Public Intoxication & DWI Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. A listing of 'No Bond' only means that individual has not appeared before a magistrate judge who will set the bond amount and any other conditions of release from custody.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.

DIAZ, BENITO Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 3:13 pm

Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 3:13 am

Charges:

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

MISC CPF X4

Bond: $1000.00

SANCHEZ, TYLER Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 2:13 pm

Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 1:05 pm

Charges:

35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

HARVEY, FLOYD Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 12:28 pm

Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 2:35 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $1162.00

ADAKAI, SCOTT Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 11:43 am

Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 1:12 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

BARRIENTOS, FELIPE Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 11:28 am

Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 5:17 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: $5000.00

OSHUNKENTAN, JONATHAN Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 10:58 am

Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 10:50 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $502.00

BUSHNER, TRINITY Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 10:13 am

Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 12:11 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

WHITEKER, JANIE Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 9:28 am

Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 4:01 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

FERRUSCA-JIMENEZ, JOSE Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 8:58 am

Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 2:48 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

FERRUSCA-JIMENEZ, HERIBERTO Release Date: 08-07-2022 - 8:43 am

Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 2:35 am

Charges:

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

Bond: $500.00

MASON, QUANTAVIS Release Date: 08-06-2022 - 7:13 pm

Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 4:25 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $2962.00

NIETO, LISA Release Date: 08-06-2022 - 2:28 pm

Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 5:17 am

Charges:

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: $1000.00

LOERA-MORENO, JOSE Release Date: 08-06-2022 - 11:58 am

Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 1:46 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $2500.00

KISER, PATRICK Release Date: 08-06-2022 - 11:58 am

Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 12:28 am

Charges:

54990032 RACING ON HIGHWAY W/PREV CONV OR W/DWI

Bond: $1000.00

GRAY, WILLIE Release Date: 08-06-2022 - 11:43 am

Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 4:34 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

CASTANEDA, BEVERLY Booking Date: 08-08-2022 - 6:42 am

Charges:

54999999 LIGHT- WRONG COLOR ON REAR

55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHENALIA

Bond: $768.00

BRASUEL, EDWARD Booking Date: 08-08-2022 - 1:47 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

LUEVANO, DIEGO Booking Date: 08-08-2022 - 12:57 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $2500.00

RIOS, ASHLEY Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 11:29 pm

Charges:

24110003 *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $662.00

WISE, CHRISTOPHER Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 11:04 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1124.00

GLENN, AMANDA Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 9:12 pm

Charges:

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

BYERS, JESSE Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 9:07 pm

Charges:

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

PRYDE, MARIA Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 7:38 pm

Charges:

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

Bond: $500.00

BRANSON, DANIEL Booking Date: 08-07-2022 - 12:27 pm

Charges:

54040011 *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: $35,000.00

LOPEZ, ASHLEY Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 12:11 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

Bond: No Bond

MUNOZ, KIMBERLY Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 8:14 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $2500.00

DELAROSA, EDDIE Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 3:19 am

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

Bond: $15,500.00

MCCARTHY, ANTHONY Booking Date: 08-06-2022 - 3:05 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

