Crafton, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Whole Foods opens in East Liberty, old store closes

Whole Foods Market replaced its grocery store in Pittsburgh’s East End with a new, larger space in East Liberty. The new grocery store opened Wednesday morning at the Liberty East development at 5700 Penn Ave. The new location will add more than 20,000 square feet of floor space compared to the former store on Centre Avenue, as well as more parking spaces in an attached garage.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Munhall auctioning off 3-story brick building

If you have somewhere between $165,000 to $200,000 available, there’s a building for sale that may interest you. The Borough of Munhall owns the building and is currently auctioning it off in a 24/7 online auction open to the public at www.municibid.com. Bids close at 2 p.m. on Friday.
MUNHALL, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

On Location: The Lawn at the Cathedral of Learning

In “The Mothman Prophecies,” writer John Klein (Richard Gere) gazes out over the lawn of the Cathedral of Learning at the Carnegie Museums on a wintry Pittsburgh afternoon. The supernatural thriller from 2002 is one of the films where Pittsburgh doesn’t play itself; it stands in for Washington,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Highland Park pool closed for rest of summer

Pittsburgh officials announced Tuesday that the Highland Park Pool will remained closed for the rest of the summer because of damage caused by heavy rains and a mudslide. Storms last week caused mud to run into both the kiddie pool and the main pool. Officials said the repairs required to reopen the facility were extensive and labor intensive and could not be completed before the end of the season, which typically finishes in early September.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Coraopolis Mexican market and taco stand provides exquisite tacos

A growing Latino community in Pittsburgh’s Coraopolis neighborhood is accentuated by delicious, authentic cuisine. The Coraopolis location of La Poblanita, a Mexican market store and taco stand just 20 minutes west of Downtown Pittsburgh, is one of three of the business’ locations in Western Pennsylvania where you can go and get Mexican groceries, treats, and prepared foods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Art and Nature Collide at the Completed Sculpture Garden at Hartwood Acres

The Hartwood Acres Sculpture Garden has been refurbished and reimagined to offer visitors the largest public display of steel sculptures in the region set amid lush, rolling hills. The garden began in the mid-1980s with 11 sculptures. Carol Brown, former head of the Allegheny County Bureau of Cultural Programs, was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Owner of local real estate company buys Penn Brewery

PITTSBURGH — The Penn Brewery has new ownership. According to a Facebook post from the North Side brewery, it has been purchased by the owner of a local real estate company. Stefan Nitsch, owner of Arkham Realty, has bought the brewery, which includes the North Side location at 800 Vinial St., as well as the location inside Pittsburgh International Airport.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Brewery sold to local businessman, will remain independently owned

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penn Brewery has been sold to a local businessman and the popular North Side spot will remain independently owned.The current owners, who now plan to retire, say that after 13 years, the brewery has been sold to Stefan Nitsch, a local businessman who also owns Arkham Realty.  "In an era when so many small and mid-sized breweries are being bought up by large corporate entities, it was critical that as a 'quintessentially Pittsburgh' institution, Penn Brewery remain locally based and independently owned," Sandy Cindrich said.Nitsch, who spent his childhood in Austria and Switzerland says he's a 'huge fan' of Penn Brewery's 'Euro-Pittsburgh' branding and says he looks forward to bringing that branding to the next generation of consumers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Organizers announce plans for Little Italy Days in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The annual Little Italy Days festival will soon be back in Bloomfield.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets will transform into the city's largest heritage festival from Aug. 18-21."Little Italy Days is coming back for the 20th year, and it's going to be a fantastic day of entertainment and Italian pride," said recent KDKA retiree Paul Martino, who will emcee the event.Organizer Sal Richetti said they expect thousands to attend like last year. Richetti said after visitors indulge in the savory and sweet Italian foods, they can support local businesses."This is Christmas for Bloomfield businesses," said Richetti. "This...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

My Best of the ‘Burgh: Mikey Hood

Hood’s lifelong love for TV news is plain not only in her work on PTL, but in her other projects as well — among them, an online show called “PghSpot” and a live show called “Neighborhood Conversations,” where she transforms local businesses into a broadcast studio for a day and interviews local legends in front of a live studio audience. So, we wanted to know: What’s Mikey Hood’s Best of the ’Burgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

21 beagles from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - Five Pittsburgh-area organizations are taking in 21 beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia that surrendered about 4,000 dogs. The beagles from the Envigo facility in Cumberland traveled over six hours to get to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's North Side location. The dogs arrived Monday evening, and from there, smaller groups went home with other organizations. The organizations said the dogs will have medical exams, get vaccinations and be neutered or spayed before they'll be available for adoption. "Because western Pennsylvania has such a compassionate community that comes together in times of crisis, the staff and volunteers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

The American Queen Docked in Pittsburgh, and Student Athletes Were There to Welcome It

This boat is a good bit larger than even the biggest ship in Pittsburgh’s Gateway Clipper fleet. The American Queen is the largest steamboat ever built at 418 feet, and it made a stop in Pittsburgh earlier this week. While docked along the North Shore, American Queen Voyages announced a new itinerary for 2023 — one that includes a 23-day journey from Pittsburgh to Minneapolis. (Or from Minneapolis to Pittsburgh. Both are available options.)
PITTSBURGH, PA

