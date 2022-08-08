ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Should You Medicate Your Kids?

Deciding to medicate a child is a big decision that warrants careful consideration. Collaboration with a trusted professional who listens to you and your child can facilitate the process. Science-based behavioral tools can often be as effective as medication. Advocating for increased insurance coverage of non-pharmaceutical treatments will improve equitable...
CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states

A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?

Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
#School Children#Hand Hygiene#Bacteria#Vitamin#Diseases#Influenza#General Health
Noses Might Be Kids' Secret Weapon Against COVID

TUESDAY, Aug. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- This discovery is nothing to sniff at. The linings of kids' noses are better able than those of adults to guard against SARS-CoV-2 infection, Australian researchers report. “Children have a lower COVID-19 infection rate and milder symptoms than adults, but the reasons for...
Cystic Fibrosis vs. Asthma: What Are the Differences?

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a rare genetic condition that affects the way the body produces mucus. While it mainly affects the respiratory tract, causing difficulty breathing, it also affects other body organs. Asthma is a condition in which the airways become narrowed and inflamed. Asthma causes breathing difficulty but does...
