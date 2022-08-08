ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Public Intoxication & DWI Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report

By Yantis Green
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media.  A listing of 'No Bond' only means that individual has not appeared before a magistrate judge who will set the bond amount and any other conditions of release from custody.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.

DIAZ, BENITO Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 3:13 pm

Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 3:13 am

Charges:

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
MISC CPF X4

Bond: $1000.00

SANCHEZ, TYLER Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 2:13 pm

Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 1:05 pm

Charges:

35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

HARVEY, FLOYD Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 12:28 pm

Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 2:35 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $1162.00

ADAKAI, SCOTT Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 11:43 am

Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 1:12 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

BARRIENTOS, FELIPE Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 11:28 am

Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 5:17 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: $5000.00

OSHUNKENTAN, JONATHAN Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 10:58 am

Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 10:50 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1

Bond: $502.00

BUSHNER, TRINITY Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 10:13 am

Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 12:11 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

WHITEKER, JANIE Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 9:28 am

Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 4:01 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

FERRUSCA-JIMENEZ, JOSE Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 8:58 am

Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 2:48 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

FERRUSCA-JIMENEZ, HERIBERTO Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 8:43 am

Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 2:35 am

Charges:

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

Bond: $500.00

MASON, QUANTAVIS Release Date: 08-06-2022 - 7:13 pm

Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 4:25 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $2962.00

NIETO, LISA Release Date: 08-06-2022 - 2:28 pm

Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 5:17 am

Charges:

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: $1000.00

LOERA-MORENO, JOSE Release Date: 08-06-2022 - 11:58 am

Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 1:46 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $2500.00

KISER, PATRICK Release Date: 08-06-2022 - 11:58 am

Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 12:28 am

Charges:

54990032 RACING ON HIGHWAY W/PREV CONV OR W/DWI

Bond: $1000.00

GRAY, WILLIE Release Date: 08-06-2022 - 11:43 am

Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 4:34 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

CASTANEDA, BEVERLY Booking Date: 08-08-2022 - 6:42 am

Charges:

54999999 LIGHT- WRONG COLOR ON REAR
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHENALIA

Bond: $768.00

BRASUEL, EDWARD Booking Date: 08-08-2022 - 1:47 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

LUEVANO, DIEGO Booking Date: 08-08-2022 - 12:57 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $2500.00

RIOS, ASHLEY Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 11:29 pm

Charges:

24110003 *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $662.00

WISE, CHRISTOPHER Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 11:04 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1124.00

GLENN, AMANDA Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 9:12 pm

Charges:

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

BYERS, JESSE Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 9:07 pm

Charges:

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

PRYDE, MARIA Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 7:38 pm

Charges:

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

Bond: $500.00

BRANSON, DANIEL Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 12:27 pm

Charges:

54040011 *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: $35,000.00

LOPEZ, ASHLEY Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 12:11 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

Bond: No Bond

MUNOZ, KIMBERLY Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 8:14 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $2500.00

DELAROSA, EDDIE Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 3:19 am

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

Bond: $15,500.00

MCCARTHY, ANTHONY Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 3:05 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

  • MISC- Miscellaneous
  • VOP- Violation of Parole
  • GOB- Going off Bond
  • VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
  • GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
  • COMM- Commuted Sentence
  • RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance
  • CPF- Capias Pro Fine
  • J/N- Judgement NISI
  • ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement
  • TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
  • DWLI- Driving While License Invalid
  • POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana
  • DWI- Driving While Intoxicated
  • MAN DEL CS PG – Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group
  • MO- Magistrate’s Order

San Angelo LIVE!

Inside the Final Verdict of Former Police Chief Tim Vasquez

SAN ANGELO, TX — Outside the federal courthouse in downtown San Angelo early Friday afternoon, a line of supporters and opponents alike grew to gain entry into the federal courtroom to witness the sentencing of a man who was the most well-known political figure in San Angelo for nearly two decades. Former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez rose to prominence in 2004 when he narrowly won the race for police chief against Joe Gibson. Vasquez was a young, two-year sergeant on the force at the time. He won the next two four-year terms handily. Though in 2008, he was heavily opposed by other officers who ran against him.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | San Angelo Woman Arrested and Charged with a Hate Crime

Today, on LIVE!, Joe Hyde sits down with Pastor Ryan Buck to discuss San Angelo becoming a sanctuary city for the unborn. Also, a Cross Plains Teenager has died from his injuries, SAISD will start charing for lunches again, a San Angelo woman has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, and you will save money on taxes next year.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD warns of lost pet scam

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Pet owners beware! The San Angelo Police Department announced on their Facebook page on Friday, August 5, 2022 that a scammer using a (210) area code, has been contacting people in the ‘Help Me Get Home’ Facebook group. The scammer would call and tell the owner that they have their animal […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

The San Angelo Fire Department is Now Hiring!

SAN ANGELO- The San Angelo Fire Department is now hiring!. According to the City of San Angelo’s website, the San Angelo Fire Department is hiring. No experience is needed to apply, and applications are due September 16, 2022. A Civil Service Exam will be on September 24, 2022. To...
SAN ANGELO, TX
