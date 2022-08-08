School Starts August 17 – Are You Ready?

SAN ANGELO – The first day of school for students in the San Angelo Independent School District is Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 and officials are finalizing preparations for the beginning of the school year.

Here's a link to all things SAISD heading back to school:

"We're counting down to back to school Wednesday, August 17th! Check out our website at www.saisd.org/backtoschool for the latest information to help you plan for the 2022-2023 school year like Meet the Teacher campus dates, school supply lists and more.

Our principals, educators and staff can’t wait to welcome back our students with smiles! If you still need to enroll your new or returning SAISD student (including verifying important information like emergency contacts), visit www.saisd.org/enroll or call your student's campus."