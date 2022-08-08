ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Comments / 0

Related
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Loan#Loan Application#Title Loan#Credit Score#Advance America#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
SFGate

5 Best Personal Loans of August 2022

Compare quotes from multiple lenders. Get $200 if you find a better rate elsewhere. Offers some of the longest loan terms in the market. If you're not satisfied after closing, you get $100. Loans for up to $100k. Apply entirely online for a streamlined process. Offers unemployment protection. Unemployed individuals...
CREDITS & LOANS
FOXBusiness

What are Parent PLUS Loans?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. If...
PERSONAL FINANCE
internationaltechnology.com

4 Reasons to Get a Cash Advance for Poor Credit This Summer

No one ever knows when they may fall short on cash or an unexpected expense will occur. When you're pursuing a traditional loan, having poor credit can make getting approved for one more difficult. There are a variety of reasons to consider getting a cash advance. You may need it to fund an essential expense or take care of an emergency. Here are some of the reasons to consider getting a cash advance for poor credit this summer:
CREDITS & LOANS
FOXBusiness

Student loan refinance rates tumble for 5-year variable-rate loans

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Rates...
CREDITS & LOANS
internationaltechnology.com

Fidelity Life: Life Insurance Online Rates by Generation

We understand that trying to find the best life insurance policy for your family can often seem like a tedious process. We hope to help streamline your efforts, saving you time and money. It's no secret that life insurance rates can vary greatly depending on health and age, from Millennials...
PERSONAL FINANCE
internationaltechnology.com

4 Benefits of Checking Your Credit Score

Credit scores are often a case of out-of-site, out-of-mind for many Americans. In fact, some will never check their score or only wait until they need to borrow to check it. But since it takes time to improve your credit score, it's important to check it frequently. If you're wondering whether checking your credit score lowers it and what the advantages are, here are four benefits:
CREDITS & LOANS
internationaltechnology.com

Plutus Card to Launch in the United States, 8% Crypto Rewards Accessible by Millions

-News Direct- Plutus, the visa debit card offering 3-8% in crypto rewards, today announced its plans to dominate the United States (US) neo-banking sector. Plutus is a London-based FinTech providing industry-leading crypto reward rates and 20+ Perks such as 100% back on Netflix, Spotify, and Prime. Its user base has experienced 20.4% Month-on-Month (MoM) growth due to the value customers get from its rewards programme.
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy