Personal Finance

Motley Fool

Working in Retirement? Here's Why It's Great -- and Why It's Really Not

The Social Security annual earnings limit for working retirees is $19,560 in 2022. Reduced Social Security benefits from the retirement earnings test will be added back once someone turns their full retirement age. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Should You Convert Your Regular IRA to a Roth IRA?

Individual retirement accounts are a tried and true vehicle to save for retirement. The basic idea is that your savings grow tax-free, giving them a boost. With standard IRAs, you pay no income tax on the money you put into your IRA account. You can take the money out beginning at age 59½. When you do, you pay taxes on the withdrawals at your regular income tax rate.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Americans with 401(k)s were asked how much they need to save for retirement. The answer: $1.7 million

Americans with 401(k)s were recently asked how much they needed to sock away to afford retirement. The answer: $1.7 million. That number may seem like a pipe dream to many, especially given that one-quarter of Americans have no retirement savings at all. But it's actually a humbler goal than the estimate given by workers when asked the same question a year ago, according to the new survey from Charles Schwab's Retirement Plan Services. In 2021, workers said they believed they would need $1.9 million to retire, the survey found.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Motley Fool

Less Than Half of Workers Think They'll Meet Their Retirement Savings Goals. Do These Things if You Have to Catch Up

It's important to enter retirement with a nest egg you're comfortable with. If you feel you've fallen behind, here are some essential moves to make. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
internationaltechnology.com

Fidelity Life: How Much Is Life Insurance for a Healthy 65-Year-Old-

Life insurance is one of the most trusted ways to provide for loved ones after you've passed. But deciding which policy is right for you can be challenging. What kind of senior life insurance should you have? How much is enough? What's the best life insurance to have at your age? The days of thinking life insurance is unaffordable for seniors are long over. Today, there are more options than ever to help accommodate healthy seniors and find a plan that covers your needs while remaining affordable.
PERSONAL FINANCE
internationaltechnology.com

Fidelity Life: Here's How Getting Life Insurance as a Senior Could be Easier Than People Think in 2022

As an overall demographic, seniors are the group most likely to need life insurance in the next decade, yet those without coverage may find limited options when they start to shop around. Many life insurers only offer policies to younger age groups - up to age 65, or in some cases only up to age 55 - and those who do offer life insurance for seniors charge much higher premiums to account for the increased risk.
PERSONAL FINANCE
internationaltechnology.com

Fidelity Life: Life Insurance Online Rates by Generation

We understand that trying to find the best life insurance policy for your family can often seem like a tedious process. We hope to help streamline your efforts, saving you time and money. It's no secret that life insurance rates can vary greatly depending on health and age, from Millennials...
PERSONAL FINANCE
internationaltechnology.com

How a Critical Illness Can Affect Your Finances

Critical illnesses can take a toll on more than just your health. It can also have a significant impact on your finances. Some of the financial burdens that could come with a critical illness include increased expenses, loss of income, and bankruptcy. Having a critical illness insurance policy can help lessen the financial impact of a critical illness. Here's what you should know about how a critical illness can affect your finances.
HEALTH

