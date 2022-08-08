Read full article on original website
Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
US finally sanctions Putin's 'gymnast lover girlfriend' and the 'mother of his two children' Alina Kabaeva in latest round of hits on 10 other Russian nationalists
The U.S. imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva on Tuesday, a former Olympic gymnast who is believed to have a secret family with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Announcing the move, the Treasury coyly described the 39-year-old gold medallist as having 'a close relationship to Putin.'. But other countries have gone further,...
Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Eric Trump Reveals What Was in Donald Trump's Safe During Mar-a-Lago Raid
FBI's search for documents on Monday was part of an ongoing probe into the former president's handling of classified White House records after he left office.
Kamala Harris Lands Herself In Hot Water Over Her Stance On Brittney Griner's Sentencing
On February 17, WBNA star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for carrying cannabis oil, sparking a national conversation and initiative to bring the Phoenix Mercury center back home. In March, Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, spoke out via Instagram about the pain she was experiencing due to Brittney's uncertain situation...
Washington Examiner
Trump snubbed: Biden told Obama and Bush about al Zawahiri strike, but not Donald
The Biden administration informed former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush of the airstrike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri before it was announced publicly, a National Security Council spokesman told the Washington Examiner. Officials did not reach out to former President Donald Trump. Al Zawahiri, the...
‘I’m Aiming at the Russians’: The Tiny Country That Fears It’s Putin’s Next Target
It’s been a weird six months for Karolina Kalinauskaitė. Six months ago, she was driving a truck, now she’s part of a paramilitary volunteer force preparing for the possibility of a Russian invasion of the EU. Lithuania, a tiny former Soviet republic home to 2.7 million people...
Vladimir Putin's Cough Sends Kremlin Into Defense Mode On Health Rumors: 'Nothing But Fakes'
The Kremlin has once again denied reports about Russian President Vladimir Putin's ill health, as he coughed during a public appearance on Wednesday after returning from Tehran. What Happened: A news agency quoted him as saying he had caught a slight cold during the trilateral summit, sparking rumors about his...
Dramatic moment 'six Russian commanders and five soldiers are blown up in Ukrainian ambush'
This is the moment six Russian commanders were killed in a Ukrainian ambush, according to one of Kyiv's senior officers. Dramatic footage captured how a two-vehicle convoy - said to be carrying the Russian top brass back from a meeting - were struck by anti-tank missiles. Footage, thought to have...
A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine
An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine
Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
Watch Putin stand awkwardly for nearly a minute as Turkey President Erdoğan makes him wait
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. During his recent trip to Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin was left awkwardly waiting for almost a minute for his meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. A...
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Daily Beast
Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine
ODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism. “The longer the war goes on, fewer...
Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals
A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
July 22 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Friday added several countries to its "unfriendly" list for supposedly committing "acts against" Moscow's diplomatic and consular missions and being hostile to Russian companies and citizens. The "unfriendly" list was created in March after Russia began its war with Ukraine, and the...
Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia
Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him
An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
Video of Russian Soldier Allegedly Castrating Ukraine POW Sparks Outrage
The clip has emerged a few weeks after an international security organization said there was "credible evidence" that Moscow had committed war crimes.
A Rare, Multimillion-Dollar Fabergé Egg Was Just Discovered Aboard a Russian Oligarch’s Superyacht
It appears one bad egg was toting another very valuable egg. The US Department of Justice has discovered what is believed to be a Fabergé egg aboard a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s superyacht, according to Bloomberg. US deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco told attendees at the Aspen Security Forum...
