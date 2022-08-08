ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Bleacher Report

Roquan Smith Taken Off PUP List by Bears amid Trade Request; Not Expected to Practice

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith still isn't practicing following a trade request, but he is reportedly no longer on the physically unable to perform list. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday that the Bears removed Smith from the list even though he is "not expected to begin practicing" as he continues his hold-in during the team's training camp.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Running Backs to Avoid in Drafts

The running back position is perhaps the hardest to evaluate in the fantasy football world. While the value of a great running back still arguably trumps anything, the position has generally been devalued in the modern NFL, and it perhaps carries the greatest injury risk. In other words, running backs...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Brand-New Landing Spots for NFL's Top Trade Targets

The 2022 NFL offseason has already seen several trades occur, and more could be coming in the months ahead. There are several high-profile players who could be available after requesting a trade, falling out of favor with their current teams or would return draft capital for a rebuilding squad. With...
NFL
Bleacher Report

2022 Fantasy Football Blueprint to Win Your Draft and the League

The NFL preseason is about to begin in earnest. In just about a month, the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams will kick off the 2022 season. And when they do, another season of fantasy football will begin with it. We're smack in the thick of the best time...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Potential Trade Destinations for Bears LB Roquan Smith

It was already shaping up to be a long season for fans of the Chicago Bears. The team is coming off a six-win campaign and possesses (on paper) arguably the NFL's most punchless offense. In the last set of NFL Power Rankings here at Bleacher Report, the Bears checked in 15th in the NFC and 30th overall.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: Brett Maher Agrees to Contract; Will Compete for Kicker Job

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing veteran kicker Brett Maher and releasing rookie Jonathan Garibay on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. That will set up a kicker competition between Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu. It won't be Maher's first rodeo with the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Top Player Rankings, Ideas for Team Names, League Names

With the NFL preseason set to officially kick off on Thursday, it's time to get down to serious preparation for fantasy drafts. Successful drafting requires more than simply targeting the big names or picking your favorite players. Managers must strike a balance between drafting for upside and mitigating risks—all while filling out a functional starting lineup.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Network gives update on Odell Beckham's status

As the NFL season grows closer, former LSU wideout Odell Beckham Jr is still without a home. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently had an update on Beckham’s status. Rapoport pointed out how Beckham is still recovering from an ACL and could be exercising patience. Beckham might not be able to play early in the year anyway, so why not take more time to recover?
NFL
Bleacher Report

Lions HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 1

It's only right that the 2022 edition of HBO's Hard Knocks started out with Dan Campbell. After all, the Detroit Lions' second-year head coach is a quote machine who brings a unique blend of energy, motivational tactics and experience as a former player. Those quotes and his focus on "grit" were on full display before the opening credits even rolled in Tuesday's opening episode of HBO's annual behind-the-scenes look at training camp for an NFL team.
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks

The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. <a href="https://t.co/x4vmOMhROt">pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt</a>. The news led to significant blowback over social media:
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Giants Legend Eli Manning Joins Ownership Group for NWSL's Gotham FC

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has joined the ownership group for the National Women's Soccer League's NJ/NY Gotham FC, the club announced Wednesday. Manning and Giants executive Pete Guelli are only the club's latest minority owners, as it added seven new investors earlier this year. NJ/NY Gotham FC...
NFL

