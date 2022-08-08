ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
TravelNoire

Meet The US Veteran Who Went From Building Bombs To Creating A Black Community In Portugal

Heather Proctor, 35, is a disabled United States veteran and a single mother. Currently, she is a photographer and film student. Born and raised in Trenton, New Jersey and has lived all over the world including Japan and Mexico, this Black expat now lives in Portugal. Last year, she co-founded Black in Portugal, a Lisbon-based group run by Black women that provides resources for the Black community and those looking to relocate to the country.
Fox News

Spain confirms first monkeypox-related death in Europe

Spain reported its first monkeypox-related death on Friday, in what is thought to be Europe's first death from the disease and only the second outside of Africa in the current outbreak. Brazil reported earlier on Friday the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current wave of the...
The Independent

Thousands of Britons ‘stuck’ in Portugal due to post-Brexit residency card failures

Tens of thousands British citizens are reportedly stuck living in Portugal without healthcare access, unable to change jobs or travel to and from the country over failures to issue post-Brexit ID cards.UK ministers are urging Portugal to implement the withdrawl agreement in full to protect the livelihoods of the 34,500 Britons who settled in the country before the UK left the European Union.Under the UK-EU agreed deal, it was guaranteed that Britons living in the country would have their employment and social rights protected.In so doing, the Portuguese government was required to issue biometric residency cards, but Britons living...
The Independent

Girls aged 9 and 11 flown to Spain without their mother

Two young girls flew to Spain without their mother after she was turned away by Ryanair.They were accompanied by their aunt, who was also travelling on the flight to Palma de Mallorca, but under a separate booking.Kate Barke and her daughters, aged 9 and 11, had checked in for flight FR8386 from London Stansted on 1 August as normal. Each had a bag checked in.“At the gate about to board the plane, the girl said ‘You can’t get on the plane’,” said Ms Barke.Even though her passport does not expire until February 2023, it did not comply with...
travelawaits.com

Be Prepared For Your Plans To Change If Traveling To Parts Of Europe This Fall

Mention “travel chaos,” and anybody who has been traveling by air this summer will immediately know what you mean. That is especially true if they have been passing through some European airports. For starters, it’s common to see long lines winding their way through security checkpoints, or piles...
The Independent

Spain clarifies ‘worrying’ new air conditioning law for hotels

Tourists will be able to turn up the air conditioning in their hotel rooms when Spain’s new air conditioning rule comes in, the country’s tourism minister has clarified.Spain’s government last week approved a temporary law which increased the minimum temperature that air conditioning units may be set to, from 26C to 27C. It will come into force on Wednesday.Yesterday, Spanish tourism minister Reyes Maroto confirmed that the rule would apply to hotel common areas, but not to individual hotel rooms.She added that public transport, bars and restaurants, and “venues which require physical exercise, would be allowed to lower temperatures to...
traveltomorrow.com

Finland set to become the first EU country to trial digital passports

Finland will test the use of digital copies of travel documents that will let passengers travel paper-free. The country said that it wants to test a mobile app that would hold digital copies of travel documents, becoming the first EU country to do so. Finland’s new project is in line...
ESPN

Brazil's stunning 2022 World Cup kits inspired by the mighty jaguar

With a little over 100 days until the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins, Brazil have unveiled the kits they will be wearing in Qatar. The Selecao -- No. 1 in the FIFA men's world ranking and in search of a record-extending sixth World Cup and their first in 20 years -- will certainly look the part as they head into the tournament with a stunning pair of shirts.
yankodesign.com

Saudi Arabian city of the future to house nine million people

A lot of sci-fi movies set in the future have all these amazing looking skyscrapers and modern cities that we think are still years into the future and may not even happen in our lifetime. But the future may not be as far off as we think, especially if these plans for a linear city in Saudi Arabia will push through, then we’re just a step away from cities like that we see in the movies. Well, we still won’t have flying cars probably, but that may also be just a few years away.
