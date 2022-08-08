ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

School Starts August 17 – Are You Ready?

By Yantis Green
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO – The first day of school for students in the San Angelo Independent School District is Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 and officials are finalizing preparations for the beginning of the school year.

Here's a link to all things SAISD heading back to school:

"We're counting down to back to school Wednesday, August 17th! Check out our website at www.saisd.org/backtoschool for the latest information to help you plan for the 2022-2023 school year like Meet the Teacher campus dates, school supply lists and more.

Our principals, educators and staff can’t wait to welcome back our students with smiles! If you still need to enroll your new or returning SAISD student (including verifying important information like emergency contacts), visit www.saisd.org/enroll or call your student's campus."

San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Tech University System Board to Convene in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Texas Tech University System (TTU System) Board of Regents will meet Thursday and Friday (Aug. 11-12) in San Angelo on the campus of Angelo State University. The meeting will take place in the C.J. Davidson Conference Center (UC 100), First Floor, Houston Harte University Center (1910 Rosemont Dr.). Angelo State University is governed by the Texas Tech University System. Established in 1996, the TTU System is among the top public university systems in the nation, consisting of five universities – Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo…
SAN ANGELO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake

Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | San Angelo Water Bill System Will Be Down This Weekend.

Today on LIVE!, Judge steve Floyd sits down with Yantis Green to talk about the tax rate in San Angelo. Also, what is going on behind Henry's? The City of San Angelo is hiring for the police department and the fire department. You won't be able to pay your water bill this weekend, Rep. August Pfluger issues a statement on the raid at Mar-A-Lago, and a rollover crash slows traffic on South Bryant.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo ISD Unveils 2022-23 Principals Starting Lineup

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Independent School District announced new principals and other administrators Friday.   Here's the information from the SAISD. San Angelo Independent School District is pleased to announce the following new principals and district leadership for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. PRINCIPALS Mindy Goodnight - Crockett Elementary Mrs. Mindy Goodnight is the new principal at Crockett Elementary replacing Mr. Clayton Hubbard who is now serving as principal at Glenn Middle School. Mrs. Goodnight has 13 years of experience serving as a classroom teacher,…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

The San Angelo Fire Department is Now Hiring!

SAN ANGELO- The San Angelo Fire Department is now hiring! According to the City of San Angelo’s website, the San Angelo Fire Department is hiring. No experience is needed to apply, and applications are due September 16, 2022. A Civil Service Exam will be on September 24, 2022. To apply, go to the Fire Department’s website on the City of San Angelo website or go to the Human Resources office on the 2nd floor of City Hall, located at 72 West College Avenue. The mission of the Fire Department is to provide the community with the highest level of life safety and property conservation through…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

City of San Angelo Water Bill Payment System Will Be Down This Weekend

SAN ANGELO – City of San Angelo Officials Tuesday announced that the city water bill payment online and phone service will be down this weekend. Water bill payment services online and over the phone will be down temporarily this weekend for maintenance. The services will be inactive from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, to the evening of Saturday, Aug. 13.
SAN ANGELO, TX
