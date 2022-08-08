A house explosion in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday left three people dead and some 40 homes damaged. Law enforcement officials say they do not yet know what caused the explosion, which left the residential street the house stood on covered with debris from the house explosion and damage to nearby structures. According to the Evansville Courier & Press, Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly said the explosion had a 100-foot blast radius.A video published by WRTV Indianapolis shows the exact moment of the explosion. Streets near the site of the explosion were closed down following the explosion. Evansville Police Department...

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 28 MINUTES AGO