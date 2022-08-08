Public Intoxication & DWI Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. A listing of 'No Bond' only means that individual has not appeared before a magistrate judge who will set the bond amount and any other conditions of release from custody.
The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.
DIAZ, BENITO Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 3:13 pm
Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 3:13 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
MISC CPF X4
Bond: $1000.00
SANCHEZ, TYLER Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 2:13 pm
Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 1:05 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
HARVEY, FLOYD Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 12:28 pm
Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 2:35 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $1162.00
ADAKAI, SCOTT Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 11:43 am
Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 1:12 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
BARRIENTOS, FELIPE Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 11:28 am
Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 5:17 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: $5000.00
OSHUNKENTAN, JONATHAN Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 10:58 am
Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 10:50 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
Bond: $502.00
BUSHNER, TRINITY Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 10:13 am
Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 12:11 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
WHITEKER, JANIE Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 9:28 am
Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 4:01 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
FERRUSCA-JIMENEZ, JOSE Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 8:58 am
Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 2:48 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
FERRUSCA-JIMENEZ, HERIBERTO Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 8:43 am
Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 2:35 am
Charges:
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond: $500.00
MASON, QUANTAVIS Release Date: 08-06-2022 - 7:13 pm
Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 4:25 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $2962.00
NIETO, LISA Release Date: 08-06-2022 - 2:28 pm
Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 5:17 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond: $1000.00
LOERA-MORENO, JOSE Release Date: 08-06-2022 - 11:58 am
Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 1:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond: $2500.00
KISER, PATRICK Release Date: 08-06-2022 - 11:58 am
Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 12:28 am
Charges:
54990032 RACING ON HIGHWAY W/PREV CONV OR W/DWI
Bond: $1000.00
GRAY, WILLIE Release Date: 08-06-2022 - 11:43 am
Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 4:34 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
CASTANEDA, BEVERLY Booking Date: 08-08-2022 - 6:42 am
Charges:
54999999 LIGHT- WRONG COLOR ON REAR
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHENALIA
Bond: $768.00
BRASUEL, EDWARD Booking Date: 08-08-2022 - 1:47 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
LUEVANO, DIEGO Booking Date: 08-08-2022 - 12:57 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond: $2500.00
RIOS, ASHLEY Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 11:29 pm
Charges:
24110003 *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $662.00
WISE, CHRISTOPHER Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 11:04 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $1124.00
GLENN, AMANDA Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 9:12 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
BYERS, JESSE Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 9:07 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
PRYDE, MARIA Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 7:38 pm
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond: $500.00
BRANSON, DANIEL Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 12:27 pm
Charges:
54040011 *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond: $35,000.00
LOPEZ, ASHLEY Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 12:11 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
Bond: No Bond
MUNOZ, KIMBERLY Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 8:14 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: $2500.00
DELAROSA, EDDIE Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 3:19 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond: $15,500.00
MCCARTHY, ANTHONY Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 3:05 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
The following is a key for the above abbreviations:
- MISC- Miscellaneous
- VOP- Violation of Parole
- GOB- Going off Bond
- VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
- GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
- COMM- Commuted Sentence
- RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance
- CPF- Capias Pro Fine
- J/N- Judgement NISI
- ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement
- TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- DWLI- Driving While License Invalid
- POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana
- DWI- Driving While Intoxicated
- MAN DEL CS PG – Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group
- MO- Magistrate’s Order
