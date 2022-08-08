Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
digg.com
Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $6.9 Billion, Cites Chance Of Forced Twitter Deal
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric vehicle maker, saying the funds could be used to finance a potential Twitter deal if he loses a legal battle with the social media platform. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated...
Rental scam stays up a week after being reported by landlord
SACRAMENTO -- After waiting more than a week for Zillow to take down a fraudulent listing of her property, a Sacramento landlord called on Kurtis Ming to investigate. It all started when someone showed up at Elvira Gonzalez's house asking to see the rental after seeing an ad that she didn't put up."I'm afraid somebody is going to show up in my back yard, or my front yard, looking to rent my house or with a move-in truck," she said.Someone had duplicated an ad that Elvira posted on Zillow earlier, but also included her full name and was requiring applicants...
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
digg.com
'I'm 26, I Make $95,000 & I Had To Cut Off My Parents'
This is how a financial analyst in Chicago, IL, spends her money over the course of one week. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
Comments / 0