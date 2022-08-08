ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

How to Use Life Insurance While You’re Alive

Once you’ve decided that life insurance is worth it, you may be wondering how to use it while you’re still alive. Depending on the policy type, a life insurance plan can benefit you in life and in death. Article continues below advertisement. As the saying goes, you can't...
INCOME TAX
Forbes Advisor

When And Why To Surrender A Life Insurance Policy

One of the benefits of a cash value life insurance policy is that you can access the money while you’re still alive. There are several ways you can take money out from cash value, including surrendering the policy for a lump sum. Here’s how it works and when it makes sense to surrender a life insurance policy.
PERSONAL FINANCE
internationaltechnology.com

Fidelity Life: How Much Is Life Insurance for a Healthy 65-Year-Old-

Life insurance is one of the most trusted ways to provide for loved ones after you've passed. But deciding which policy is right for you can be challenging. What kind of senior life insurance should you have? How much is enough? What's the best life insurance to have at your age? The days of thinking life insurance is unaffordable for seniors are long over. Today, there are more options than ever to help accommodate healthy seniors and find a plan that covers your needs while remaining affordable.
PERSONAL FINANCE
internationaltechnology.com

4 Reasons to Get a Cash Advance for Poor Credit This Summer

No one ever knows when they may fall short on cash or an unexpected expense will occur. When you're pursuing a traditional loan, having poor credit can make getting approved for one more difficult. There are a variety of reasons to consider getting a cash advance. You may need it to fund an essential expense or take care of an emergency. Here are some of the reasons to consider getting a cash advance for poor credit this summer:
CREDITS & LOANS
internationaltechnology.com

4 Tips on Getting Life Insurance for Your Family

Part of financial planning includes life insurance, especially when it comes to the family. While you may have heard of individual and spousal plans for life insurance, there is also family life insurance, in which your whole family is covered in the case of death. While it can be a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

3 Main Reasons Why the Government Denies Social Security Disability Benefits

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is one of the least understood insurance policies available to U.S. workers. Many workers don’t realize they have the income protection SSDI provides or that they contributed to the coverage with every paycheck through FICA tax payments. Based on the available statistics, however, it is important that everyone is equipped with the knowledge of the program if and when a medical condition or disability makes it impossible for them to work.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Turning 65? Here's What to Know About Medicare Part B

Unlike premium-free Part A, Medicare Part B comes with a monthly premium for all retirees. Like Medicare Part A, Part B also comes with cost-sharing charges like deductibles and coinsurance. Be sure to budget accurately for these out-of-pocket healthcare costs, so they don’t catch you by surprise. You’re reading...
HEALTH INSURANCE
internationaltechnology.com

How a Critical Illness Can Affect Your Finances

Critical illnesses can take a toll on more than just your health. It can also have a significant impact on your finances. Some of the financial burdens that could come with a critical illness include increased expenses, loss of income, and bankruptcy. Having a critical illness insurance policy can help lessen the financial impact of a critical illness. Here's what you should know about how a critical illness can affect your finances.
HEALTH
internationaltechnology.com

Fidelity Life: Here's How Getting Life Insurance as a Senior Could be Easier Than People Think in 2022

As an overall demographic, seniors are the group most likely to need life insurance in the next decade, yet those without coverage may find limited options when they start to shop around. Many life insurers only offer policies to younger age groups - up to age 65, or in some cases only up to age 55 - and those who do offer life insurance for seniors charge much higher premiums to account for the increased risk.
PERSONAL FINANCE
House Digest

Do You Need A Home Insurance Broker?

Home insurance helps pay for losses you suffer when unavoidable incidents occur, such as someone breaking into your home or a fire. It's a valuable investment for most property owners. It may also be a requirement by your mortgage lender, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Protecting your property is a priority, and home insurance is one financial tool to do that. With numerous types of insurance available, various add-ons and supplements, and coverage levels, it's hard to know what to buy.
REAL ESTATE
internationaltechnology.com

4 Benefits of Checking Your Credit Score

Credit scores are often a case of out-of-site, out-of-mind for many Americans. In fact, some will never check their score or only wait until they need to borrow to check it. But since it takes time to improve your credit score, it's important to check it frequently. If you're wondering whether checking your credit score lowers it and what the advantages are, here are four benefits:
CREDITS & LOANS
internationaltechnology.com

4 Smart Ways to Safeguard Against Inflation

Whether it's gas or groceries, inflation is making prices go up fast. Many are wondering how to keep up. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to safeguard against inflation - and in some cases, potentially grow your wealth faster than it. This article will dive into four quick tips for keeping inflation at bay and protecting your wealth.
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

Tax-Loss Harvesting and Health Insurance Premiums

The stock market has been very volatile this year and has gone down more than usual. To combat this, many investors have started to participate in tax-loss harvesting. According to Investopedia.com, tax-loss harvesting is the timely selling of securities at a loss to offset the amount of capital gains tax due on the sale of other securities at a profit.
INCOME TAX
US News and World Report

Personal Loan vs. Personal Line of Credit

Sometimes you just could use a bit more cash. Maybe you need help covering moving expenses, or you're buying a new set of wheels. Or maybe you just want to consolidate your debt into one easy-to-manage place. If you need funds, a personal loan or personal line of credit can...
CREDITS & LOANS

