Arizona is getting older according to recent U.S. Census Bureau 2021 population estimates, but then so is the rest of the nation. The median age in Arizona for 2021 increased to 38.6 years, just below the U.S. at 38.8 years. (Median age is the point in which one-half the population is older and one-half is younger.) Utah remained the youngest state in the nation with a median age of 31.8 years. Maine was once again the oldest state with a median age of 44.7 years even though it was the only state to have a slight decrease in age.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO