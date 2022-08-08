Read full article on original website
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas First Responders Dealing With Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano ISD to resume charging for school lunches as COVID-19 waiver expires
Plano ISD will return to charging students for lunches during the 2022-23 school year. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) For the 2022-23 school year, officials with Plano ISD announced Aug. 9 the district will return to charging students for lunch with the exception of those who qualify for free and reduced-price meals.
Northwest ISD board renews contracts with Roanoke, Trophy Club and Wise County for school resource officers
Trophy Club will provide two school resource officers to Northwest ISD while Roanoke and Wise County will each provide one. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Northwest ISD board of trustees voted Aug. 8 to renew contracts with the city of Roanoke, the town of Trophy Club and Wise County to provide school resource officers.
Six major North Texas school districts begin classes today
A half-dozen large North Texas school districts are open for business today. It’s the first day of class for students in Allen, Frisco, Lewisville, McKinney, Plano and Hurst-Euless-Bedford
Northwest ISD property for middle school to be annexed into city of Fort Worth
This is a rendering of the new Pike Middle School that is scheduled to open in August 2024. (Rendering courtesy Northwest ISD) The Northwest ISD board of trustees voted Aug. 8 to ratify the annexation of 18.5 acres needed as part of the new Pike Middle School. The 18.5 acres...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD hosts annual convocation to kick off school year
The Allen High School gym was full of energy on Tuesday morning for the annual Convocation celebration. Convocation is the traditional event to kick off the new school year for Allen ISD staff, and it is the only day of the year in which all staff members are under one roof. The show featured student performances from the Band, Color Guard, Tallenettes and Cheerleaders, and the campus principals got in on the fun with a ‘90s themed dance. The crowd was even treated with a special appearance from “Spartan Cheerleaders” Robin Bullock and Daniel Pitcock.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano ISD addresses school security for upcoming school year
At a Tuesday Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Selenda Anderson, deputy superintendent over leadership and operations, presented some key discussion points including lunches, safety and health as the school district nears the first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Anderson said that parents will need to fill out...
Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum proposing to limit cell phone use at district's secondary schools
Richardson ISD interim Superintendent Tabitha Branum will propose a plan to prohibit cell phone use in secondary school during the Aug. 11 board of trustees meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson ISD interim Superintendent Tabitha Branum will propose a plan to prohibit cell phone use in secondary schools during the upcoming...
Lewisville ISD board approves minimum wage raise, retention incentive for child nutrition staff
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. The move will increase child...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Waxahachie ISD School Introduces First Facility Dog
Erica Brown, assistant principal at Northside Elementary School in Waxahachie, wanted a facility dog on campus to help lower stress and lift spirits. She found Patches, a Labrador/Golden Retriever mix through Canine Companions in Irving. "I mean, it's my dream and it's here," Brown, who is Patches' official handler, said....
Southlake to create Alliance for Community Engagement for city spirit, transparency
Southlake's Alliance for Community Engagement aims to "foster" relationships between the city and its community. (Courtesy Pexels) Southlake is looking to create a committee that would give residents a voice in the city. In a 5-0 vote, the City Council approved an ordinance at its Aug. 2 meeting to create...
Counseling clinic Ellie Mental Health coming soon to Southlake
Ellie Mental Health's core values are creativity, authenticity, humor, compassion and acceptance. (Courtesy Ellie Mental Health) Ellie Mental Health will open Sept. 6 at 1835 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake. Ellie is a mental health organization focused on “impacting the lives of people” living in the communities it serves, according to...
Plano asks residents to increase water conservation efforts
The city of Plano is urging residents and businesses to conserve water. (Courtesy Pexels.com) The city of Plano is requesting that residents conserve water over the next 45 days. North Texas is facing an extremely hot and dry summer with little rain which increases drought conditions, according to the city.
Another H-E-B in DFW means another job fair with 700 positions: Here's when and where
PLANO, Texas — Another H-E-B grocery store is set to open in Collin County soon. Which means another job fair with hundreds of positions available. H-E-B, the popular San Antonio-based grocery chain that's made a recent expansion into North Texas, is looking to fill 700 positions for its new Plano store on Saturday, the company announced Tuesday night.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know a Plano student who provides for those in need while expressing his creativity
Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.
Dallas ISD ramps up security & Lewisville's iconic fishing barges shuts down
Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde addressed the district’s push to increase security during an Aug. 2 press conference. (Jackson King/Community Impact Newspaper) The August 5 episode of the DFW Breakdown brings updates on how local school districts are planning to prioritize safety for the upcoming academic year; the background behind the pending removal of a Lewisville landmark; and more news from across the metroplex.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD sells last working farm to city
A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta now open in Lewisville
Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. (Courtesy Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta) Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. The restaurant is located at 359 Lake Park Road, Ste. 132. The restaurant’s menu includes more than two dozen specialty pizzas, pasta dishes, salads and appetizers. Old Hag’s is open 24 hours every day and anticipates offering dine-in services soon, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. 972-999-6899. www.oldhagspizza.com.
Fort Worth City Council approves zoning change for site that could include soccer stadium
This rendering shows one possible concept for a soccer stadium in Fort Worth. (Rendering courtesy city of Fort Worth) Fort Worth City Council approved a zoning change Aug. 9 on nearly 300 acres to make way for development that would include single-family and multifamily developments, commercial uses and a possible soccer stadium.
Colleyville to add 6 school resource officers to campuses in city
All schools within Colleyville city limits will have a designated school resource officer once the new officers are trained. (Courtesy Pexels) Colleyville Police Department will be adding six school resource officers to campuses through funding from the Colleyville Crime Control and Prevention District's fiscal year 2022-23 budget. Colleyville City Council unanimously approved the budget at its Aug. 2 meeting.
keranews.org
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
