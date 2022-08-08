Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

mega

Looking good, Tori Spelling ! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project.

"Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos . "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches me how to make his famous lamb chops! The fire alarm 🚨 may or may not have gone off 😂.-And, there’s a SURPRISE Santa 🎅 at the end so watch and celebrate with us! From my family to yours xo."

Of course, people loved the blonde beauty's latest look. One person wrote, "Tori you always look amazing!!!!!!!" while another added, "Love this!"

A third person gushed, "You are so beautiful."

The actress, 49, and her husband, Dean McDermott , have been trying to get through the tough times , and it seems like there might be progress being made.

"Dean has been working on himself so much in hopes to save his marriage ," an insider close to the actor claimed, noting that "he knows where he was falling short in their marriage.”

"Not only has Dean’s new work brought home money for his family, but the time apart while filming in Canada was very, very good for both him and Tori," the insider continued. "It gave Dean time to reflect on what he needed to do to save his family."

The two, who share five kids, got married in 2006, but things haven't always been smooth sailing. The pair have yet to address the divorce rumors, but it seems like they are trying everything to make things work.

"Tori is the love of his life, and Dean will tell anyone this," the insider shared. "He still calls her his wife, and the two of them are living under the same roof. Dean is certain that his efforts are not going unnoticed because everything between him and Tori has improved. Dean tells his friends that they are in a good place right now and are both doing what they have to do to save their marriage."