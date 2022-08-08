Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Betting favorites point to Josh Allen, Tom Brady ahead of preseason
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
Browns name Deshaun Watson preseason starter as final ruling looms
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start in Friday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, the team announced. However, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the league is looking for a ruling from Peter Harvey, the league's designee in Watson's suspension case, before the Browns' preseason start that would indeed have the quarterback sidelined.
Bleacher Report
Potential Trade Destinations for Bears LB Roquan Smith
It was already shaping up to be a long season for fans of the Chicago Bears. The team is coming off a six-win campaign and possesses (on paper) arguably the NFL's most punchless offense. In the last set of NFL Power Rankings here at Bleacher Report, the Bears checked in 15th in the NFC and 30th overall.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Brett Maher Agrees to Contract; Will Compete for Kicker Job
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing veteran kicker Brett Maher and releasing rookie Jonathan Garibay on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. That will set up a kicker competition between Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu. It won't be Maher's first rodeo with the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Betting Guide Ahead of 2022 NFL Season
The kickoff of the preseason also means the start to betting season for those who are so inclined to place some wagers. Betting on preseason games can be a bit dicey given the general unpredictability of which players will get reps, who is sitting out and how aggressively coaches will approach the game.
Bleacher Report
Browns Rumors: Jakeem Grant Feared to Have Suffered Torn Achilles Injury
The Cleveland Browns signed two-time second-team All-Pro returner Jakeem Grant this offseason to bolster their special teams, but that plan appears to have been derailed. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Grant "is feared to have torn his Achilles" in practice Tuesday and will undergo further tests to confirm. Grant suffered...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Top Player Rankings, Ideas for Team Names, League Names
With the NFL preseason set to officially kick off on Thursday, it's time to get down to serious preparation for fantasy drafts. Successful drafting requires more than simply targeting the big names or picking your favorite players. Managers must strike a balance between drafting for upside and mitigating risks—all while filling out a functional starting lineup.
Bleacher Report
Broncos Officially Sold to Walton-Penner Family for Reported Record $4.65B After Vote
The Denver Broncos are no longer in the Bowlen family. The NFL officially approved the sale of the franchise to the group spearheaded by Walmart's Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner. Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton and former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza...
Bleacher Report
Roquan Smith Taken Off PUP List by Bears amid Trade Request; Not Expected to Practice
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith still isn't practicing following a trade request, but he is reportedly no longer on the physically unable to perform list. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday that the Bears removed Smith from the list even though he is "not expected to begin practicing" as he continues his hold-in during the team's training camp.
Bleacher Report
Jameis Winston Avoided 'Significant' Foot Injury and Is Day-to-Day, Says Saints HC
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with a sprained right foot at training camp. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that the 28-year-old was being evaluated after he "tweaked" his foot during practice on Aug. 8. He is also working his way back from a torn ACL suffered midway through the 2021 season.
Bleacher Report
Lions' Jameson Williams Switches Jersey to No. 9; Formerly Matthew Stafford's Number
Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams is yet to play an NFL game, but he has already made a jersey change. The 2022 No. 12 overall draft pick will now wear No. 9 after getting permission from former quarterback Matthew Stafford:. Stafford wore No. 9 for 12 years with the Lions...
Bleacher Report
Lions HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 1
It's only right that the 2022 edition of HBO's Hard Knocks started out with Dan Campbell. After all, the Detroit Lions' second-year head coach is a quote machine who brings a unique blend of energy, motivational tactics and experience as a former player. Those quotes and his focus on "grit" were on full display before the opening credits even rolled in Tuesday's opening episode of HBO's annual behind-the-scenes look at training camp for an NFL team.
Popculture
Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Before 2022 Season
The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans made an interesting trade as the 2022 preseason begins and the regular season starts next month. The Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. As mentioned by CBS Sports, trades like this are made during the NFL Draft when teams are in the later rounds. Shaheen was behind four Dolphins tight ends on the depth chart and was set to make $2 million with the team this season.
Bleacher Report
Brett Favre Says He Thinks He Suffered 'Thousands' of Concussions During NFL Career
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback and Hall of Famer Brett Favre was one of the toughest quarterbacks in the NFL, and it took a significant toll on his health despite the fact he didn't miss many games. During an appearance on The Bubba Army radio show this week (h/t TMZ...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Running Backs to Avoid in Drafts
The running back position is perhaps the hardest to evaluate in the fantasy football world. While the value of a great running back still arguably trumps anything, the position has generally been devalued in the modern NFL, and it perhaps carries the greatest injury risk. In other words, running backs...
Bleacher Report
Tua Tagovailoa on Dolphins' Interest in Tom Brady: 'That's All Noise at This Point'
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't overtly concerned that his team approached Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady about joining the Fins while the ex-Alabama star was still at the helm. "Yeah, I mean, I'm still here," he told reporters Wednesday, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "To me, that's all noise...
