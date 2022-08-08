An off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was shot and killed outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey on Monday afternoon. According to Downey Police Department, reports of shots fired came in at around 3:25 p.m., and when paramedics with Downey Fire Department arrived on scene, they found the victim sitting unresponsive in his Dodge Charger.A good Samaritan and paramedics performed CPR on the victim but he was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting took place in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of the Downey Landing shopping center.The circumstances surrounding the shooting were...

DOWNEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO