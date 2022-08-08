ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest ISD board renews contracts with Roanoke, Trophy Club and Wise County for school resource officers

Trophy Club will provide two school resource officers to Northwest ISD while Roanoke and Wise County will each provide one. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Northwest ISD board of trustees voted Aug. 8 to renew contracts with the city of Roanoke, the town of Trophy Club and Wise County to provide school resource officers.
Allen ISD hosts annual convocation to kick off school year

The Allen High School gym was full of energy on Tuesday morning for the annual Convocation celebration. Convocation is the traditional event to kick off the new school year for Allen ISD staff, and it is the only day of the year in which all staff members are under one roof. The show featured student performances from the Band, Color Guard, Tallenettes and Cheerleaders, and the campus principals got in on the fun with a ‘90s themed dance. The crowd was even treated with a special appearance from “Spartan Cheerleaders” Robin Bullock and Daniel Pitcock.
Plano ISD addresses school security for upcoming school year

At a Tuesday Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Selenda Anderson, deputy superintendent over leadership and operations, presented some key discussion points including lunches, safety and health as the school district nears the first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Anderson said that parents will need to fill out...
Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum proposing to limit cell phone use at district's secondary schools

Richardson ISD interim Superintendent Tabitha Branum will propose a plan to prohibit cell phone use in secondary school during the Aug. 11 board of trustees meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson ISD interim Superintendent Tabitha Branum will propose a plan to prohibit cell phone use in secondary schools during the upcoming...
Lewisville ISD board approves minimum wage raise, retention incentive for child nutrition staff

The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. The move will increase child...
Waxahachie ISD School Introduces First Facility Dog

Erica Brown, assistant principal at Northside Elementary School in Waxahachie, wanted a facility dog on campus to help lower stress and lift spirits. She found Patches, a Labrador/Golden Retriever mix through Canine Companions in Irving. "I mean, it's my dream and it's here," Brown, who is Patches' official handler, said....
Get to know a Plano student who provides for those in need while expressing his creativity

Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.
Dallas ISD ramps up security & Lewisville's iconic fishing barges shuts down

Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde addressed the district’s push to increase security during an Aug. 2 press conference. (Jackson King/Community Impact Newspaper) The August 5 episode of the DFW Breakdown brings updates on how local school districts are planning to prioritize safety for the upcoming academic year; the background behind the pending removal of a Lewisville landmark; and more news from across the metroplex.
Allen ISD sells last working farm to city

A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta now open in Lewisville

Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. (Courtesy Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta) Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. The restaurant is located at 359 Lake Park Road, Ste. 132. The restaurant’s menu includes more than two dozen specialty pizzas, pasta dishes, salads and appetizers. Old Hag’s is open 24 hours every day and anticipates offering dine-in services soon, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. 972-999-6899. www.oldhagspizza.com.
Colleyville to add 6 school resource officers to campuses in city

All schools within Colleyville city limits will have a designated school resource officer once the new officers are trained. (Courtesy Pexels) Colleyville Police Department will be adding six school resource officers to campuses through funding from the Colleyville Crime Control and Prevention District's fiscal year 2022-23 budget. Colleyville City Council unanimously approved the budget at its Aug. 2 meeting.
