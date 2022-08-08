ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Show gardens ‘prioritising which plants to look after’ during dry spell

By Ewan Somerville
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQnzr_0h9CqEC800

Britain’s most famous gardens are prioritising which plants to look after to cope with the “increasingly challenging” spell of dry weather.

Three of the 10 driest parts of England are Kew Gardens , in south-west London , the Cambridge University Botanic Garden and the RHS Garden Wisley , in Surrey.

These gardens, alongside seven other areas in the south of England, have recorded less than 250mm rainfall since November, provisional figures from the Met Office show.

But it is proving a struggle for horticulturalists, who are fighting to stop valued collections from dying out this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cd7yA_0h9CqEC800

At Kew Gardens, a Unesco World Heritage site, staff are prioritising plants that have high conservation value or historic importance – or which are extinct in the wild.

Richard Barley, Kew’s director of gardens, said this has been “increasingly challenging in recent weeks as we have seen very little rain”.

Protecting the 300-acre collection has been vital since the 40C heatwave last month and fears that the current mini heatwave may spark prolonged drought.

“We do so, for example, by opting not to irrigate the wider lawns and natural habitats, instead allowing them to brown off and rejuvenate after periods of rainfall, later in the year,” Mr Barley told the PA news agency.

Kew is also “avoiding excessively using sprinklers during the day” to reduce evaporation rates, Mr Barley added, and is using its own composted mulch and slow-release watering bags to improve growing conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNwmS_0h9CqEC800

Mr Barley said: “We also have to look at the wider picture and consider how the landscape itself could change over the next 50 years to make it more suited to the changing climate.

“Part of this involves looking closely at our species selection criteria and identifying plants that may be better-adapted to warmer and drier climates zones such as the western USA and central America, the Mediterranean rim, Southern Africa, Australasia and Chile.

“Towards this end we are also looking to trial some lawn grasses that have the potential to fare better in warmer and drier summers.”

Meanwhile, at Cambridge University Botanic Garden, Mediterranean species such as lavender, cistus and phlomis well, are enjoying the current dry spell.

But Sally Petitt, its head of horticulture, told PA: “Other species, such as our handkerchief tree (Davidia involucrata) prefer moist conditions and these have struggled in recent weeks, defoliating much earlier than normal in an attempt to preserve themselves.

“Others, including Magnolia sprengeri ‘Diva’ have had their foliage scorched in the extreme heat. We are very conscious that plants from wetter regions such as Asian woodlands will be at far greater risk than Mediterranean plants.”

While “some plants will defoliate or die back prematurely” despite staff resorting to watering during the day as well as overnight, Ms Petitt hopes that “many” species will bounce back if normal rainfall returns in the autumn.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens is using similar strategies, including extra ventilation in glasshouses, shade netting and storing rain water in butts.

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Creeping Jenny to Create Lush Container Gardens

Creeping Jenny is a small and humble plant. Despite its modest name and compact growth, this ordinary plant is one of the best container garden plants that you can buy. It creates the spilling effect that is so gorgeous in large pot arrangements. Creeping Jenny is ideal if you are...
GARDENING
Real Homes

How to get rid of slugs: 10 quick ways to save garden plants

If you've spotted silvery slime trails, you'll want to know how to get rid of slugs ASAP. Unfortunately, these gross gastropods are a permanent fixture of temperate climates that get lots of rain and they can do some serious damage to your plants. Their favorite thing to eat is tender leaves, shoots, and seedlings, and they are very fond of lettuce and other green crops you're sure to be growing in your vegetable garden.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Kew Gardens#Plant#Britain#Rain Water#The Met Office#Unesco World Heritage
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
goodshomedesign.com

How to Grow Hydrangeas from Cuttings

Every hydrangea lover knows there’s always room for more hydrangeas in your garden. And if you’re really short on space, you probably have friends who’d love replicas of your favorite hydrangea for their own garden. With proper timing and basic propagation techniques, you can grow new hydrangeas from simple stem cuttings. Just follow these steps to multiply your hydrangeas and their breathtaking blooms:
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
The Independent

British boy, 8, attacked by three sharks on holiday in Bahamas ‘like scene from Jaws’

An eight-year-old British boy was ravaged by three sharks while on holiday in the Bahamas in an attack that “was like a scene out of Jaws”. Finley Downer, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, had to be dragged out of the water by his sister Lilly and rushed to hospital with deep cuts to his legs. His family had been on a five-island tour package, which included guided swimming with iguanas, pigs and nurse sharks at Compass Cay. His father Michael, 44, told The Sun: “My son could have been killed. It was like a scene out of Jaws.” He said that...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman stunned by vegan plane ‘meal’ served on Air Canada flight

A passenger on an Air Canada flight was left stunned at the “meals” she was given during the flight after she ordered several vegan meals, but was served only a bottle of water.Miriam Porter, a travel blogger on TikTok who goes by the name @TheKindTraveler, was on a flight travellling from Toronto, Canada to Frankfurt, Germany when the incident occurred.In a viral TikTok video that has had over 1.2 million views, Ms Porter explained how she ordered several vegan meals during the more than 10-hour flight, but was left hungry after claiming to be served nothing but water.“POV: You...
LIFESTYLE
natureworldnews.com

Three Killer Plants Invaded the UK; What Are These Infamous Plants?

Only a small portion of the tens of thousands of non-native species started growing in British gardens escaped to becoming invasive. However, the phrase invading non-natives has a slightly Farage-esque feel to it. Coming in the UK, these alien plants steal nutrients, confuse pollinators, and wipe out biodiversity. Killer plants.
WORLD
BHG

Are Dahlias Perennials That Can Survive Winter? The Answer Depends on Your Climate

No wonder many dahlia growers find themselves asking, "are dahlias perennials or annuals?" Dahlias often bloom with the exuberance of favorite annual plants like zinnias and marigolds. From mid-summer until frost, they'll unfurl flowers ranging from tiny, petal-packed, button-like blossoms to blooms that are bigger than a dinner plate. However, these plants grow from bulb-like tubers that can survive winters like perennial plants do. To ensure your dahlias come back next year, you may have to help them, depending on your growing zone. Here's what you need to know to successfully overwinter dahlia tubers to enjoy them year after year.
GARDENING
One Green Planet

All About Chestnuts: A Staple Crop from the Past for the Future

The American chestnut tree, Castanea dentata, once was prominent in the forests of the Eastern United States, as prevalent if not more than the oak tree. Unfortunately, nearly every single one of them fell victim to an imported pathogen, and in less than half a century, it was functionally extinct.
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

The Guardian view on ancient trees: natural monuments need protecting

Efforts to increase the level of protection available to ancient – or simply old – trees in the UK have been building for some time. In 2019, Janis Fry, an artist and yew expert living in Wales, launched a petition calling for new laws that would prevent the destruction of about 157 ancient yew trees at least 2,000 years old. Since then, the chorus of disapproval about current provision has grown steadily louder (if not exactly deafening: tree enthusiasts not generally being the noisiest protesters).
U.K.
The Independent

New warning that collapse of Antarctica ‘sleeping giant’ could raise sea level more than 16ft

The collapse of Antarctica’s “sleeping giant” could cause planetary-scale change in the coming centuries, according to a new warning from scientists. If the climate crisis continues on its current trajectory, then melting of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet (EAIS) alone could contribute around 3-10 feet (1-3metres) of sea-level rise by 2300, and 7-16.4ft (2-5m) by 2500. The research, by an international team of scientists, was published on Wednesday in the academic journal Nature.The team points out that this potentially catastrophic outcome of global heating could be avoided if the world meets the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Nearly...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation Africa

Africa is a treasure trove of medicinal plants: here are seven that are popular

Plants have directly contributed to the development of important drugs. The antimalarial treatment artemisinin, pain medication morphine, and cancer chemotherapy taxol are just three examples of drugs derived from plants. Africa is endowed with up to 45,000 plant species – about 25% of the world’s plant genetic resources. More than 5,000 plant species from this enormous African resource are used in traditional medicines. Medicinal plant specialists Associate Professor Adeyemi Aremu and Professor Nox Makunga highlight some of these plants.
AFRICA
The Independent

The Independent

786K+
Followers
252K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy