Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
azbigmedia.com
Paradise Palms in Biltmore submarket sells for $365M
Newmark announced the $36.5 million sale of Paradise Palms, a 130-unit, value-add multifamily community situated in the prime Biltmore/Uptown submarket of Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Senior Managing Directors Chris Canter and Brett Polachek and Executive Managing Director Brad Goff represented the seller, Ogden Capital Partners LLC, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer.
azbigmedia.com
AZ BIG Podcast: Todd Sanders talks the robust Metro Phoenix economy
The latest episode of the AZ Big Podcast with Michael & Amy has officially dropped. Episode 46’s guest is Todd Sanders, president and CEO of Greater Phoenix Chamber, who talks about the positive business climate growing the Metro Phoenix economy. The AZ Big Podcast is sponsored by Burch &...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market
Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
azbigmedia.com
ABI Multifamily closes more than 100 deals already in 2022
ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Sara Regan, Desert Financial Credit Union
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Sara Regan, senior vice president and general counsel, Desert Financial Credit Union. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
azbigmedia.com
Breeze Airways will begin Phoenix Sky Harbor service in November
Today, Breeze Airways Chief Operating Officer Michael Wuerger announced service from Phoenix to Charleston, South Carolina and Provo, Utah beginning November 2, 2022. “I welcome Breeze Airways and its innovative approach to air travel as we increase travel options and passenger volume at Sky Harbor International Airport,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “We look forward to its success and growth of destinations served from Phoenix.”
azbigmedia.com
We’re getting older! Median age in Arizona increases
Arizona is getting older according to recent U.S. Census Bureau 2021 population estimates, but then so is the rest of the nation. The median age in Arizona for 2021 increased to 38.6 years, just below the U.S. at 38.8 years. (Median age is the point in which one-half the population is older and one-half is younger.) Utah remained the youngest state in the nation with a median age of 31.8 years. Maine was once again the oldest state with a median age of 44.7 years even though it was the only state to have a slight decrease in age.
azbigmedia.com
36.55 acres in Phoenix sell for $9M for build-for-rent project
On the tails of announcing its closing on a 40-acre parcel near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Empire Group purchases a second parcel less than a mile up the road. Securing approximately 37-acres for $9.08 million located east of North Valley Parkway and Rancho Laredo Drive. This parcel is the future site for Village at Sonoran Vista, a gated community that will include 240 single-family build-for-rent homes, plus the developer’s signature lifestyle amenities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
azbigmedia.com
Newmark sells Tempe multifamily portfolio for $111.75 million
Newmark announced the $111.75 million sale of a two- property, 369-unit multifamily portfolio in the Southeast Valley of Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director Brad Goff, Senior Managing Director Brett Polachek and Managing Director Chris Canter represented the seller, a joint venture between Avanti Residential and KKR Real Estate, in the sale to a Denver-based buyer, Jason McCool.
azbigmedia.com
Rise48 Equity adds $759M in multifamily acquisitions in 2022
Rise48 Equity – the fastest growing multifamily investment group in Phoenix, has acquired 13 new apartment properties since January of 2022, totaling over $759,000,000, which adds 2,750 units to their portfolio. These new properties include; Rise at Estrella Park (*formerly Portola West Valley), Rise at The Lofts (*Plaza 550),...
azbigmedia.com
White Hat Life Science Investor Conference connects innovators and investors
The White Hat Life Science Investor Conference, a biotech and healthcare investor conference, will showcase exciting biotech and medtech companies from across the Rocky Mountain & Southwest Region September 28-29, 2022 during Arizona Bioscience Week. Investors will have the opportunity to connect with a new generation of biotech and healthcare...
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Reena Rastogi, MD, Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Reena Rastogi, MD, clinical director, Phoenix Children’s Hospital. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
Monastery in Florence, Arizona raises funds to honor Arizona religious leader
One of the many buildings at St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Monastery.(Jeff Kronenfeld) (Florence, AZ) The late Arizona religious leader who founded St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Monastery in Florence, Arizona, the largest monastery of its kind in the U.S., will be the subject of five books.
azbigmedia.com
Tempe streetcar opens as Valley Metro expands light rail west and south
As neon lights replaced the setting sun one recent Friday evening, the city’s nightlife scene came alive along Mill Avenue, a popular spot near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus. Some revelers arrived by car, but others stepped off the new Tempe streetcar that makes several stops along Mill and winds through other parts of downtown.
azbigmedia.com
VanTrust Real Estate breaks ground on VT 202 industrial project
VanTrust Real Estate, LLC (VanTrust), the NAIOP Arizona 2021 Industrial Owner/Developer of the Year, broke ground on its latest speculative industrial development, VT 202. This infill project will feature two buildings totaling 181,000 SF of Class A industrial space in the high-demand Southwest Phoenix submarket. “VT 202 is truly a...
kjzz.org
Senior Phoenix police officers ‘frustrated’ with new pay system
Phoenix police officers just received their first checks since the City Council approved a structure, making department employees the highest paid law enforcement agency in Arizona. But not everyone’s impressed with the new numbers. “It was kind of a disservice, I think, to some of the senior officers, the...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police $20K salary raises take effect, applications increase
PHOENIX — The starting annual salary for Phoenix Police Department recruits rose from $48,000 to over $68,661 Monday after the city council passed the pay increase proposal in June. The department is the highest-paying law enforcement agency in Arizona. Mayor Kate Gallego joined KTAR News’ Gaydos and Chad Monday...
Phoenix New Times
An Anchor to Healing: Brandon Lee, Man of Courage 2023
One might think winning multiple Emmys for your work as a journalist would be the pinnacle of success. But for Phoenix’s Brandon Lee, 42, who is being honored as Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona’s 2023 Man of Courage, those golden awards might not be as life-defining as you would think.
azbigmedia.com
10 already sold at 37-lot Rosewood Highlands in Storyrock
Rosewood Homes announced the start of model home construction and pre-sales with 10-homes already sold at its new 37-lot Rosewood Highlands neighborhood in Storyrock in Scottsdale. Rosewood’s new gated neighborhood offers some of the most beautiful homesites in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area surrounded by the 30,000-acre McDowell Sonoran Preserve with sweeping 360-degree views of the McDowell Mountains, Four Peaks and Troon Mountain.
Comments / 0