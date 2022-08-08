ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
ESPN

Man United contact Juventus about Adrien Rabiot - sources

Manchester United have made contact with Juventus about signing midfielder Adrien Rabiot, sources told ESPN. United believe the Serie A side are willing to let Rabiot leave and sources told ESPN the France international would be keen to move to Old Trafford and play in the Premier League. Rabiot's mother and agent Veronique has started preliminary talks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos as they look to bolster their frontline with the signing of the 21-year-old Portuguese star to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana joins Everton from Lille

LONDON (AP) — After taking advice from his international teammate Romelu Lukaku, Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana joined Everton on Tuesday from Lille. Everton said the 20-year-old Onana signed a five-year deal. It did not reveal the transfer fee Everton will pay the French club. British media reported it was about 35 million euros ($36 million).
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Napoli#Nations Cup#League Cup#African#Italian#Bbc Sport Africa#Senegalese#European
Daily Mail

Everton sign highly-rated Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille in a £34m deal after hijacking West Ham's move... as the midfielder reveals Frank Lampard was a 'big reason' for his decision to snub the Hammers

Everton have signed Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille for an undisclosed fee, understood to be up to £34million, agreeing a five-year contract. The 20-year-old central midfielder, considered one of Europe's most exciting talents, was poised to join West Ham until Everton stepped in to match their offer last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Victor Moses: Nigeria winger to have surgery on Achilles injury

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses is facing a long lay-off after suffering an Achilles injury playing for club side Spartak Moscow. The 31-year-old will have surgery after picking up the injury in the club's 2-0 win at Ural in the Russian Premier League on Saturday. The former Chelsea winger, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Africa Super League to change face of football on continent, says Patrice Motsepe

The creation of the Africa Super League will transform football on the continent forever, according to Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe. Plans are for the 24-team club tournament to begin in the 2023-24 campaign, with an overall prize fund of $100m (£81.9m) and the winner earning $11.6m.
FIFA
FOX Sports

Real Madrid looks to keep momentum at UEFA Super Cup

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid wants to start the new season the same way it ended the last one — winning a trophy. Madrid won the Champions League in its final match last season, and on Wednesday it begins the new season by taking on Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki, Finland.
UEFA
The US Sun

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd turn to Ismaila Sarr, Arsenal in Nikola Milenkovic BID, Frenkie de Jong to reject Chelsea

BARCELONA have reportedly threatened legal action as they urge Frenkie de Jong to renounce the contract he signed in 2020. In a letter, the Catalans claimed they have evidence of criminality from the previous board in the agreement of the deal and are looking for De Jong to revert to the previous contract he signed upon joining in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy