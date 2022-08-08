There is less than a week until school starts for Aiken County Public School District . “As always I’m looking forward to just the excitement and the atmosphere of students coming back to school,” said Aiken County schools Superintendent King Laurence. “This is the first school year since the pandemic that feels normal… I realize that COVID is still out there and we’re going to have to deal with it, but I think that most of us have come to terms with it. We recognize that it’s something that we live with like the flu and other diseases and we’re just going to move forward.”

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO