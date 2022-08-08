ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Chargers Training Camp: Joey Bosa Is Healthy and Dominating

By Albert Breer
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qw8uR_0h9CqQXc00

The defensive end is feeding off the acquisition of Khalil Mack. Plus, receivers excelling and an undrafted free agent making noise on defense.

COSTA MESA, Calif.— I pulled up at around 3:30 p.m. ET for a 5 p.m. practice, and there was a line down the street to get in here, which, honestly, was among the biggest surprises I’ve encountered through two weeks on the road. I’m not saying Chargers Fever is gripping Orange County. They’re not the Lakers or Dodgers. But the team, at least by the appearance of it during camp, is making inroads. As for the football? Here’s what I saw …

1. Joey Bosa is in his second year in Brandon Staley’s defense, is healthy and the Chargers expect him to have a monster season—he’s been virtually unblockable in camp. Having Khalil Mack opposite him will really help. But beyond just taking attention off Bosa, and freeing him up on the field, having Mack around has been great for the seventh-year pro. The two have developed really nice chemistry, and really seem to be learning from each other.

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

2. Zion Johnson was seen as a middle-of-the-fairway pick before the draft, and that’s pretty much exactly what he’s proven to be. He’s slid right in as the team’s starting right guard, and has picked up the offense quickly. What’s been obvious, too, is his strength, particularly in the lower body. And that’s good news because the team’s biggest question might be next to him at right tackle, where Trey Pipkins, Storm Norton and Jamaree Salyer are battling for playing time.

3. The receivers look, again, like a big-time strength—the Chargers are a big team in general, and that much is apparent on the perimeter on offense. Keenan Allen looks like Keenan Allen. Mike Williams returns after signing his new deal, and looks like a more complete player. And the one to watch is Josh Palmer, who has inside/outside versatility, and is already, in Year 2, a very developed route-runner.

4. Undrafted free agent safety Raheem Layne’s a real dark horse. He’s shined through camp. And it might be hard to win snaps now, with Derwin James and Nasir Adderley at his position, but he eventually could develop into a starter. Adderley, by the way, has shown another element in his game through camp directing traffic with James holding in.

5. Another interesting battle will be to back up running back Austin Ekeler. Rookie Isaiah Spiller is smooth and can catch the ball out of the backfield, and should have a role. But Joshua Kelley’s come back faster, and Larry Rountree’s putting up a fight for playing time, too. And before we get out of here, here’s a bonus observation … the Chargers are quietly excited about their new punter, J.K. Scott.

More NFL Coverage:

Rhule: ‘Patriots Week Is a True Litmus Test’ for Mayfield, Darnold
Thomas Had No Issues in First Saints Team Drills, Allen Says
How Brandon Staley Is Helping the Chargers Move Forward

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson deep ball has the Broncos excited

Russell Wilson has proven himself to be one of the best deep ball throwers in the entire NFL. Now as Wilson continues to make his presence felt with the Denver Broncos, they are also seeing just how well he can push the ball down the field. On Monday, Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten spoke […] The post Russell Wilson deep ball has the Broncos excited appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
AthlonSports.com

Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
Costa Mesa, CA
Football
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
AthlonSports.com

Pro Bowl NFL Running Back Reportedly Requests Trade, Teams Says 'No'

Surprising news came out of Cleveland Browns' training camp over the weekend. Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt has reportedly requested a trade. Hunt is in the final year of his current contract with the Browns. He was previously holding in at practice, hoping for an extension. However, it doesn't appear the Browns are willing to commit.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders

Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Chargers Training Camp
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Melvin Gordon Injury News

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was dealing with an injury. According to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Gordon suffered a foot injury. He said the team was managing the situation, but the longtime NFL running back wasn't on the practice field today.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll reveals starter for Seahawks’ preseason game vs. Steelers

The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for their first game of the 2022 NFL preseason, which will be a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Compared to the Steelers, who are pretty much set with Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback,  Pete Carroll and the Seahawks have a bigger question mark on which between Geno […] The post Pete Carroll reveals starter for Seahawks’ preseason game vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Destined For A Pro Bowl Season Says PFF

Nate Hobbs, a Las Vegas Raiders cornerback, was recently in the news thanks to a viral post by former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson. In it, we see Davante Adams dominate Hobbs, as the second-year defensive back freezes and gets beat. However, people seem to be overlooking that metal sharpens metal. Last season, Hobbs was one of the best nickel corners in the league. Defending Adams every day is only going to help him. In other words, Hobbs could be getting primed for a special year. Perhaps even a Pro Bowl nod, says Pro Football Focus.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

88K+
Followers
37K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy