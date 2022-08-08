ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Amateur astronomer captures impressive picture of Jupiter from back garden

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031BS4_0h9Cq1nw00

An amateur astronomer has captured an impressive picture of Jupiter from his back garden in Northamptonshire .

Jamie Cooper observed the spectacle through his Skywatcher 300PDS Newtonian telescope on Sunday, 7 August.

"Jupiter is very well placed in UK skies over the next few months - a bright star-like object in the eastern skies easily seen with the naked eye," Cooper said.

The 53-year-old added that in the centre of his images is the famous "Great Red Spot," which he says is a "huge anticyclonic storm that's been raging for at least 200 years."

