The Allen High School gym was full of energy on Tuesday morning for the annual Convocation celebration. Convocation is the traditional event to kick off the new school year for Allen ISD staff, and it is the only day of the year in which all staff members are under one roof. The show featured student performances from the Band, Color Guard, Tallenettes and Cheerleaders, and the campus principals got in on the fun with a ‘90s themed dance. The crowd was even treated with a special appearance from “Spartan Cheerleaders” Robin Bullock and Daniel Pitcock.

ALLEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO