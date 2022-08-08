15 best cabin bags for great escapes
Whether it’s due to the mountains of lost luggage we’ve seen piling up at airports, or a desire to save money by ditching the checked bags, a growing number of travellers are ditching checked baggage and downsizing to a single cabin bag. And, believe it or not, that is easier to do than you might imagine.
Thanks to the new breed of innovative, stylish cabin-friendly luggage options, travelling light has never been easier. But in a sea of backpacks with built-in compression pouches to wheeled cases with external pockets perfect for essential travel documents, where do you begin?
Cabin bags, whether suitcases of backpacks, vary hugely, but factors worth considering include whether your ideal bag is hard-sided or soft-sided, and whether you prefer a backpack or a wheeled case. Globetrotting Ski Sunday presenter Ed Leigh says, “If you want to get away with a bigger carry-on allowance, you’re much less likely to get stopped for oversized or overweight cabin baggage if you have a backpack discreetly strapped to your back.”
For obvious reasons, the size and capacity (measured in litres) are both important factors, although it’s important to bear in mind that it’s highly unlikely you need as much space as you think. “You definitely need much less than you think,” says intrepid explorer Levison Wood. “Most people overpack and then don’t use many of the items they bring. Once you’ve finished packing, have a rule that you’ll always take three things out.”
Finally, key features to look out for include external pockets (if you’re not checking in baggage, you’ll have items such as liquids and electronic devices in your cabin bag, all of which will need to be removed at security), built-in RFID pouches in which to stash hackable items such as car keys and wallets , and built-in compression systems (whether zip or ratchet-based) to compress the contents of your backpack or case.
How we tested
We travel. A lot. Which not only means we get through our fair share of suitcases, but that we’ve travelled with a wide range of airlines and know exactly which features are worth their weight in gold when it comes to making the most of a limited amount of space. Our testing grounds for the bags below included flights with multiple budget airlines to destinations which included Vienna and Gdansk. In other words, we’re pretty confident in our assessment that these cabin bags are the best around. Which means all that’s left for you to think about is which of those three items you’re going to remove…
The best cabin bags for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Tropicfeel hive backpack: from £175, Tropicfeel.com
- Best for business trips – Briggs and Riley torq four-wheel carry-on spinner: £499, Briggs-riley.co.uk
- Best hard-sided suitcase – Samsonite proxis spinner expandable: £349, Johnlewis.com
- Best for top quality construction – Thule subterra carry-on luggage: £248.95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best soft-sided suitcase – Eastpak transit’r s national geographic fish: £135, Eastpak.com
- Best for toughness – Gomatic navigator carry on 37L: £349, Gomatic.co.uk
- Best for internal storage – Fjallraven travel pack small: £193.99, Fjallraven.com
- Best for travelling light – Millican the core roll pack 15L: £65, Homeofmillican.com
- Best for comfort – North Face base camp duffel 50L: from £115, Thenorthface.co.uk
- Best backpack – Lowe Alpine escape flight 36L cabin backpack: £90, Rab.equipment
- Best for sustainability – Roxy get it girl small wheeled suitcase for women: from £125, Roxy-uk.co.uk
- Best for unmissable colour scheme – HB London personalised pink tropical flowers suitcase: from £135, Hblondon.uk
- Best for value – Showkoo hardshell cabin case: £29.99, Ryman.co.uk
- Best for range of styles – Koko Blossom personalised suitcase sorrento stripe in midnight: £135, Kokoblossom.co.uk
- Best for simplicity – Tripp â€¯banana ‘holiday 6’ cabin 4 wheel suitcase: £59.50, Tripp.co.uk
