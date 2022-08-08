Read full article on original website
GOVERNOR WALZ ANNOUNCES LOCATION OF NEXT YEAR’S FISHING OPENER
Governor Walz announced the location of next year’s governor’s fishing opener Monday. Walz made the announcement that the opener will be in the Madison Lake/Mankato area next May 12 and 13. The governor made the announcement in Madison Lake with officials from Explore Minnesota and the DNR.
FINSTAD WINS REPUBLICAN PRIMARY AND SPECIAL ELECTION
Republican Brad Finstad defeated GOP Challenger Jeremy Munson in Tuesday’s primary election for U.S House in southern Minnesota’s first-congressional district meaning he’ll be on the ballot this fall against Democrat Jeff Ettinger. Finstad is also the winner against Ettinger in a special election and will serve the rest of the late Jim Hagedorn’s term.
