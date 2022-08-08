ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Moving Up In ESPN’s Preseason Bracketology

Tennessee’s men’s basketball team has followed up its strong 2021-22 season with a strong offseason. The Vols lost star point guard Kennedy Chandler but return upperclassmen Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James after breakout junior seasons. Pair that with a four-player prep signing class including five-star Julian Phillips and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

How ESPN Is Predicting Tennessee’s Game-By-Game Schedule

With just over three weeks until the start of the Tennessee football season, many are partaking in the tradition of overall record predictions. In case you missed it, check out Rocky Top Insider’s Tennessee season projections here. One of the most common season projection outlets is ESPN’S Football Power...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Lands New Prediction for Four Star Cornerback

Just a few days after announcing his final Top 3, class of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson has received a new prediction to land at Tennessee. On Monday afternoon, 247 Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong switched his crystal ball prediction for Gibson from Georgia to Tennessee. Wiltfong’s prediction is the first and only crystal ball prediction for Gibson so far.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Person
Josh Heupel
wvlt.tv

Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
#Coaches Poll#College Football#American Football#Vols#Pac 12
WATE

Mining collapse creates huge hole near Knox County home

MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County family is uncertain about how to deal with a huge hole that opened up on their property in Mascot. The state says the large hole is the result of a mine collapse and the failure of an underground mine room. Both Savannah...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Cold front brings pockets of heavy rain and storms Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain and storms through Thursday morning. Cooler, drier, and less humid air arrives just in time for the weekend!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VIDEO: High-speed crash closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, Sweet P’s Uptown Corner on Tazewell Pike was hit by a car. The car crashed into the building at around 5:30 a.m, according to co-owner John Ford. Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said the driver was not with the car when officers arrived at the scene, and they haven’t been able to identify them.

