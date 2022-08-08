Read full article on original website
Georgia National Fair 2022: Dates, Times, Info
One of the best times you can have outdoors in the Peach state is to attend the Georgia National Fair. And guess what: It’s happening soon. The Georgia National Fair is back and so are armband days. Purchase an armband and enjoy unlimited rides for one flat price. Georgia...
Deputies searching for Georgia man say they found remains in pond
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago.
Georgia education chief wants 10th through 12th graders to serve on statewide student advisory council
State School Superintendent Richard Woods is asking students in grades 10 through 12 to serve on his 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council. The students will meet with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom and other education-related issues. They will serve as the Superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools.
Georgia sheriff’s office major reunited with hospital team who saved him
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia law enforcement officer has been reunited with the team of healthcare workers and first responders who saved his life back in May of this year. Three months ago on May 8, 2022, then Captain, now Major Ken Faust, with the Doughtery County Sheriff’s Office, suffered what experts described as […]
Middle Georgia neighbors say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
Some Georgia homeowners say that an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. WMAZ-TV reports that an F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown, who lives in nearby Bonaire, said the...
The 15 Best Fall Fairs in Georgia to Visit (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Fall in the state of Georgia is one of our favorite times of year, and thankfully it’s just around the corner. We love it when the air turns crisp and cool (heat...
The remains of two sailors missing since Pearl Harbor attack are finally identified
The remains of two sailors missing in action since the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified, a federal agency said. Petty Ofc. 2nd Class Claude Ralph Garcia died at age 25 while serving as a ship fitter aboard the USS West Virginia when Japanese forces attacked the U.S. naval base near Honolulu. Petty Ofc. 1st Class Keith Warren Tipsword, died at age 27, on the same battleship.
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
2 Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted on Racketeering charges in Georgia
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
Murder Suspect Known As 'Lil Ghost' At Large For Over One Year Apprehended In Georgia, Authorities Say
Authorities said a teenager wanted for killing a man in Georgia was apprehended one year after he was identified as the main suspect in the case, Radar has learned.Donald Bannister, now 18, was arrested in East Point on charges that included murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 34-year-old Norval Bailey.On June 15, 2021, Bannister, known as “Lil Ghost”, is accused of shooting Bailey in Marietta, police said.Police have not released a motive in the shooting or said how they connected Bannister to the case. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and died from his injuries.“During their investigation into a possible location of Bannister, they learned that he was also involved in a shooting in Atlanta recently,” the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said. “Once they determined a location for Bannister, they were joined by the South Metro SWAT Team and members of the GBI Gang Unit.”Bannister, the sheriff’s office said, was taken into custody without incident.
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
Local officials cannot regulate dumping stinky animal processing waste at farms in Georgia
State law provides specific protection for where soil amendments are used — forbidding counties from any regulation. The result? Soil amendments are being spread on farms near neighborhoods or along waterways throughout rural Georgia.
11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina
Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
Free technical college, pay raises for teachers highlight Stacey Abrams' economic plan
ATLANTA — UPDATE:. Democrat and governor hopeful Stacey Abrams gave her economic plan Tuesday night in front of business owners at Atlantucky Brewery in Atlanta. The small businesses were chosen, as it highlights the businesses, Abrams said she wants to help, should she win the November election. “I’m going...
Georgia teachers face staff shortages, banned concepts in new school year
On the Tuesday edition of “Closer Look,” WABE education reporter Martha Dalton discusses school district challenges, teacher shortages and Georgia legislation restricting the discussion of several racial and historical concepts in classrooms. The pandemic’s effects on in-person learning have contributed to a widespread learning gap in the state....
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'
KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
GPB morning headlines for August 8, 2022
The three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery more than two years ago are scheduled to be sentenced Monday for their federal hate crimes convictions. Georgia's tax revenues got off to a strong start to the fiscal year. The Savannah Bananas are the Coastal Plains League champions. Tagged as:. GPB...
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
