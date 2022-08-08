ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWS: Chance of Rain & Cooler Temperatures Midweek

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO – The best chance for widespread measurable rainfall since June is Wednesday and Thursday this week according to the latest weather forecast models from the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS office in San Angelo, there is a 30% to 50% chance of widespread moderate rain primarily in the afternoon hours Wednesday and Thursday and a slight chance Tuesday and Friday afternoon.  Temperatures will also moderate to the lower to mid 90s beginning Wednesday.

Although it's unlikely that everyone will see rainfall from this activity, coverage is expected to be fairly widespread and isolated areas of locally heavy rainfall are possible.  This rain event is by no means a drought buster.

The forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the 100s Monday and Tuesday dropping to the mid 90s for the rest of the week.

The short-lived break from the heat will end by Saturday with dry conditions and temperatures reaching the triple digits again for the remainder of August.

As dry as the fuel is out in pastures and rangeland and along highway right-of-ways any spark could still cause a wildfire and wildfires that are ignited could rapidly spread out of control.  Burn bans are in place in at least 215 of Texas 254 counties so all outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

