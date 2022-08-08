ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
CBS Sacramento

Rental scam stays up a week after being reported by landlord

SACRAMENTO -- After waiting more than a week for Zillow to take down a fraudulent listing of her property, a Sacramento landlord called on Kurtis Ming to investigate.  It all started when someone showed up at Elvira Gonzalez's house asking to see the rental after seeing an ad that she didn't put up."I'm afraid somebody is going to show up in my back yard, or my front yard, looking to rent my house or with a move-in truck," she said.Someone had duplicated an ad that Elvira posted on Zillow earlier, but also included her full name and was requiring applicants...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
City
Jackson, CA
digg.com

'I'm 26, I Make $95,000 & I Had To Cut Off My Parents'

This is how a financial analyst in Chicago, IL, spends her money over the course of one week. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy