Aiken public schools getting ready for start of school year
There is less than a week until school starts for Aiken County Public School District . “As always I’m looking forward to just the excitement and the atmosphere of students coming back to school,” said Aiken County schools Superintendent King Laurence. “This is the first school year since the pandemic that feels normal… I realize that COVID is still out there and we’re going to have to deal with it, but I think that most of us have come to terms with it. We recognize that it’s something that we live with like the flu and other diseases and we’re just going to move forward.”
Annual Back To School Giveaway in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – There will be a chance for students in North Augusta to get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. The Annual Back To School Giveaway 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Organizers say it will take place at the […]
I-TEAM: Chronic absenteeism seen with Richmond County students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM uncovered more than 11,000 students were chronically absent from schools across Augusta since the start of the pandemic. And a thousand of those students were even referred to juvenile court to face fines or even jail time. And behind this data is this truth:...
Columbia County parents raise concern about crowded buses
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A video appears to show an overcrowded Columbia County school bus sent to us by concerned parents. One parent sent us the response from the school district saying they are working to level bus loads as quickly as possible. They say it’s a challenging process, and hopefully, there will be daily improvements.
High School Students in Aiken County Have to Pay Fees to Get Lockers
School starts next Monday, August 15, in Aiken County and students in the district’s high schools are learning if they want a locker this year, they now have to pay. A Silver Bluff High School Facebook post today says, “Lockers will be optional for students. Upon request for a locker, the $5 fee will be individually assessed to the student account. The locker fee has been added, district-wide, to assist with costs of locker repair and upkeep.”
Students, staff safe after knife confiscated at Washington County High School
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — School officials say everyone is safe after a weapons scare at Washington County High School Tuesday. According to a news release from the Washington County School District, it was reported that a knife was found on campus. The security team acted quickly and confiscated the knife.
Richmond County moves forward with inmate medical contract
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A committee of the Augusta Commission on Tuesday approved the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s renewal with Wellpath for Richmond County inmate medical care. The approval came as part of a consent motion with no discussion. It still must be approved by the commission. With...
4th serious crime in same block sends shooting victim to hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting at an apartment complex left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. It was the fourth serious crime within weeks in the same block. The shooting was reported at 2:56 p.m. at The Hendrix apartments in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Horse Creek Academy, South Aiken Baptist Christian School return to classes Monday
A new school year for Horse Creek Academy means a new chapter as all four buildings on campus are now in use. “The first day has been a joy,” Dr. Ann Marie Taylor, the chief vision officer/lead learner, said Monday, Aug. 8. “We have had, this is the first time in HCA history we've had all four buildings open, so it was very busy this morning, kids and families walking every direction. But it was really peaceful and really beautiful. We're so thankful.”
Richmond Co. Coroner investigating inmate death
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Richmond County Correctional Institute on Tobacco Road Tuesday. The inmate, identified as 49-year-old Stuart Martin of Bethlehem, Georgia, died while in the recreational area of the prison. Martin was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:15 p.m. […]
Annual event provides Aiken students a back-to-school boost
Attorney Everett Chandler helps organize and bankroll a variety of projects each year, and one of the biggest was held Saturday morning at the Aiken County Family YMCA. Fit 4 School, an annual event that aims to prepare children heading back to school, drew hundreds of visitors and dozens of volunteers.
Richmond County Inmate Death Reported Tuesday
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Richmond County Correctional Institute on Tobacco Road late Tuesday afternoon. Coroner Mark Bowen said 49-year-old Stuart Martin of Bethlehem, Georgia died while in the recreational area of the prison just after 5:00 p.m. An autopsy...
Waynesboro former council member gets ready to be mayor
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro is getting a new mayor. A former councilman will be serving the rest of Mayor Greg Carswell’s term. Carswell plead guilty to multiple felony charges, which caused him to lose his job. His replacement, a long-time city councilman, is ready to gain back community trust.
North Augusta residents now have new option for emergency medical care
North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- Starting Tuesday morning, patients who need emergency care can find it in North Augusta. Before now, people in outer Aiken and Edgefield Counties had to go to Aiken or Augusta for emergency medical care. Now they don’t have to go as far to get help. The new freestanding ER at Sweetwater, […]
Aiken Regional free-standing ER opens in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Center is opening a brand-new free-standing emergency room off Exit 5. If you live in the area, you’d have to drive over 20 minutes to get to Aiken Regional. Piedmont and Augusta University are closer. It would take you about 15 minutes to get to from Exit 5.
All about kayaking: Where and how to enjoy it in Augusta!
[FULL] Morning Mix - International Cat Day, another back-to-school day, and more!. It's the first day of school for Richmond County middle and high school students. We have the latest on a new bus tracker app, plus a look into staffing and security in more of our local school districts. Here are your top headlines.
Augusta leaders focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are pushing to get help for families on Ellis Street whose homes have been damaged by flooding from the Calhoun Expressway. City leaders say they have plans to help those families before it’s too late. “This not only affecting the expressway, but I...
Richmond County Marshal’s Office discuss blighted properties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve talked about new development possibilities in Augusta, including a complete overhaul of old Regency Mall. Another issue is getting blighted properties torn down. Last summer, commissioners passed a blight ordinance that was supposed to help make that process easier. We met with the Richmond...
Paine College chief hails cyber funding boost for HBCUs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here in Georgia’s cyber-capital, the president of Paine College is welcoming funds that will boost cybersecurity job training at historically Black colleges and universities. The bipartisan Cybersecurity Opportunity Act creates the Dr. David Satcher Cybersecurity Education Grant Program, named for the former U.S. surgeon general...
Code enforcement regarding local property to be discussed by commissioners
A Dover Street property will be front and center at the Augusta Commission’s Public Service Committee meeting Tuesday.
Comments / 0