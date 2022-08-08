Read full article on original website
Detroit Marina holds unique title
With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
DBusiness Daily Update: Holocaust Center to Exhibit Artwork of Erich Lichtblau-Leskly, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Holocaust Center to Host Artwork of Erich Lichtblau-Leskly. The Zekelman Holocaust Center is...
DBusiness Daily Update: Space Force Director to Speak at Space Summit in Traverse City, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Space Force Director to Speak at Space Summit in Traverse City. The Michigan...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Report: Metro Detroit Home Sales Fall Nearly 20% in July, Detroit Posts 38% Price Gain
According to the July 2022 Housing Report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy, metro Detroit home sales have gone down slightly month-over-month and nearly 20 percent in the last year. This is the largest drop recorded by RE/MAX since the start of COVID-19 when home sales fell dramatically. “We...
Who Were The Indigenous Tribes Of Michigan?
August 9th is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. It's a day when we can recognize, and learn more about the Native People that lived and thrived on our continents before their lands were "discovered" by explorers. Obviously, Michigan has a rich history with Indigenous People. Four Main...
Butzel Adds Scott Fishwick to Firm’s Growing Litigation Team
Butzel, an international law firm based in Detroit, has announced that Scott Fishwick will join the firm’s litigation department. In Butzel’s Detroit office, Fishwick will represent public and private companies, their officers and directors, and other high-profile individuals in complex business and financial litigation. Fishwick has a broad...
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
Ford, DTE announce 'historic' renewable energy deal to power Michigan assembly plants
Ford is looking towards a greener, brighter future when it comes to assembling vehicles in Michigan and a historic business deal with DTE Energy is going to help them achieve it.
Main Event
Charlene Shaya is COO of Wixom-based J&B Medical Supply and a former Oakland County assistant prosecutor. Lila Lazarus is a former health care reporter for Fox 2 who now runs Lila Productions in Orchard Lake. Both women regularly take part in a gathering designed to enhance their professional effectiveness, confidence,...
Ford Announces Purchase of 650MW of Solar Energy from DTE Energy
Through a new clean energy agreement, DTE Energy will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy capacity in Michigan for Ford Motor Co. by 2025, bringing the Dearborn automaker closer to its goal of carbon neutrality. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The purchase is a strategic investment...
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
Road Trip from Detroit to Toronto
A road trip from Detroit to Toronto is perfect for a short but incredibly scenic getaway that will take you from the American border to the breathtaking Canadian views through charming towns, wonderful parks, tranquil lakeside beaches and historic museums. The 280-mile road trip from Detroit to Toronto will take...
Michigan champ stands tall in must-win situation at Little League regional
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – They traveled a long road to get here. And they weren’t interested in making an early exit. Showing the grit that made them Michigan state champions, the Grosse Pointe Farms-City all-stars rose to the occasion for a 6-3 victory over Illinois state champion Hinsdale in a must-win game at the Little League baseball Great Lakes Regional.
Forbes Under 30 Summit Coming to Detroit Opera House Oct. 2-5
Forbes announced its 2022 Under 30 Summit, presented by Rocket Mortgage, will take place Oct. 2-5 at the historic Detroit Opera House and virtually, convening more than 2,500 young leaders and entrepreneurs who are paving the path forward in their respective fields. The Under 30 Summit is an immersive experience...
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights
KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County may soon be down another commercial flight. This comes as Sawyer International Airport looks to begin its expansion and rebranding process. Sawyer International currently has two daily round-trip flights to Detroit, as well as a roundtrip to Chicago six days per week. Starting Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop its early departure and late arrival flights to and from Detroit.
OneStream Opens New Global Headquarters Facility in Birmingham
OneStream, a corporate performance management solutions provider, has opened its new 23,000-square-foot global headquarters facility in downtown Birmingham. Located at 191 N. Chester St., the facility will serve as the corporate headquarters and a collaboration center for OneStream employees to drive innovation, partnership, and company culture as the enterprise expands its base of operations globally.
Many Michigan Hospitals Fail to Comply with Federal Price Transparency Rule
PatientRightsAdvocates.org, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on creating system wide health care price transparency, released its Third Semi-Annual Hospital Price Transparency Report, which showed 16 percent of hospitals nationwide are complying with the federal hospital price transparency rule requiring hospitals to post all prices online in an easily accessible, searchable, and anonymous manner.
