MLB odds: How to Bet Cubs-Reds Field of Dreams Game

MLB's homage to one of the most popular baseball movies will take place Thursday when the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds play in the MLB at Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. The Cubs-Reds game between National League Central Division rivals will be shown on FOX (7:15 p.m. ET).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win

The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
Go the Distance: Cubs, Reds play at Iowa's 'Field of Dreams'

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — David Bell’s grandfather, father and brother played in the majors. Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues himself and worked as a coach and front office executive before taking over as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. So yeah, “ Field of Dreams,” a movie about family and baseball, hits a little differently for him. “Baseball’s a big part of our life,” Bell said, “and I thought that the movie did a great job of kind of just telling the story of how important baseball can be to families and just to people in general.” “Field of Dreams” gets another tribute Thursday night when Bell’s Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in a throwback ballpark in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, a short walk from the field where Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan filmed the 1989 movie.
MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
As MLB considers future game sites, check out these ideas

Egypt. Australia. A hot dog place in Pennsylvania. A junior college in Chicago.If Major League Baseball is looking for another place for a game, oh man, do we have some fun ideas.The second “Field of Dreams” game is Thursday night in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, near the site of the beloved 1989 movie. The Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds after the 2021 game — a wild 9-8 victory for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees — was a smashing success.But Major League Baseball wants to wait before making a decision on a third “Field of...
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Everything you need to know

Major League Baseball is heading back to Iowa for the second consecutive summer. After last year's smashing success, the Field of Dreams Game returns to Dyersville, Iowa, where the classic movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed. The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will face off in this year's version...
The dream team: Local youth baseball team plays at Field of Dreams site

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Riverbats, a local youth baseball team, got the opportunity to play at the Field of Dreams baseball field on Sunday. The team of middle schoolers took a dream trip to baseball heaven after head coach Chris Booth decided to make plans to the movie site’s field last year.
