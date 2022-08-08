Read full article on original website
Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'
Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Report: Manchester United In Advanced Negotiations With Juventus For French Midfielder Adrien Rabiot
As the summer window approaches its end, Manchester United are trying to sign a Midfielder that could replace Frenkie De Jong as a target.
Report Liverpool Face Barcelona And PSG For Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva
Reports suggest that Liverpool have joined the race in signing Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, alongside Barcelona and PSG.
Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm plans to boycott the World Cup in Qatar
Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will boycott the World Cup this winter over host nation Qatar's poor human rights record. FIFA has faced widespread criticism for awarding the tournament to the tiny Gulf nation, which has a population over just over two million people. Qatar had never...
FIFA・
ESPN
Man United contact Juventus about Adrien Rabiot - sources
Manchester United have made contact with Juventus about signing midfielder Adrien Rabiot, sources told ESPN. United believe the Serie A side are willing to let Rabiot leave and sources told ESPN the France international would be keen to move to Old Trafford and play in the Premier League. Rabiot's mother and agent Veronique has started preliminary talks.
Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos as they look to bolster their frontline with the signing of the 21-year-old Portuguese star to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood
Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
FOX Sports
Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana joins Everton from Lille
LONDON (AP) — After taking advice from his international teammate Romelu Lukaku, Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana joined Everton on Tuesday from Lille. Everton said the 20-year-old Onana signed a five-year deal. It did not reveal the transfer fee Everton will pay the French club. British media reported it was about 35 million euros ($36 million).
Everton sign highly-rated Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille in a £34m deal after hijacking West Ham's move... as the midfielder reveals Frank Lampard was a 'big reason' for his decision to snub the Hammers
Everton have signed Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille for an undisclosed fee, understood to be up to £34million, agreeing a five-year contract. The 20-year-old central midfielder, considered one of Europe's most exciting talents, was poised to join West Ham until Everton stepped in to match their offer last week.
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Report: Newcastle Interested In Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta
Manchester City are monitoring Lucas Paqueta as a possible Bernardo replacement should he leave the club, but they may face competition from Newcastle this summer. The Magpies signed Bruno Guimaraes off Lyon last season, and may be about to try and sign his old midfielder partner to bolster their midfield.
Yardbarker
Qatar 2022: Karim Benzema talks about Lionel Messi, Argentina's World Cup chances
Karim Benzema comes from a fantastic season with Real Madrid and now faces an even more challenging campaign that includes a FIFA World Cup in November. Ahead of Qatar 2022, the Frenchman was asked about the chances of Lionel Messi's Argentina to win the trophy. Against all odds, Karim Benzema...
SkySports
Cody Gakpo: Manchester United preparing move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger
Manchester United are preparing a move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. United boss Erik ten Hag, who shares the same agency as Gakpo, is keen on signing the 23-year-old to boost his attack. Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have been signed in defence along with midfielder Christian...
Report: Manchester United Not Bidding For Real Betis Defensive Midfielder
Contrary to Italian reports, Manchester United are said to not be in the market for an Argentinian defensive midfielder based in La Liga.
BBC
Victor Moses: Nigeria winger to have surgery on Achilles injury
Former Nigeria international Victor Moses is facing a long lay-off after suffering an Achilles injury playing for club side Spartak Moscow. The 31-year-old will have surgery after picking up the injury in the club's 2-0 win at Ural in the Russian Premier League on Saturday. The former Chelsea winger, who...
BBC
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
BBC
Africa Super League to change face of football on continent, says Patrice Motsepe
The creation of the Africa Super League will transform football on the continent forever, according to Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe. Plans are for the 24-team club tournament to begin in the 2023-24 campaign, with an overall prize fund of $100m (£81.9m) and the winner earning $11.6m.
FIFA・
FOX Sports
Real Madrid looks to keep momentum at UEFA Super Cup
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid wants to start the new season the same way it ended the last one — winning a trophy. Madrid won the Champions League in its final match last season, and on Wednesday it begins the new season by taking on Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki, Finland.
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd turn to Ismaila Sarr, Arsenal in Nikola Milenkovic BID, Frenkie de Jong to reject Chelsea
BARCELONA have reportedly threatened legal action as they urge Frenkie de Jong to renounce the contract he signed in 2020. In a letter, the Catalans claimed they have evidence of criminality from the previous board in the agreement of the deal and are looking for De Jong to revert to the previous contract he signed upon joining in 2019.
Rio Ferdinand Finds It 'Weird' How Manchester City Fans Did Not Oppose The Raheem Sterling Sale
Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea this summer in a deal worth up to £47.5 million after several clubs showed an interest in the winger but former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said he finds it 'weird' how Manchester City fans were not against the player leaving.
