greenwald, Faculty Director at CHLPI, and Adrienne Simmons, Director of Programs at NVHR, on the release of a new CDC Vital Signs reportVital Signs report on hepatitis C treatment rates:
CVS Units Must Face HIV Bias Suit Over Medication Distribution
ACA discrimination claims revived by 9th Cir. policy limiting where they can receive specialty medications advanced their lawsuit when a California federal judge said the company’s subsidiaries were likely subject to the Affordable Care Act’s rules prohibiting discrimination. The patients adequately alleged that the CVS defendants receive the...
