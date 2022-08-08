Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Actress Roseanna Christiansen has passed awayCheryl E PrestonLancaster, CA
My Most Life-Affirming Night Took Place in My Favorite So Cal Bookstore: Vroman’s in PasadenaJoel EisenbergPasadena, CA
Wärtsilä & Utah Attack: Mismanaged Solar Energy Systems Can Pose Threat to Security, but Researchers are Two Steps AheadDOPE Quick ReadsUtah State
Altadena Farmer's Market raising the community's profileDon SimkovichAltadena, CA
Related
foxla.com
Shooting involving Covina police under investigation in Valinda
VALINDA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Valinda following a shooting involving a Covina police detective Wednesday. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area Summer Place and Valinda. According to authorities, a suspect in a black SUV shot at an unmarked, undercover LA Impact Task Force vehicle then...
Authorities searching for couple who burglarized Sylmar mortuary
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a pair of burglars who have broken into a mortuary in Sylmar on several occasions. Investigators say the two have gotten inside the structure where they drank alcohol and stole items from inside. The burglaries happened twice in July and again on Aug. 1, according to the […]
nypressnews.com
Man allegedly shoots Palmdale woman in the face with her own gun, kidnaps her child
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) — A man was taken into custody after authorities say he broke into a Palmdale apartment, shot a woman in the face with her won gun and kidnapped her young child. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near 11th Street East and Avenue R, according...
signalscv.com
Father accused of leaving child in hot car heads to court
An Oxnard man who was arrested on suspicion of leaving his son in 90-degree weather while patronizing a business in the Santa Clarita Valley appeared in court for his arraignment on Tuesday, according to court documents. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Andy Cruces with the felony crime...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Palmdale woman shot in face by stranger who broke into her home, abducted her child: LASD
PALMDALE, Calif. - A Palmdale woman was shot in the face by a man who broke into her home and kidnapped her daughter, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near 11th Street East and Avenue R, according to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station. According to investigators, as...
2urbangirls.com
Woman shot in face by man who took her daughter
PALMDALE, Calif. – A Palmdale woman was shot in the face by a man who kidnapped her daughter but was quickly arrested, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 10:27 p.m. Sunday near 11th Street East and Avenue R, said Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
foxla.com
Monterey Park police killing: 2 arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty officer in Downey
LOS ANGELES - Two people - including a 17-year-old - have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer who was gunned down outside an LA Fitness in Downey on Monday. Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot multiple times while sitting in his car...
Fontana Herald News
Police search for two suspects in connection with shooting incident in Colton
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting incident which took place two months ago in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department. On June 11 at about 8:46 p.m., officers responded to Elizabeth Davis Park, 1055 West Laurel Street, and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found shot to death in middle of Fontana intersection
A man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Fontana early Monday, police said. The incident was reported about 2:20 a.m. when a witness saw a white SUV at the intersection of Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle. The witness pulled over and called 911 after seeing that the driver was unresponsive, Officer Daniel […]
foxla.com
LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
foxla.com
Off-duty Monterey Park police officer shot, killed in Downey identified
DOWNEY, Calif. - An off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was gunned down in broad daylight in a busy parking lot just steps away from the entrance of LA Fitness in Downey, officials said. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, the Downey Police Department responded to a call outside the...
foxla.com
Reward extended for info on shooting death of Pasadena teen Iran Moreno
PASADENA, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday the extension of a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the shooting death of 13-year-old Iran Moreno in Pasadena. Moreno was playing video games on Nov. 20, 2021 in his own...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Off-duty police officer shot and killed in his car in Downey
An off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was shot and killed outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey on Monday afternoon. According to Downey Police Department, reports of shots fired came in at around 3:25 p.m., and when paramedics with Downey Fire Department arrived on scene, they found the victim sitting unresponsive in his Dodge Charger.A good Samaritan and paramedics performed CPR on the victim but he was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting took place in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of the Downey Landing shopping center.The circumstances surrounding the shooting were...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Lynwood
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday in Lynwood, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 3500 block of East Imperial Highway at about 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man died at the scene, the sheriff’s...
Local fruit vendor fatally shot during attempted robbery in Gardena, sheriff's officials say
The fruit vendor, who was in his 30s, was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital. Authorities say he was killed during an attempted robbery in Gardena.
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death at Lancaster shopping center ID’d
LANCASTER – The man found shot to death Sunday night in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center has been publicly identified. He was 46-year-old Gabriel Frias, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting was reported around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the...
foxla.com
Anaheim man sentenced to 10 years in prison for BB gun shootings on SoCal freeways
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A 35-year-old man who used a BB gun to blow out the windows on cars in a day-long spree of attacks along Southern California roadways pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in state prison.
thesource.com
Nurse In Fatal Los Angeles Car Crash Charged With 6 Counts Of Murder
Last week, a car crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles made national headlines after it was reported that the crash claimed the life of 6 people including an infant, and a pregnant mother. After being released from the hospital, the driver who caused the accident, Nicole Lorraine...
signalscv.com
Deputies arrest Valencia man on suspicion of domestic violence
A Valencia man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and domestic violence on Thursday after reports of a woman screaming for help in Canyon Country, according to law enforcement. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 21500 block of Golden Triangle Road in Canyon Country in regards to...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death Near Nuevo
A 57-year-old man was shot to death just south of Nuevo, but it was unclear Tuesday whether any suspects had been identified. Darryl Williams of Romoland was gunned down about 2 p.m. Monday in the 24300 block of Gunther Road, near Mountain Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 2