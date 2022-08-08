Read full article on original website
Credit monitoring company Equifax recorded inaccurate credit scores for millions of US consumers and sent them to lenders between mid-March and early April. Some scores were incorrectly increased or decreased by more than 20 points, affecting interest rates lenders offered and, in some cases, prompting them to deny loan applications.
Debt was already a significant hurdle for Americans in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic; back in 2018, a study by Northwestern Mutual found that average personal debt (exclusive of home...
Between mid-March and early April, credit-monitoring agency Equifax sent lenders inaccurate credit scores for millions of US consumers. Some scores were increased or decreased by more than 20 points, affecting interest rates lenders offered and, in some cases, prompting them to deny applications altogether. The error was due to a...
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners. Personal loans can be a great help when it comes...
Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is urging Americans to apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) to see if they're eligible. At the same time, the Biden...
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
The credit score giant provided incorrect information to banks on millions of people seeking loans -- and, last Friday, boosted the CEO's pay package
A U.S. freeze on federal student loan payments during the COVID-19 pandemic has offered a vital financial reprieve to millions of Americans. But borrowers could soon be on the hook again, with the moratorium set to lapse at the end of the month. More than 79% of those with student...
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. If...
Biden's Education Department released a list of proposals to reform the student-loan industry. The public can now submit comments on those proposals for the next 30 days. The reforms included improvements to targeted loan forgiveness programs, like PSLF.
The average FICO score nationwide rose four points to a record high of 714, Experian says. Every state in the union increased its average credit score last year, recent data shows, despite rising inflation and the loss of numerous pandemic relief measures. According to a 2022 TransUnion report consumer credit health is rebounding steadily.
Credit scores are often a case of out-of-site, out-of-mind for many Americans. In fact, some will never check their score or only wait until they need to borrow to check it. But since it takes time to improve your credit score, it's important to check it frequently. If you're wondering whether checking your credit score lowers it and what the advantages are, here are four benefits:
Death, just like taxes, is inevitable, though most people may not be keen to dwell on it. But ensuring that you have the right financial resources in place, including life insurance, is important if you have loved ones who depend on your income. Life insurance can help cover funeral and burial expenses, pay off lingering debts, and make managing day-to-day living expenses less burdensome for those you leave behind.
Life insurance is one of the most trusted ways to provide for loved ones after you've passed. But deciding which policy is right for you can be challenging. What kind of senior life insurance should you have? How much is enough? What's the best life insurance to have at your age? The days of thinking life insurance is unaffordable for seniors are long over. Today, there are more options than ever to help accommodate healthy seniors and find a plan that covers your needs while remaining affordable.
As an overall demographic, seniors are the group most likely to need life insurance in the next decade, yet those without coverage may find limited options when they start to shop around. Many life insurers only offer policies to younger age groups - up to age 65, or in some cases only up to age 55 - and those who do offer life insurance for seniors charge much higher premiums to account for the increased risk.
We understand that trying to find the best life insurance policy for your family can often seem like a tedious process. We hope to help streamline your efforts, saving you time and money. It's no secret that life insurance rates can vary greatly depending on health and age, from Millennials...
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. During...
Credit scores for student loan borrowers increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the findings of a new study. The "2022 Student Loan Update" was conducted by researchers from the Center for Microeconomic Data. According to its findings, the credit scores of subprime borrowers – those with scores below 620...
Our Prius needs repairs. We trust our mechanic and the repairs are legit. It has 170K+ miles on it and the newer models get even better gas mileage. We currently have two cars, but since we mostly work from home, we don't really need both. I thought we could consolidate and get one nicer Prius.
