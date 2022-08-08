Real Estate: Designed By a Renown Architect

SAN ANGELO, TX — Space and elegance take on a whole new meaning in this lovely Santa Rita home designed by renowned architect Leonard Mauldin. This is the same architect who designed the theater where Angelo Civic Theater is at 1936 Sherwood Way.

This two-owner home built in the 1940's has retained many of the original details and features including beautiful hardwood floors, pocket doors, a floor to ceiling bay window in the living space, and gum wood paneling in the sophisticated dining room.

With 4388 square feet, 4 spacious bedrooms and baths, 2 living and 2 dining spaces, an office and basement, this well designed home has space for everyone. The large corner lot features mature landscaping, a two car garage, a charming, cozy brick patio with pergola, and abundant exterior storage. The top of the line clay tile roof was replaced in 2022. Don't pass up on the unique opportunity to own a piece of Santa Rita history.

1325 Paseo De Vaca Street is listed for $795,000 by Nancy Vincent and Laura Scott (325) 374-4943.

See 57 more featured homes for sale in this week's edition of West Texas Real Estate LIVE!




