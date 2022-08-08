Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle’s Shorts in NYC Have the Internet Abuzz
Meghan Markle wore navy blue shorts and a white shirt for lunch with Gloria Steinem following Prince Harry's UN speech and people either loved them or hated them on Twitter and Instagram.
Kate Middleton Wears These Summer Shoes Constantly & Similar Styles Are up to $60 Off For Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
Click here to read the full article. Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve loved seeing Kate Middleton’s summer style. The Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe features a slew of elements that are absolutely essential to anyone’s closet. We’ve seen the mother of three in floral dresses, statement earrings, and espadrilles — including a pair of wedges she previously wore during Cambridgeshire County Day. We did some sleuthing and found the perfect dupes and similar espadrille styles perfect for summer, all featuring marked down prices up to $60 off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Before we dive into these dupes, let’s...
A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family
It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]
Love Meghan Markle’s $3,400 Valentino Blazer? Grab a Similar 1 for Just $44
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ever fall totally in love with a celebrity’s outfit — as we often do with Meghan Markle’s looks — and want to recreate it yourself? It can be tough once you see the designer names (and designer price […]
Elle
Meghan Markle’s Close Friend Tyler Perry Shares Update On How She, Prince Harry And The Kids Are Doing
After stepping back as senior royal family members and relocating to the US in 2020, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Archie stayed in one of close friend Tyler Perry's houses in Southern California. This happened at a time when they faced both the coronavirus pandemic and the loss...
Johnny Depp Channels Controversial King Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ First-Look
Click here to read the full article. French filmmaker Maïwenn is teasing the first look at Johnny Depp as the controversial King Louis XV in “Jeanne du Barry,” a historical romance drama about a royal’s concubine. It’s Depp’s first film role since his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in her 2018 Washington Post opinion piece, which alluded to being a victim of domestic violence. However, the jury also found that Depp defamed Heard, through his attorney, while fighting back against her charges. “Jeanne du Barry” started shooting at the end of...
Keke Palmer Slays In A Neon Prada Gown At ‘Nope’ Italy Premiere
Keke Palmer is still on the press run for her role in the latest Jordan Peele film, “Nope” and was recently spotted on the red carpet giving us glam in a neon Prada gown for the film’s Italy premiere that was everything!. For her look, the actress...
purewow.com
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant
Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
Anna Wintour's $53 Flat Shoes Just Proved This Trend Never Went Out of Style
By this point of the summer, I've officially lost count of the number of cool New Yorkers that I've spotted wearing espadrilles, leading me to question whether or not I need a pair of my own. Despite once being considered "out," the warm-weather shoe style has a timeless appeal, which is why them being haphazardly replaced by far trendier footwear styles, like platform flip-flops and clogs, for the last few seasons never really sat right with me. But it wasn't until Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour was spotted in her own espadrilles that I felt truly vindicated.
Grab and Go! These Slip-On Sneakers Are Ultra-Comfy and Sustainable
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Footloose and fancy-free! When we’re in a rush, we just don’t have patience to tie our shoes. Sneakers are our go-to style, but the laces are a hassle in a time crunch. We’re on a mission to get out the door as quickly as possible — and every extra second counts.
People
Amazon Quietly Dropped a New Section Packed with Breezy Dresses to Beat the Heat — and Prices Start at $20
If you're in the market for all-in-one outfits to wear during high temperature days, Amazon just launched a section that's packed with light and airy dresses. The site's new breezy dress page is overflowing with so many cute styles for summer. Whether you're heading to the beach, taking a vacation, or going to brunch, there are plenty of mini, midi, and maxi dresses for all kinds of outings. And there are even options for formal occasions, like weddings, bridal showers, and parties.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Wear Coordinated Navy Ensembles For NYC Date Night
The "Fashion Killa" is at it again. After stepping out of the spotlight to recover from giving birth and get adjusted to her life as a new mom, Rihanna has been spotted out and about more frequently in recent weeks. Mike Coppola/Getty Images. On Sunday (July 24) evening, the Barbadian...
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Grazia
We’ve Found Christine Quinn’s Favourite High Street Shoe Shop – And Sienna Miller’s Also A Fan
Her heart might belong to Balenciaga - especially since walking its catwalk at Paris Couture Week - but she also, whisper it, has time for the high street. Yes, Christine Quinn, the queen of head-to-toe labels, has something of an obsession with an affordable shoe brand that is a bit of a secret go-to among the A-list (we're looking at you, Sienna Miller). Say hello to Charles & Keith.
ETOnline.com
John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen Will 'Always Feel That Loss' of Son Jack Amid Pregnancy News
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have found joy in a new pregnancy, but will never forget about their devastating loss. The couple announced last week that they are expecting a rainbow baby two years after their son, Jack, was stillborn at 20 weeks gestation. Legend is reflecting on that heartbreaking...
John Legend Reflects on Chrissy Teigen's "Really Powerful" Decision to Publicly Share Pregnancy Loss
Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are an inspiration to many. Nearly two years after the couple announced that they lost their son Jack when the model was just 20 weeks pregnant, the "All of Me" singer got candid about why his wife made the tough decision to share the heartbreaking news publicly.
10 of the Comfiest Travel Sandals for Your Next Trip
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Traveling to a sunny destination sometime soon? While we always recommend bringing a pair of sneakers on vacation, there's no denying that you'll want a pair of sandals too — whether you're going to the beach, exploring a […]
Royal Podcast Appearances — from Meghan and Harry's Hosting Gig to Kate Middleton's Mom Talk
After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020, they released two episodes: a teaser and a holiday episode featuring a starry lineup including Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams and James Corden as they reflected on 2020. (Even Archie got in on the fun!) Meghan's new show, Archetypes, is set to debut this year.
Nordstrom Just Launched a Tween Clothing Section on Its Site — Here Are the Best Brands to Shop
Click here to read the full article. During your kid’s tween years, something interesting happens fashion-wise: they begin to develop a style. Sometime between the ages of 8-12, they stop haphazardly grabbing whatever’s in their drawer, no matter how hideously mismatched it is, and start caring just a smidge about their appearance. (This may or may not coincide with the advent of decent personal hygiene, but don’t worry, that’s coming.) The problem with tween fashion has traditionally been the choices — either the clothes that fit them are too babyish, or too grown. They want a look that’s a bit more...
