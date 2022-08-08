Read full article on original website
23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parechovirus, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors about the spread of parechovirus, a common viral infection that can cause severe illness among infants younger than three months. From April 12 through May 24 of this year, 23 infants were admitted to the Monroe Carell Jr....
psychologytoday.com
Should You Medicate Your Kids?
Deciding to medicate a child is a big decision that warrants careful consideration. Collaboration with a trusted professional who listens to you and your child can facilitate the process. Science-based behavioral tools can often be as effective as medication. Advocating for increased insurance coverage of non-pharmaceutical treatments will improve equitable...
MedicalXpress
CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states
A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
CDC Issues Parechovirus Warning—Here's What PeV Can Look Like in Infants
Fact-checked on July 15, 2022, by Marley Hall, a writer and fact checker specializing in medical and health information. Parechovirus, a virus that in rare cases can be life-threatening for young infants, is circulating in multiple states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Tuesday. In the...
deseret.com
23 infants have been infected by the parechovirus in Nashville and it’s spreading
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 23 infants were admitted to a Tennessee hospital last spring for parechovirus. The “unusually large cluster of infections” prompted the CDC to investigate further, as it suggests that social activity may have been the primary method of transmission.
WebMD
Noses Might Be Kids' Secret Weapon Against COVID
TUESDAY, Aug. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- This discovery is nothing to sniff at. The linings of kids' noses are better able than those of adults to guard against SARS-CoV-2 infection, Australian researchers report. “Children have a lower COVID-19 infection rate and milder symptoms than adults, but the reasons for...
Cluster of parechovirus infections found in Tennessee newborns
A cluster of 23 infants in Tennessee were diagnosed with a potentially severe childhood virus within a six-week span this spring — an unusually short amount of time for such a large number of cases, doctors reported Thursday. The infants, ages 5 days to 3 months old, were infected...
Allergy Pills Can Help Manage Vertigo Symptoms, Study Finds
A recent study found allergy pills were better at treating symptoms of vertigo than benzodiazepine. Antihistamines work by blocking signals to the brain that cause symptoms of vertigo, including dizziness, nausea, and sickness. Most cases of vertigo are benign and may not require medication. Vertigo can be debilitating, especially since...
verywellhealth.com
Cystic Fibrosis vs. Asthma: What Are the Differences?
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a rare genetic condition that affects the way the body produces mucus. While it mainly affects the respiratory tract, causing difficulty breathing, it also affects other body organs. Asthma is a condition in which the airways become narrowed and inflamed. Asthma causes breathing difficulty but does...
