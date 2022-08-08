ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Back to School: Digital Dangers

By Al Lewis
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbRM5_0h9Cn3tP00

Attorney General Ashley Moody today released Back to School: Digital Dangers to help parents protect children as another academic year begins. The free resource focuses on dangers students may face while traveling to and from school, as well as threats on social media. Back to School: Digital Dangers is designed to help parents start a conversation with students about the dangers of texting while driving, online predators and illicit drugs commonly laced with deadly fentanyl.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “New challenges have emerged in the tech age—including digital drug dealers selling deadly fentanyl over social media, human traffickers who attempt to lure children online, and even texting while driving jeopardizing road safety. As schools start, I am releasing Back to School: Digital Dangers to warn parents about these threats and encourage them to talk to their children about how to stay safe.”

Back to School: Digital Dangers is free to download and contains important public safety information, such as:

  • Drugs are much more dangerous due to fentanyl being prevalent in the illicit supply. Just one counterfeit pill laced with the substance is enough to kill;
  • Criminals lurk on social media to prey on unsuspecting children;
  • Never use mobile devices while operating a vehicle and other safe driving habits; and
  • Additional resources and tips for parents to help further educate their children about online safety.

To view Back to School: Digital Dangers , click here .

The quick-reference brochure also provides information on other resources from Attorney General Moody about the dangers of fentanyl, synthetic opioids and the most dangerous time on the road for young drivers:

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

It really is who you know: Social mobility and schools

There’s a concept in economics known as “social capital.” There are a few aspects to it, including the idea that an individual can leverage their social network and connections to move up the socioeconomic ladder. New research published last week in the journal Nature found that low-income...
EDUCATION
American Council on Science and Health

Robots, and Our Physical and Mental Health

A safe working environment remains an aspirational goal. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 5,000 fatal and 2.8 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2019. Robotic automation has reduced the number of workers involved in activities associated with a high risk of injury or death. But robots cannot perceive humans entering their workspace, and humans can be distracted (ask anyone walking in New York among those looking at their phones, not the street), resulting in some ill-fated robot-human interactions. For many workers, the stress of high-risk activities has been replaced by the anxiety associated with the possibility of job loss.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Workplace Friends Have Benefits

The workplace creates friendships through physical proximity and shared projects. Workplace friendships are associated with heightened creativity, innovation, and cohesiveness. Workplace social support promotes family cohesion. You have undoubtedly heard the sentiment that people don’t quit jobs. They quit bosses. But some employees who might otherwise throw in the towel...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
MedicalXpress

Down syndrome project shatters quality of life myths

Young adults living with Down syndrome have high aspirations and a great zest for life according to an Australian first study by researchers from The University of Queensland. A team led by Associate Professor Rhonda Faragher and Dr. Janette Lloyd from UQ's School of Education conducted interviews and focus groups around the country, exploring the quality of life of Gen Z's with Down syndrome.
EDUCATION
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy