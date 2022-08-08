Chargers Training Camp: Joey Bosa Is Healthy and Dominating

The defensive end is feeding off the acquisition of Khalil Mack. Plus, receivers excelling and an undrafted free agent making noise on defense.

COSTA MESA, Calif.— I pulled up at around 3:30 p.m. ET for a 5 p.m. practice, and there was a line down the street to get in here, which, honestly, was among the biggest surprises I’ve encountered through two weeks on the road. I’m not saying Chargers Fever is gripping Orange County. They’re not the Lakers or Dodgers. But the team, at least by the appearance of it during camp, is making inroads. As for the football? Here’s what I saw …

1. Joey Bosa is in his second year in Brandon Staley’s defense, is healthy and the Chargers expect him to have a monster season—he’s been virtually unblockable in camp. Having Khalil Mack opposite him will really help. But beyond just taking attention off Bosa, and freeing him up on the field, having Mack around has been great for the seventh-year pro. The two have developed really nice chemistry, and really seem to be learning from each other.

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

2. Zion Johnson was seen as a middle-of-the-fairway pick before the draft, and that’s pretty much exactly what he’s proven to be. He’s slid right in as the team’s starting right guard, and has picked up the offense quickly. What’s been obvious, too, is his strength, particularly in the lower body. And that’s good news because the team’s biggest question might be next to him at right tackle, where Trey Pipkins, Storm Norton and Jamaree Salyer are battling for playing time.

3. The receivers look, again, like a big-time strength—the Chargers are a big team in general, and that much is apparent on the perimeter on offense. Keenan Allen looks like Keenan Allen. Mike Williams returns after signing his new deal, and looks like a more complete player. And the one to watch is Josh Palmer, who has inside/outside versatility, and is already, in Year 2, a very developed route-runner.

4. Undrafted free agent safety Raheem Layne’s a real dark horse. He’s shined through camp. And it might be hard to win snaps now, with Derwin James and Nasir Adderley at his position, but he eventually could develop into a starter. Adderley, by the way, has shown another element in his game through camp directing traffic with James holding in.

5. Another interesting battle will be to back up running back Austin Ekeler. Rookie Isaiah Spiller is smooth and can catch the ball out of the backfield, and should have a role. But Joshua Kelley’s come back faster, and Larry Rountree’s putting up a fight for playing time, too. And before we get out of here, here’s a bonus observation … the Chargers are quietly excited about their new punter, J.K. Scott.

More NFL Coverage:

• Rhule: ‘Patriots Week Is a True Litmus Test’ for Mayfield, Darnold

• Thomas Had No Issues in First Saints Team Drills, Allen Says

• How Brandon Staley Is Helping the Chargers Move Forward